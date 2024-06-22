You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Pride Safe Space Art Exhibition Closing Reception Sunday June 23 - Explore The Meaning Of Safe Space

The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery invites you to the Pride Safe Space art exhibition

closing reception on Sunday June 23.

According to RIVAA Gallery:

Pride Safe Space Closing Reception Please join us for our closing reception Tomorrow: June 23, from 5 - 8PM. We’re looking forward to a fantastic evening of art, community, and celebration to cap off a powerful show.

Here are some scenes from the RIVAA Gallery Pride Safe Art Space exhibit: