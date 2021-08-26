Join Adela & Cristina's Adventures In Reading And Wine Tastings Book Club At Amazing Roosevelt Island And NYC Locations Starting At New RI Panorama Room Rooftop Bar

0001 AM – 01/25/21 – 2359 PM – 01/25/21 01/25/21 – 0200 – 546 Main St. – Trespass – PSD responded. Criminal summons issued. 01/25/21 – 0627 – 560-580 Main St. – Non-Criminal Investigation – PSD responded. Negative results. 01/25/21 – 1006 – 500 Main St. – Traffic Infraction – PSD responded. Summons issued. 01/25/21 – 1253 – 688 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 01/25/21 – 1330 – 540 Main St. – Hazardous Condition – PSD/FDNY responded, condition corrected. 01/25/21 – 1810 – 688 Main St. - Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 01/25/21 – 1825 – 546 Main St. – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 01/25/21 – 2200 – 688 Main St. – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 01/25/21 – 2204 – 510 Main St. – Water Leak – PSD/C&C management responded. Condition corrected. > 0001 AM – 01/23/21 – 2359 PM – 01/23/21 01/23/21 – 0420 – 2 River Road – Water Leak – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/21 – 0621 – 560 Main St – 580 Main St – Investigation (Non- Crim) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/21 - 0833 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/23/21 – 1405 – 513 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/23/21 – 1427 – 524 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded - Referred to NYPD. 01/23/21 – 1506 – 888 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/21 – 1810 – 546 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C & C Management responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/21 – 2110 – 888 Main St – Animal Nuisance/Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 01/21/21 – 2359 PM – 01/21/21 01/21/21 - 0610 – 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 01/21/21 – 1330 – 546 Main St – Escort – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 01/21/21 – 1930 – F/O 400 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded. Search conducted with negative results. 01/21/21 – 2000 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 0001 AM – 01/20/21 – 2359 PM – 01/20/21 01/20/21 –0615 - 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 01/20/21 –0820 - 480 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical attention. 01/20/21 –0940 - 540 Main St – Water Leak – PSD & C&C responded – Condition unfounded. 01/20/21 –1418 - 546 Main St – Water Leak – PSD & C&C responded – Condition unfounded. 01/20/21 –2025 - 516 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD &NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 01/20/21 – 2115 – 530 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Removed to hospital. 01/20/21 – 2126 – 560 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 01/20/21 – 2140 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle - PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 01/20/21 – 2210 – 527 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrcted. 0001 AM – 01/19/21 – 2359 PM – 01/19/21 01/19/21 – 0435 – 455 Main St – Homeless Investigation – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/19/21 –0600 - 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/19/21 –0612 - 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 01/19/21 – 0950 – 530 Main St – Past Petit Larceny – PSD responded – NYPD refused - Report filed. 01/19/21 – 1016 – 2 River Rd – Wellness Check – PSD/Manhattan Park Mgmt responded – Resident not home. 01/19/21 – 1105 – 688 Main St – Hazardous Condition - PSD responded – Manhattan Park Mgmt correcting condition. 01/19/21 – 1415 – 480 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/19/21 – 1850 – 300 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/19/21 – 2008 – 10 River Rd – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/19/21 – 2220 – F/O 475 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/19/21 – 2254 – R/O 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 01/18/21 – 2359 PM – 01/18/21 01/18/21 - 0023 – 543 Main St. – Unsecured Property – PSD responded, condition corrected. 01/18/21 – 0143 – 510 Main St. – Noise Complaint – PSD responded, negative results. 01/18/21 – 0612 – 560 – 580 Main St. – Investigation – PSD responded, negative results. 01/18/21 – 0729 – 300 Main St. – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded, negative results. 01/18/21 – 0849 – 543 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded, Property secured at PSD. 01/18/21 – 1547 – 688 Main St. – Stuck Elevator – PSD/FDNY responded, condition corrected. 01/18/21 – 1708 – 688 Main St. – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded, pictures taken. 01/18/21 – 2145 – 910 Main St. – Unsecured (Veh/Premises) – PSD responded, E-ticket generated. 0001 AM – 01/16/21 – 2359 PM – 01/16/21 01/16/21 – 1226 – 531 Main Street – Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/16/21 – 1318 – 560 Main Street – Gas Leak – PSD/C+C Management responded – Search made, negative results. 01/16/21 – 1415 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/16/21 – 1523 – 2 West Loop Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property retrieved by owner. 01/14/21 0000 Hours - 01/14/21 2359 Hours 01/14/21- 0612- 560-580 Main St. 4th floor- Investigation (non- criminal)- PSD responded. Condition was unfounded. 01/14/21-0740- 425 Main Street- Property Damage- PSD responded - Search was made with negative results. 01/14/21- 1050- 425 Main Street- Petit Larceny- PSD responded. Search was made with negative results. 01/14/21- 1054- 546 Main Street- Aided- PSD/ EMS responded. Aided refused medical transport. 01/14/21- 1335- 688 Main Street- Property Damage- PSD responded. Report written. 01/14/21- 2037- 300 Main Street- Verbal Dispute - PSD responded. Condition was corrected. 01/11/21 0000 Hours - 01/11/21 2359 Hours 01/11/21- 0610- 560-580 Main - Investigation (non- criminal)- PSD responded. Condition was unfounded. 01/11/21- 0611- 540 Main Street- Aided- PSD responded- Medical attention was refused. 01/11/21- 0930-560 Main Street- Hazardous Condition- PSD responded. Housing management was notified. 01/11/21- 2349- 543 Main Street- Unsecured Property- PSD responded. Property was secured. 0001AM – 01/09/2021- 2359PM Hours 01/09/2021 01/09/2021 – 0117 – 540 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to the hospital. 01/09/2021 – 0240 – 400 Main St. – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Transported to the hospital. 01/09/2021 – 0615 – 560/580 Main St.- Investigation(Non-Criminal) – PSD responded- search made negative results. Condition unfounded. 