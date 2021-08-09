Are You Committed To Climate Action? Join The Cornell Climate Stewards Volunteer Training Certificate Program To Become Roosevelt Island Climate Science, Adaption And Mitigation Leader - Expect Significant Jump In Extreme Weather Over Next 20 To 30 Years Warns New UN Report
As previously reported, Engaged Roosevelt Island was formed in 2019 with the help of a grant from Cornell Tech:
... to promote environmental understanding and boost sustainable practices on Roosevelt Island. Throughout the year there will be engagement events to foster collaboration with residents, community groups, schools, building managers, island businesses, RIOC, RIRA and elected officials toward a cleaner and healthier neighborhood....
Following up on their February 5,2020 Eco-Ambassador program, Engaged Roosevelt Island announced today:
We are excited to make you aware of a wonderful opportunity to continue the work of Engaged RI.
Become a Climate Steward!
As you know, the mission of Engaged Roosevelt Island is to foster environmental understanding and boost sustainable practices on Roosevelt Island. You will remember that back in February of 2020, a number of you attended our event where we discussed ways that you could become an “Eco-Ambassador” - someone who is interested in hands-on work to further our mission. Becoming a Climate Steward is a wonderful way to do that. Sign up to become a Climate Steward! Please see the details attached and below to see if this VERY INTENSIVE program is right for you and how you can participate.
Cornell Climate Stewards Training
Thursday evenings from 6:00pm - 8:00pm via Zoom
From September 9, 2021 – December 9, 2021
(12 weeks – skipping November 11th & 25th)
Registration is now open! Space is limited. There are 10 spots available.
This opportunity will be extremely valuable to the Engaged Roosevelt Island Eco Ambassadors.
Cornell Climate Stewards is a volunteer training certification program created to help local residents become climate science, adaptation and mitigation leaders for their community. It provides
training on these subjects and more through Cornell Cooperative Extension to interested volunteers in New York. The 2021 training will be led by Cornell, CCE, CUCE-NYC, and Sea Grant staff from across NYS.
The program equips local volunteers with effective communication techniques and strategies to work with local governments. To complete the certification process post training, the volunteers will assist in developing projects in their neighborhood to become more climate smart.
For registration details, click HERE.Registration Deadline: Friday, August 27th, 2021 (or earlier if course becomes full).
Already, the consequences have been stark: deadly heat waves, devastating floods, raging wildfires.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2021
But that’s only the beginning, according to the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of scientists convened by the UN. https://t.co/1wYFtTxFPW pic.twitter.com/vd4f4ZcKg5
The new @IPCC_CH Report shows what we have known for a long time — greenhouse gases from human activity are unequivocally driving the climate crisis.— NYClimate (@NYClimate) August 9, 2021
The race toward net zero carbon emissions cannot wait. Our reductions must be rapid, cross-sector, large-scale, and immediate. https://t.co/kj7bZ4u3tO
Here's the UN Climate Change report.
Learn more about Engaged Roosevelt Island
and click here to register for one of the 10 Cornell Climate Stewards spots.
