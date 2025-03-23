You're Invited To Attend NYC Open Data Workshops At Cornell Tech Wednesday March 26 - Learn The Fundamentals Of Using NYC Open Data To Help Improve Delivery Of City Services

You will gain an understanding of:

What NYC Open Data is!

How to find specific datasets

How to filter a dataset

How to visualize data in charts and graphs

Tools and Applications of Open Data

How to stay involved

Who should attend?

Anyone! No experience is necessary.

Roosevelt Island Community Members

Educators & Students

Librarians & Non-Profit Professionals

Local Organizers & Decision-Makers

City Planners and Mappers

The session will be taught by Hebah Emara, a member of NYC’s Open Data Ambassadors, a program that trains volunteers to share Open Data with their fellow New Yorkers. Joining us as a special guest and co-presenter will be NYC’s Chief Analytics Officer, Martha Norrick. The Ambassadors program is a collaboration between NYC Open Data and BetaNYC. To learn more, visit nyc.gov/discoveropendata.

This event is part of an Open Data Week series hosted by Cornell Tech on Wednesday, March 26 from 5-8pm. We’d love for you to join us for both sessions— though it is not required! We’ll kick off at 5:00 pm with a hands-on Discovering NYC Open Data class from the Open Data Ambassadors, where you’ll learn the fundamentals of NYC Open Data. Following that, at 6:30 pm, Cornell Tech researchers and experts will discuss their real-world applications of open data, during Open Data in Action: Driving Academic Research and Government Collaboration at Cornell Tech. Join us for a post-event happy hour next door at Anything at All!