01/09/2021 – 1040 – 425 Main St.-Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. Report filed. 01/09/2021 – 1140 – 540 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to the hospital. 01/09/2021 – 1301 – 531 Main St. – Investigation (Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/09/2021 – 1715 – 50 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded. Secured At PSD. 01/09/2021 – 1930 – 555 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Transported to the hospital. 01/09/2021 – 2222 – 40 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 01/09/2021 – 2225 – 546 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded search was made. Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 01/07/2021 – 2359 PM – 01/07/2021 01/07/2021 - 0612 – 560/580 Main St. – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD responded. Area in order. 01/07/2021 – 1658 – 571 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded, Property secured at PSD. 01/07/2021 – 1742 – 1142 2nd Ave (Manhattan Tram). – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD responded, condition unfounded. 01/07/2021 – 1924 – 580 Main St. – Prop Damage (non-Crim) – PSD responded, negative results. 01/07/2021 – 0153 – 550 Main St. – Water Leak – PSD/C&C service responded, Condition corrected. 01/06/21 0000 - 01/07/21 2359 01/06/21-0604- 560-580 - Investigation ( non-criminal)- PSD responded - Search made, condition unfounded. 01/06/21 -0745- 575 Main Street- Aided-PSD/EMS responded- Aided refused medical transport. 01/06/21 -0925- 4 River Road- Aided- PSD/EMS responded- Transported to the hospital. 01/06/21 -1020- 910 Main Street- Property Damage- PSD responded- RIOC notified. 01/06/21-1357- 546 Main Street-Aided- PSD/EMS responded- Transported to the hospital. 01/06/21- 1651- F/O 550 Main Street (on red bus) - Found property- PSD responded. Property secured. 01/06/21-1831- 575 Main Street- Found Property- PSD responded. Property secured. 0001 AM – 01/05/2021 – 2359 PM – 01/05/2021 01/05/2021 – 0805 – 50 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded, property secured at PSD. 01/05/2021 – 1035 – 543 Main St. – Noise Complaint – PSD responded, condition corrected. 01/05/2021 – 1115 – 425 Main St. – Homeless Removal – PSD responded, condition corrected. 01/05/2021 – 1700 – 510 Main St. – Lock-Out (Premises) – PSD/ C&C responded, condition corrected. 01/05/2021 - 2033 – 688 Main St. – Found Property – PSD responded, returned to owner. 01/05/2021 – 2130 – 560 Main St. – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded, condition corrected. 01/05/2021 – 2154 – 425 Main St. – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded, condition corrected. 0001 AM – 01/03/2021 – 2359 PM – 01/03/2021 01/03/21 – 0620 – 560 to 580 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/03/21 – 0905 – 580 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/03/21 – 1402 – 625 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/03/21 – 1511 – 686 Main Street – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/03/21 – 1730 – 510 Main Street – Homeless Investigation – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/03/21 – 1957 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/03/21 – 2041 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 0001 AM – 01/02/2021 – 2359 PM – 01/02/2021 01/02/21 – 0230 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/02/21 – 0615 – 560 to 580 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/02/21 – 1102 – 250 Main Street – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/02/21 – 1120 – 552 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/02/21 – 1128 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 01/02/21 – 1338 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/02/21 – 2100 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/02/21 – 2329 – 2 West Loop Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 0001 AM – 01/01/2021 – 2359 PM – 01/01/2021 01/01/21 – 0000 – 888 Main Street – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/01/21 – 0220 – 575 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/01/21 – 0612 – 560 to 580 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. > 01/01/21 – 1245 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/01/21 – 1356 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/01/21 – 1615 – 455 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/01/21 – 1836 – 540 Main Street – Investigation (Non- Crim) – PSD responded – Report filed. 01/01/21 – 2125 – 425 Main Street – Aided – PSD / EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/01/21 – 2154 – 510 Main Street – Stuck Elevator – PSD/C&C Management Responded – Condition corrected 01/01/21 – 2255 – 531 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 0001 AM – 12/31/20 – 2359 PM – 12/31/20 12/31/20 – 0620 – 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 12/31/20 – 0805 – 688 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – PSD issued summon. 12/31/20 – 1206 – Opp 50 Main St – Investigation Non – Criminal – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/31/20 – 1318 – F/O 619 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 12/31/20 – 1347 – 546 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/31/20 – 2128 – 2-4 River Rd – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/31/20 – 2227 – 510 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 0001 AM – 12/28/2020 – 2359 PM – 12/28/2020 12/28/20 – 0307 – 580 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded, Aided transported to hospital. 12/28/20 – 0346 – 40 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded, Aided refused medical attention. 12/28/20 – 0346 – 543 Main St. – Unsecured Premise – PSD responded, condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 0610 – 580/560 Main St – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD responded, condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 0740 – 595 Main St. – Noise Complaint – PSD responded, Condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 0905- 688 Main St. – Animal Aided – PSD/NYPD/ESU responded, condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 1045 – 595 Main St. – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded, condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 1228 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded, Aided transported to hospital. 12/28/20 – 1747 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded, Condition corrected. 12/28/20 – 2020 – 645 Main St. – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded, Negative results. 