Meet Collin Thompson, NYC Council #5 Democratic Party Primary Candidate For Roosevelt Island & UES - Challenging Incumbent Julie Menin

Political newcomer Collin Thompson is challenging incumbent Julie Menin in the June 24, 2025 NYC Council District #5 Democratic Party primary. Mr Thompson was on Roosevelt Island Saturday March 22 talking to residents and I met up with him at the Farmers Market for an interview.

When asked why he was challenging the incumbent Council Member from his own party, Mr Thompson replied:

Like a lot of people I've talked to in District 5 during the petitioning process, I feel very passionate about bringing Public Service back to this office and creating an atmosphere where people can get answers out of their City Council person, where people can contact their City Council person's office and receive quality information and being visible... .... I don't claim to have all of the answers but what I am passionate about is ensuring that people in District 5 have the opportunity to be heard, be seen and their challenges and issues with our city government at least being heard by the person that's representing them. I don't think you can lead people you don't listen to. I have nothing personal against my opponent but I don't believe that residents in District 5 have really been represented in that way and and I hear from a lot of people that they call this current city council person's office or share concerns and they just kind of fall on deaf ears. I believe we've got to return back to a time when when public office was working for the public...

Here's more info about Mr Thomspson from his campaign website and info about Ms Menin from her campaign website.