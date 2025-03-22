Saturday, March 22, 2025

You Don't Have To Be Jewish To Enjoy Klezmer Music And Yiddish Songs - You're Invited To Free Sunday Afternoon Concert March 23 At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

Come enjoy an afternoon of Klezmer music at the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Sunday, March 23.

According to the RIVAA Gallery:

Klezmer is back! The previously postponed Klezmer concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 23 at 3 PM.

You don’t have to be Jewish to love Klezmer music, but you do need to bring high spirits and a willingness to sing along to RIVAA’s first Klezmer concert 🎶

Make RIVAA Gallery your Sunday afternoon destination, and familiarize yourself with this lively music. See you on Sunday at RIVAA.

The band consists of long-time Island residents:

Mitch Elinson - Clarinet, Guitar, Vocals

Debra Drucker - Vocals

Martin Garrat - Keyboard

Farisha DeLorenzo - Guitar, Vocals

Entry is free of charge. Donations are welcome.

Time & Location

Mar 23, 2025, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island

Here's a little bit of Klezmer music  

 from the Klezmatics.