12/28/20 – 2359 – 580 Main St. – Aided – PSD responded, aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 12/27/2020 – 2359 PM – 12/27/2020 12/27/20 – 0625 – 580/560 Main Street - Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/27/20 – 0951 – 425 Main Street – Past Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/27/20 – 1651 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/27/20 – 1813 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/27/20 – 1950 – 888 Main Street – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital 0001 AM – 12/26/20 – 2359 PM – 12/26/20 12/26/20 – 0120 – 4 River Road – Escort – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 12/26/20 – 0300 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 12/26/20 – 0635 – 560-580 Main St – Investigations(non crim) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded 0001 AM – 12/21/20 – 2359 PM – 12/21/20 12/21/20 – 0607 – 560 - 580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 12/21/20 – 1141 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/C & C Mgmt – responded – Resident fine. 12/21/20 – 1437 – 546 Main St – Possible Fire Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition unfounded. 12/21/20 – 1638 – 560 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/21/20 – 1926 – 36th Ave & Vernon Blvd – Minor Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 12/21/20 – 2314 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001AM – 12/19/2020 – 2359PM 12/19/2020 12/19/20 - 0001 – 546 Main Street- Disorderly Youth – PSD Responded – Canvass made, negative result. 12/19/20 – 0020 – 530 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 12/19/20 – 0120 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Canvass made, negative result. 12/19/20 – 0148 – 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 12/19/20 – 0450 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 12/19/20 – 0613 – 560-580 Main St. 4th FL – Investigation(Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Canvass made, negative result. 12/19/20 – 0620 – 688 Main Street – Prop Damage – PSD responded – Report prepared. 12/19/20 – 1239 – 40 River Road – Dispute (Verbal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/19/20 – 1357 – 1 East Loop Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 12/19/20 – 1600 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 12/19/20 – 1614 – 50 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Report prepared. 12/19/20 – 2133 – 560 Main Street – Prop Damage (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/19/20 – 2140 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 12/18/20 – 2359 PM – 12/18/20 PM 12/18/20 - 0607 – 580 Main St –Investigation – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/18/20 – 0940 – 580 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 12/18/20 – 1248 – 4 River Rd – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 12/18/20 – 1307 – 555 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 12/18/20 – 1314 – 4 River Rd – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 12/18/20 - 1510 – 425 Main St – Wellness Check - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/18/20 - 1610 – 1142 2nd Ave – Stuck Elevator – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/18/20 - 1613 – 688 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/18/20 – 1707 – 580 Main St – Vehicle Incident– PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/18/20 - 2125 – 580 Main St – Noise Complaint - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/18/20 – 2130 – 400 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 0001 AM – 12/16/20 – 2359 PM – 12/16/20 12/16/20 – 0610 – 580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 12/16/20 – 1537 - FO 750 Main St – Possible Animal Aided – PSD responded – Report filed. 0001 AM – 12/15/20 – 2359 PM – 12/15/20 12/15/20 – 0031 – 524 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/15/20 – 0607 – 560 – 580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 12/15/20 – 0841 – 910 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/15/20 – 1330 – 686 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/15/20 - 1424 – 680 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/15/20 – 1750 – 540 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/15/20 - 2036 – 688 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle - PSD responded – PSD issued a summons. 0001 AM – 12/14/20 – 2359 PM – 12/14/20 12/14/20 – 0049 – 576 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 12/14/20 – 0328 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/14/20 – 0607 – 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non- Criminal – PSD responded – All in order. 12/14/20 – 1309 – 1142 Second Ave (Manhattan Tram) – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/14/20 – 1741 – 686 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. Owner notified. 12/14/20 – 2259 - 688 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – PSD issued summons to the vehicle. 0001 AM – 12/13/20 – 2359 PM – 12/13/20 12/13/20 – 0545 – 560-580 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Area in order. 12/13/20 – 0859 – 10 River Rd -Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/13/20 – 1200 – 579 Main St – Trash Can Fire – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/13/20 – 1358 – F/O 513 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/13/20 – 1418 – Opp 310 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/13/20 – 1500 – Opp 460 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 12/13/20 – 1645 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/13/20 – 2048 – 684 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/13/20 – 2224 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 0001 AM – 12/12/09 – 2359 PM – 12/12/20 12/12/20 – 0200 – 595 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/12/20 – 0635 – 580-560 Main St – Investigation(Non-Crim)– PSD responded – All in order. 12/12/20 – 1247 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/12/20 – 1912 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 12/11/09 – 2359 PM – 12/11/20 12/11/20 – 0102 – 580 Main St – Investigation (Non-Crim)– PSD responded –Referred to C&C Mgmt. 12/11/20 – 0607 – 580 Main St – Investigation (Non-Crim)– PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/11/20 – 0932 – 546-560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 12/11/20 – 1040 – F/O 550 Main St – Vehicle Accident– PSD responded – Report filed. 12/11/20 – 1042 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 12/11/20 - 1711 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition unnecessary. 