You Don't Have To Be Jewish To Enjoy Klezmer Music And Yiddish Songs - You're Invited To Free Sunday Afternoon Concert March 23 At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

Klezmer is back! The previously postponed Klezmer concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 23 at 3 PM.

You don’t have to be Jewish to love Klezmer music, but you do need to bring high spirits and a willingness to sing along to RIVAA’s first Klezmer concert 🎶

Make RIVAA Gallery your Sunday afternoon destination, and familiarize yourself with this lively music. See you on Sunday at RIVAA.

The band consists of long-time Island residents:

Mitch Elinson - Clarinet, Guitar, Vocals

Debra Drucker - Vocals

Martin Garrat - Keyboard

Farisha DeLorenzo - Guitar, Vocals

Entry is free of charge. Donations are welcome.

Mar 23, 2025, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island