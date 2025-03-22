You Don't Have To Be Jewish To Enjoy Klezmer Music And Yiddish Songs - You're Invited To Free Sunday Afternoon Concert March 23 At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery
Come enjoy an afternoon of Klezmer music at the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Sunday, March 23.RIVAA Gallery:
Klezmer is back! The previously postponed Klezmer concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 23 at 3 PM.
You don’t have to be Jewish to love Klezmer music, but you do need to bring high spirits and a willingness to sing along to RIVAA’s first Klezmer concert 🎶
Make RIVAA Gallery your Sunday afternoon destination, and familiarize yourself with this lively music. See you on Sunday at RIVAA.
The band consists of long-time Island residents:
Mitch Elinson - Clarinet, Guitar, Vocals
Debra Drucker - Vocals
Martin Garrat - Keyboard
Farisha DeLorenzo - Guitar, Vocals
Entry is free of charge. Donations are welcome.Time & Location
Mar 23, 2025, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island
Here's a little bit of Klezmer music
from the Klezmatics.