12/11/20 – 2056 – 580 Main St – Domestic Dispute – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 0001 AM – 12/08/20 – 2359 PM – 12/08/20 12/08/20 – 0104 – F/O 550 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/08/20 – 0606 – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 12/08/20 – 0810 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 12/08/20 – 1220 – F/O 500 Main St – PSD responded - Owner retrieved the property. 12/08/20 – 1400 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/08/20 – 2340 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 12/07/20 – 2359 PM – 12/07/20 12/07/20 - 0249 - 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Search made for subjects with negative results. 12/07/20 – 0400 – 500 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/ESU responded – NYPD summonsed motorist – No injuries. 12/07/20 - 1225 – 425 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 12/07/20 – 1328 – 888 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD 12/07/20 – 1455 – 555 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded. 12/07/20 – 1537 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 12/07/20 – 1629 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/07/20 – 2322 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/20 – 2328 – 560 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 12/06/20 – 2359 PM – 12/06/20 12/06/20 – 0922 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/06/20 – 0923 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/06/20 – 1242 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/06/20 – 1300 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 12/06/20 – 1404 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity - PSD responded -Condition unfounded. 12/06/20 – 1410 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/06/20 – 1630 – 686 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/06/20 - 2120 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/06/20 – 2210 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 12/05/20 – 2359 PM – 12/05/20 12/05/20 – 0226 – 544 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 12/05/20 – 1430 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 12/05/20 – 1455 – 560 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/05/20 – 2005 – F/O 549 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/05/20 – 2134 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/05/20 – 2220 – 580 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 0001 AM – 12/04/20 – 2359 PM – 12/04/20 12/04/20 – 0625 – 10 River Rd - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 12/04/20 – 1100 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 12/04/20 – 1325 – 4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/04/20 – 1605 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 12/04/20 – 2013 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 12/04/20 – 2030 – 540 Main St - Suspicious Activity - PSD responded – Report Filed. 12/04/20 – 2100 – 560 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 12/01/20 – 2359 PM– 12/01/20 12/01/20 – 0935 – 10 Main St – Investigation (non-crim) – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/01/20 – 1409 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 12/01/20 – 1433 – 576 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 12/01/20 – 1550 – 688 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/01/20 – 1556 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 12/01/20 – 1731 – 560 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/01/20 – 1750 – 510 Main St – Disorderly Youths – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/01/20 – 1800 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 12/01/20 – 1850 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 0001 AM – 11/29/2020 – 2359 PM – 11/29/2020 11/29/20 – 0300 – 400 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/29/20 – 0657 – 540 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/29/20 – 1326 – 510 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/29/20 – 1508 – 425 Main Street – Past Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/29/20 – 1625 – 888 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/29/20 – 1659 – 686 Main Street – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/29/20 – 2210 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 11/28/20 – 2359 PM – 11/28/20 11/28/20 – 0315 – F/O 2-4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 11/28/20 – 1101 – 571 Main St – Escort PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/28/20 – 1120 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/C&C Mgmt responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/28/20 – 1206 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 11/28/20 – 1305 – 674 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/28/20 – 1315 – 688 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/28/20 – 1848 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 11/28/20 – 2100 – 460 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital, 11/28/20 – 2330 – 40 River Rd – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 11/26/20 – 2359 – PM – 11/26/20 11/26/20 – 0025 – 546 Main St– Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/26/20 – 0106 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/26/20 – 0200 – 548 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report filed. Referred to NYPD. 11/26/20 – 1339 – 425 Main St – Smoke Alarm – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 11/26/20 – 1633 – 50 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/26/20 – 1750 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/26/20 – 2138 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 0001 AM – 11/25/20 – 2359 – PM – 11/25/20 11/25/20 – 0105 – 540 Main St– Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/25/20 – 1135 – 888 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/25/20 – 1340 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/25/20 – 1340 – 250 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 11/25/20 – 1730 – 609 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/25/20 – 1750 – 20 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 11/24/20 – 2359 – PM – 11/24/20 11/24/20 – 0311 – 36th Ave Bridge – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/24/20 – 1450 – 686 Main St – Past Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/24/20 – 0818 – 540 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C responded – Condition Corrected. 11/24/20 – 1740 – 580 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/24/20 – 1745 – 2&4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/24/20 – 1758 – 580 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition Unfounded . 