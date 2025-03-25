You Can Petition City Hall, NYC DOE And Win, Roosevelt Island Parents Obtain 15 Additional Early Childhood 3K Seats For Roosevelt Island Day Nursery - What's Next?

Last January, a group of Roosevelt Island parents began organizing and lobbying to increase the number of early childhood 3 K seats allocated to Roosevelt Island. Roosevelt Island parents Sunny & Tanya Singh explained the importance of increasing the number of Pre K seats located on Roosevelt Island. According to the Singh's:

We moved to Roosevelt Island in 2022 in hopes to settle in this beautiful lush green neighborhood and raise our future child here. While researching the best places in New York City to start a family, we strongly leaned towards Roosevelt Island with the abundance of child friendly spaces, activities, playgrounds, a large school, and daycare centers that we saw during our walks.

Unbeknownst to us, 3k facilities on the island could not accommodate more than 30 children in total. There are at least one hundred local little Roosevelt Islanders that need access to the 3k program. Yet, we are being forced to commute with the most vulnerable little toddlers miles away to find appropriate schooling options elsewhere. I wish we had known about the 3k seats shortage prior to settling on the island and becoming permanent residents here.

Most of the children in each age group know each other and it would be great to let our children play together and stay in the safe environment in their own neighborhood instead of dragging them to separate inaccessible 3k facilities off of the island....