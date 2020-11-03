Roosevelt Island Residents Come Out In Large Numbers This Morning To Vote - I Have Never Seen The Line This Long, This Early, But Not A Bad Wait Says Resident, Everyone Needs To Vote To Restore Democracy Says Another
There was a long line early this morning for voting at the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 polling locaton. Julia Chang shares this photo
and reports:
The line so far has made it past the school to the back of Westview!Roosevelt Island Twitterverse adds:
And it is cold!!!— Madina Touré (@madinatoure) November 3, 2020
About an hour and 40 minutes later... not a bad wait! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/RlzTUSwL1J— Madina Touré (@madinatoure) November 3, 2020
I was in line at 6:06am and voted by 7:20am.— Greg Morrisett (@GMorrisett) November 3, 2020
We got there at 5.45am and we’re done at 7.15am Line moved rather quickly when they opened doors a bit after 6am. pic.twitter.com/1EDEBHNMOP— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) November 3, 2020
I got there about 6:45am and waited about 90 minutes with no issues. Expect the lines to get longer around 5pm. But anytime is a good time to #GoVote #Election2020 #rooseveltisland #manhattan #nyc #NYCvotes pic.twitter.com/6a32DLOd0g— Jonn Nubian ® (@JonnNubian) November 3, 2020
@Rooseveltisland Walked up at 6:05. Easily 100 in line already. Done by 7:05 am. In 2016, we arrived between 7/8 am and were the only people in there voting. Completely different scenario this time. Fast track id cards helped! Bring them!— MKM (@themakastyle) November 3, 2020Roosevelt Island Disabled Association President (RIDA) Wendy Hersh and friends were the first on line arriving at about 5:15 and got in shortly after 6. According to Ms Hersh:
When I left the line was a little long. But it's worth waiting. Everyone needs to vote so democracy can be restored.
Long time Roosevelt Island resident Nina Lublin describes her voting experience this morning:
As the day went on, the lines outside grew shorter and by the afternoon you could walk right in and vote.
I was on that part of the line in the Westview courtyard at 6:20 am. There were already at least 300-350 on whole line.
It crawled along very slowly, But was moving, and when I got to the back of 217 by the river at 7:45, we could see the cafeteria.
A supervisor plucked me & 3 other seniors from the line at that point, escorted us into the school entrance, and brought us to the front of the inside line at the cafeteria, where we directed to our particular table. I was out by 7:11.
I was reluctant to go to the front of the line but very grateful.
Inside 217 when I was there, the “Inside/Regular” line was long and not very distanced. A little worrisome. Inside the cafeteria, it was very organized, a little noisy & nerve wracking, and all the staff were terrific...
20 minutes to vote this afternoon on Roosevelt Island. Election workers very efficient and courteous. pic.twitter.com/IWzdAXWkHr— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 3, 2020
By 3 PM about 1550 Roosevelt Islanders had voted. For comparison, at the end of the 2016 election, there were about 2700 votes cast. Still plenty of time for 2020 Roosevelt Island vote to surpass the 2016 vote.
One noticeable difference at the Roosevelt Island polling site this year was the number of young poll workers.
Meet some of the young Roosevelt Island election workers who are also residents of Roosevelt Island.
No waiting to vote on Roosevelt Island if you timed it right. Still, they were doing a brisk business at mid-afternoon, and part of the reason things moved so swiftly was that the average age of poll workers this year must have dropped by 30% (no offense to fellow old farts). pic.twitter.com/buqgVUkOUE— Peter Szekely (@peszeke) November 3, 2020
If you haven't voted yet, there's still time. The polls close at 9 PM tonight.
Get out and vote and let's hope our 4 year long national nightmare is over.