11/24/20 – 1802 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/24/20 – 1810 – 580 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/24/20 – 1925 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 11/24/20 – 2034 – 10 River Road – Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – NYPD Arrest. 11/24/20 – 2041 – 545 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical transportation. 11/24/20 – 2055 – 510 Main St – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/24/20 – 2350 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical transportation. 11/24/20 – 2357 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 0001AM – 11/23/20 to 2359PM – 11/23/20 11/23/20 – 0044 – 460 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 11//23/20 – 0347 – 10 River Rd - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/23/20 – 0818 – F/O 425 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 11/23/20 - 1350 – 555 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/23/20 – 1559 – 524 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/20 – 1740 – 595 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed. NYPD refused. 11/23/20 – 2011 – 580 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/20 – 2207 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 0001 AM – 11/22/20 – 2359 PM – 11/22/20 11/23/20 – 0030 – 455 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/20 – 0729 – F/O 531 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 11/22/20 – 0830 – 555 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/22/20 – 1421 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/22/20 – 1430 – 546 Main St – Escort – PSD/NYPD/C & C Mgmt responded – Escort completed. 11/22/20 – 1555 – 310 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/22/20 – 1749 – 40 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/22/20 – 1856 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/22/20 – 1955 – Opp 645 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/22/20 – 2030 – 580 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 0001 AM – 11/21/20 – 2359 – PM – 11/21/20 11/21/20 – 1933 – Aided - F/O 531 Main St – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 0001AM – 11/16/2020 – 2359PM 11/16/2020 11/16/20 – 0010 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 11/16/20 – 0656 – F/0 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 11/16/20 – 0848 – 680 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 11/16/20 – 1058 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided removed to hospital. 11/16/20 – 1100 – 455 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/16/20 – 1427 – 645 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 11/16/20 – 1435 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided removed to hospital. 11/16/20 – 1828 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 11/16/20 – 1842 – 645 Main Street – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/16/20 – 1910 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided removed to hospital. 11/16/20 – 1958 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/16/20 – 2302 – 548 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC’S Ground Dept. 11/16/20 – 2317 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM - 11/14/20 – 2359 PM – 11/14/20 11/14/20 – 0015 – 30 River Rd - Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine. 11/14/20 – 0050 – 40 River Rd – NYPD Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 11/14/20 – 0055 – 540 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/14/20 – 0220 – 405 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 11/14/20 – 1340 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made w/negative results – NYPD refused. 11/14/20 – 1838 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/14/20 – 2040 – 580 Main St – Wellness Check- PSD responded – Resident was fine. 11/14/20 – 2155 – 40 River Rd – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/14/20 – 2356 – 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 11/13/20 – 2359 PM – 11/13/20 11/13/20 – 0035 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/13/20 – 1115 – F/O 500 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 11/13/20 – 1154 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/13/20 – 1430 – 40 River Rd – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 11/13/20 – 2025 – 510 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – C & C Mgmnt notified. 11/13/20 – 2152 - 425 Main St – Petit Latency – PSD responded – Search conducted w/negative results. 11/13/20 – 2255 – 516 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/13/20 – 2310 – 688 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Search conducted w/negative results. 0001 AM – 11/12/20 – 2359 PM – 11/12/20 11/12/20 – 0550 – R/O 900 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 11/12/20 – 0700 – 568 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C responded – Condition corrected. 11/12/20 – 0915 – F/O 546 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 11/12/20 – 1300 – Adj 2-4 River Rd – Vehicle Incident– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/12/20 – 1423 – 560 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 11/12/20 – 1558 - 560 Main St –Possible Identity Theft – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/12/20 – 1937 – 550 Main St -Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 0001 AM – 11/11/20 – 2359 PM – 11/11/20 11/11/20 – 0150 – 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/11/20 - 0440 – 576 Main St – Unsecured Premises PSD responded – Referred to C & C Mgmt. 11/11/20 – 0959 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/11/20 -1115 – 50 Main St – Investigation – (Non Crim) – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/11/20 – 1249 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/11/20 – 1414 – 480 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/11/20 – 1419 – F/O 559 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/11/20 – 1605 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/11/20 – 1730 – FO 543 Main St -Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 0001 AM – 11/10/20 – 2359 PM – 11/10/20 11/10/20 – 0935 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/10/20 – 1120 – 531 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/10/20 – 1212 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/10/20 – 1610 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/10/20 – 1620 – 560 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/10/20 – 1739 – 510 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Canvas conducted, negative results. 