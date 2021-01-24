Residents Eagerly Waiting For Roosevelt Island Public LIbrary Grand Opening On Monday January 25 - Is That Bernie Sanders Waiting Too?
As reported on Friday, the brand new Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Grand Opening, with limited grab and go service, is taking place tomorrow, Monday January 25. Patiently waiting, or maybe not so patiently, is Bernie Sanders,Kaja Meade. According to Ms Meade:
Bernie and I are just waiting for the Library to open. He's a Public Library kind of guy.Photo by Ms Meade and Martin Schott.
