Connect The Dots From Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Food Scrap Drop Off Site To Society Wide Food Justice Issues - Also, Upcoming Roosevelt Island Green Initiatives & Events, Volunteers Needed, Plant Identification Workshop, Pollinator Storytime & Let's Talk Food, Free Ice Cream Too
Last June 19, the Big Reuse Compost Bike Tour visited Roosevelt Island to learn about Haki Compost Collective's Roosevelt Island Food Scrap drop off site from Haki volunteer Christina Delfico
During their visit, Big Reuse representative Gil Lopez connected the dots between individuals dropping off their food scraps for composting and society wide food justice issues.
Roosevelt Island resident and Haki volunteer Christina Delfico is also the founder of iDig2Learn. Ms Delfico reports on upcoming Roosevelt Island green initiatives and events.
Thanks to RISA's Summer Fest, GRIN & iDig2Learn were able to return 1,400 pounds of DSNY processed compost to Roosevelt Island residents and groups like the Senior Center last Saturday at the Haki Compost food scrap drop off bins. Food Scraps are collected every Saturday from 9am to 2pm next to the farmers market. If you are interested in volunteering with Haki there will be a training session this Saturday 8/7 from 10:30am to 12:30pm. RSVP to hakicompost@gmail.com by noon Friday 8/6.
August 2021: Upcoming iDig2Learn Free Happenings
Saturday, August 7th at 11amFree Join iDig2Learn & Socrates at SOCRATES SCULPTURE PARK
ABOUT THE WORKSHOP
All Ages Adults & Children Welcome
SATURDAY AUGUST 7 • 11AM – 1PM • PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED • ALL AGES WELCOME • FREE!
Join Socrates Director of Education Douglas Paulson & Educator Christina Delfico of iDig2Learn for a workshop that weaves art-making and plant identification together! We will explore the Park, learn about what’s growing around us, and try some drawing and seeing techniques. No prior experience with drawing or plant identification is necessary.
This workshop is the second in a three-part series: Seeing Spring, Seeing Summer, & Seeing Fall. You can participate in any or all of the workshops in the series!
Monday, August 9th at 2pm
Pollinator StorytimeOutdoors (weather permitting).
In Person Pollinator Storytime with Librarian Ms. Jen & iDig2LearnLooking for something to do with the kids on a lovely Monday afternoon?
Join Ms. Jen from the Roosevelt Island Library Branch & iDig2Learn at the Secret (not-so-secret) Garden for a storytime all about pollinators. Located at Blackwell House Park North, we will be in the grassy oasis behind the renovated Youth Center & new library just above the sandbox playground near Roosevelt Landings facing Queens.
If it rains, we will meet in the community room at the library!Sunday, August 15th from 3:30pm to 4:30pmJoin iDig2Learn for the Scoop on Bellies, Bins & Beauty!iDig2Learn is excited to launch a new initiative to more deeply value food.
It's called Bellies, Bins and Beauty and we are looking for partners to make the initiative a success. Think food into Bellies, then food scraps into Bins for processing into compost, then Beauty that comes from within from compost-grown food and beauty all around our neighborhood with community plantings of flowers and trees. We want to hear your ideas.
Please RSVP & join iDig2Learn on the terrace of The Cafe on Cornell Tech's Roosevelt Island campus for a free scoop of ice cream or vegan non-dairy sorbet to get the scoop on Bellies, Bins & Beauty.
Please RSVP to iDig2Learn@gmail.com with the words ICE CREAM in the subject line if you can make it.
Space is limited.