0001 AM – 11/07/20 – 2359 PM – 11/07/20 11/07/20 – 0328 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/07/20 – 0551 – 560 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Mgmt. 11/07/20 – 1030 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 11/07/20 – 1355 – 595 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/07/20 – 1623 – 755 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused medical attention. 11/07/20 – 2030 – 40 River Rd – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/07/20 – 2103 – 500 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/07/20 – 2230 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 11/06/20 – 2359 PM – 11/06/20 11/06/20 – 0215 – 595 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 11/06/20 – 0900 – 595 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/06/20 – 1255 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. NYPD refused. 11/06/20 – 1407 – 560 Main St - Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/06/20 – 1440 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured In PSD. 11/06/20 – 1630 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/06/20 – 1700 – 686 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 11/06/20 – 1915 – 595 Main St - Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/06/20 – 2230 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/06/20 – 2248 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM 11/05/20 – 2359 PM - 11/05/20 11/05/20 – 1445 – 555 Main St – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/05/20 – 1800 - F/O 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/05/20 – 2225 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/05/20 – 2225 – 530 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/05/20 – 2355 – 530 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM 11/05/20 – 2359 PM - 11/05/20 11/05/20 – 1445 – 555 Main St – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/05/20 – 1800 - F/O 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/05/20 – 2225 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/05/20 – 2225 – 530 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/05/20 – 2355 – 530 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001AM – 11/3/20 – 2359PM – 11/03/20 11/03/20 – 0630 - 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/03/20 – 1301 – 510 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/03/20 – 1339 – 686 Main St – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/03/20 – 1642 – 4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/20 – 1827 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/03/20 –2002 - 686 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 0001 AM – 11/02/20 – 2359 PM – 11/02/20 11/02/20 – 0107 – 540 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/C & C Mgmt. responded – Resident not home. 11/02/20 – 0757 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/02/20 – 0926 – Adj 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/02/20 – 1005 – 900 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/02/20 – 1007 – 550 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD/ RIOC Maintenance responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/20 – 1332 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/02/20 – 1345 – R/O 750 Main St - Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/20 – 1401 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made negative results – NYPD refused. 11/02/20 – 1428 – R/O 500 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC Grounds responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/20 – 1649 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/02/20 – 1700 – Opp 10 River Rd – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/02/20 – 1829 – 560 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/20 – 1906 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 11/01/2020 – 2359 PM 11/01/2020 11/01/20 – 0100 – 425 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/01/20 – 0118 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/01/20 – 1357 – 1142 2nd Ave - Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/01/20 – 1402 – 2 East Loop Road – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/01/20 – 1945 – 549 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 11/01/20 – 2337 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 0001 AM – 10/31/20 – 2359 PM 10/31/20 10/31/20 – 0012 – 560 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/31/20 – 0141 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/31/20 – 0734 – 500 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/31/20 – 0739 – 540 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/C & C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 10/31/20 – 0824 – 540 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD/ C & C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 10/31/20 – 1108 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/31/20 – 1216 – 580 Main St – Smoke Alarm – PSD/ C&C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 10/31/20 – 2318 – 540 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 10/30/20 – 2359 PM 10/30/20 10/30/20 – 0129 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Removed to hospital. 10/30/20 – 0945 – 415 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/30/20 – 1337 – 686 Main St – Investigation (non Crim)– PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/30/20 – 1347 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/30/20 – 2345 – 510 Main St – Poss. Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 10/29/20 – 2359 PM 10/29/20 10/29/20 – 0138 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/29/20 – 0159 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/29/20 – 1215 – 531 Main St - Escort – PSD responded – Escort Completed. 10/29/20 – 1230 – 560 Main St – Aggravated Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/29/20 – 1550 – 510 Main St – Poss. Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search conducted for subject with negative results. 10/29/20 – 1636 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/29/20 – 1710 – 686 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/29/20 – 1720 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to Hospital. 10/29/20 – 2040 – 540 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 10/28/20 – 2359 PM 10/28/20 10/28/20 – 1110 – 510 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/28/20 – 1332 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/28/20 – 1400 – 555 Main St -Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/28/20 – 1645 – R/O 625 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/28/20 – 1750 – 540 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search conducted for subject with negative results. 10/28/20 – 1850 – 580 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/28/20 – 2240 – 560 Main St – Trespass – PSD/C & C Mgmt. responded – Search made with negative results. 0001 – AM – 10/27/20 – 2359 OM – 10/27/20 10/27/20 – 0045 – 560 Main St – Possible Trespass – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 10/27/20 – 1115 – 688 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/27/20 – 1313 – 680 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/27/20 – 1500 – 576 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/27/20 – 1510 – 500 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/27/20 – 1710 – 540 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 10/27/20 – 1750 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/27/20 – 1908 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Subject arrested. 10/27/20 – 2055 – F/O 30 River Rd – Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 0001 AM – 10/24/2020 – 2359 PM – 10/24/2020 10/24/20 – 0029 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital 10/24/20 – 0456 – 536 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected 10/24/20 – 1520 – 888 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – NYPD refused 10/24/20 – 2207 – 530 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected 10/24/20 – 2248 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention 10/24/20 – 2250 – 560 Main Street – Aided– PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital 10/24/20 – 2320 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected 001 AM – 10/23/2020 – 2359 PM – 10/23/2020 10/23/20 – 0153 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention 10/23/20 – 1025 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Gone on arrival, NYPD refused. 10/23/20 – 1120 – 10 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/23/20 – 1149– 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention 10/23/20 – 1400 – 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/22/20 – 1900 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 10/20/20 – 2359 PM – 10/20/20 10/20/20 – 0419 - 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/20/20 – 1029 – 580 Main St – Water leak – PSD/C & C Mgmt responded – C & C Mgmt will correct the condition. 10/20/20 – 1210 – 50 Main St – Graffiti – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/20 – 1710 – 300 Main St - Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/20 – 1750 – 425 Main St - Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search conducted w/negative results – NYPD refused. 10/20/20 – 1855 – 504 Main St – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/20 – 1915 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/20/20 – 2117 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – PSD arrested subject. 10/20/20 – 2220 - 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 10/18/20 – 2359 PM – 10/18/20 10/18/20 – 0625 – 546 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C responded – Condition corrected. 10/18/20 – 1107 – 10 River Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/18/20 – 1510 – 552 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/18/20 – 2029 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/18/20 – 2100 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 001 AM – 10/17/20 – 2359 PM – 10/17/20 10/17/20 – 0913 – 543 Main St – Alarm – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 10/17/20 – 1750 – 1260 Anderson Ave – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/17/20 – 1805 – R/O 645 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/17/20 – 2130 – 560 Main St – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD Arrest. 10/17/20 – 2238 – 688 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/17/20 – 2305 – 560 Main St – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 10/16/20 – 2359 PM – 10/16/20 10/16/20 – 0100 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/16/20 – 0110 - F/O 20 River Rd – Robbery – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/16/20 – 0718 – 500 Main St – Prop Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC Maintenance dept 10/16/20 – 1354 – 4 River RD – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Report filed. 10/16/20 – 1422 – 530 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/16/20 – 1505 – F/O 425 Main St – Found Property– PSD responded – Returned to owner. 10/16/20 – 2215 - 510 Main St – Poss. Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 0001 AM – 10/14/20 – 2359 PM – 10/14/20 10/14/20 – 0125 – 555 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/14/20 – 0130 – 36 River Rd– Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/14/20 – 1015 – 1142 2nd Ave (Manhattan side Tram) - Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/14/20 - 1055 – F/O 549 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/14/20 – 1540 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/14/20 – 1800 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made negative results – NYPD refused. 10/14/20 – 1802 – 455 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/14/20 – 2246 - 686 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 0001 AM – 10/13/20 – 2359 PM – 10/13/20 10/13/20 – 0748 – 455 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/13/20 – 0830 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/13/20 – 0921 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/13/20 – 0945 – 688 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/13/20 – 1521 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/13/20 – 1600 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/13/20 – 1854 – 455 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/13/20 – 1900 – 40 River Rd – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/13/20 - 2022 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded - Subject gone on arrival. Report filed. 10/13/20 – 2150 – 688 Main St – Trespassing – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 001 AM – 10/12/20 – 2359 PM – 10/12/20 10/12/20 - 0435 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/12/20 – 0818 - 625 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/12/20 – 0935 – 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/12/20 – 1708 – 455 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine. 10/12/20 – 1751 – FO 686 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 10/12/20 – 1905 – 10-40 River Rd – Investigation/Non-Criminal – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 10/12/20 – 2051 – 30 River Rd – Wellness Check – PSD/Mann Park Mgmt. responded – Resident not home. 10/12/20 – 2133 – 580 Main St – Alarm - PSD responded – PSD/C & C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 10/12/20 – 2142 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – NYPD refused – Report filed. 0001 AM – 10/11/20 – 2359 PM – 10/11/20 10/11/20 – 0059 – 546 Main St– Water Leak – PSD/ C&C responded – Condition corrected. 10/11/20 – 0550 – 560 Main Street –Aided– PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/11/20 – 0705 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/11/20 – 1324 – 300 Main St – Investigation (non-crim) – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 10/11/20 – 1340 – 888 Main Street – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/11/20 – 2050 – 400 Main Street (platform) – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Referred to Transit PD. 0001 AM – 10/10/20 – 2359 PM – 10/10/20 10/10/20 – 0110 – 2 River Road – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/10/20 – 0725 – 480 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance– PSD responded – Canvas conducted, negative results. 10/10/20 – 0941 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/10/20 – 1005 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 10/10/20 – 1237 – 546 Main Street –Possible Illegal Substance– PSD responded – Canvas conducted, negative results. 10/10/20 – 1626 – 688 Main Street – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/10/20 – 1811 – 300 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/10/20 – 1923 – 455 Main Street – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/10/20 – 2201 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 0001 AM – 10/09/20 – 2359 PM – 10/09/20 10/09/20 – 0052 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/09/20 – 0133 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/09/20 – 1135 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/09/20 – 1238 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/09/20 – 1441 – 551 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/09/20 – 1535 – 560 Main St – Investigation(non crim)– PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/09/20 – 1921 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/09/20 – 2020 – 2 West Loop Rd– Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/09/20 – 2110 – Opp 300 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded . 10/09/20 – 2130 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report Filed. 0001 AM – 10/08/20 – 2359 PM – 10/08/20 10/08/20 – 0100 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/08/20 – 1930 – F/O 550 Main St – Found Property– PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/08/20 – 1950 – 10 River Rd – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/08/20 – 2238 – 888 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 0001 AM – 10/07/20 – 2359 PM – 10/07/20 10/07/20 – 1330 – 531 Main St – Aided– PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/07/20 – 1541– 2-4 River Rd – Aided– PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 10/07/20 – 1613 – 425 River Rd – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report filed. 10/07/20 – 1845 – 560-576 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/07/20 – 2045 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 0001 AM – 10/06/20 – 2359 PM – 10/06/20 10/06/20 – 0340 – 560 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/06/20 – 0400 – Btwn 580-560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 10/06/20 – 0455 – 4 River Rd – NYPD Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD arrested a subject for violation of a court order. 10/06/20 – 0845 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/06/20 – 1836 – 455 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded - Search made with negative results. NYPD refused. 10/06/20 – 1915 – 755 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – NYPD was refused. 0001 AM – 10/05/2020 – 2359 PM – 10/05/2020 10/05/20 – 0745 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 10/05/20 – 16450– 591 Main St – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – Summons Issued. 10/05/20 – 1750– 10 River Rd – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 10/05/20 – 1904 – 300 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 10/05/20 – 2100 –R/0 900 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC Grounds Dept. 10/05/20 – 2150 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/05/20 – 2213 – 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD/FDNY responded – Removed to hospital. 10/05/20 – 2216 – 686 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 10/05/20 – 2251 – 500 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Report Filed. 10/05/20 – 2358 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Removed to hospital. 0001 AM – 10/04/2020 – 2359 PM – 10/04/2020 10/04/20 – 0112 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/04/20 – 0418 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 10/04/20 – 0453 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 10/04/20 – 0551 – 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/04/20 – 0645 – 555 Main St – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/04/20 – 1012 – 546 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/04/20 – 1320 – 728 Main St – Illegal Dumping (Garbage) – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 10/04/20 – 1420 – 250 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/04/20 – 1501 – 549 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/04/20 – 1900 – 1142 2nd Ave – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/04/20 – 1930 – 755 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 0001 AM – 10/03/20 – 2359 PM – 10/03/20 10/03/20 – 0110 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/03/20 – 0814 – 300 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/03/20 – 0905 – 2 West Loop Rd – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/03/20 – 0958 – 579 Main St – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/03/20 – 1010 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Transportation. 10/03/20 – 1600 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Transportation. 10/03/20 – 1800 – 600 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospitals. 10/03/20 – 1831 – 755 Main St – Assault – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD Arrest. 10/03/20 – 1900 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to the Hospital. 10/03/20 – 2019 – 455 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/03/20 – 2241 – 400 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 0001 AM – 10/02/20 – 2359 PM – 10/02/20 10/02/20 – 0900 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/02/20 – 1339 – 425 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD 10/02/20 – 1840 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 10/02/20 – 2230 – 546 Main St – Aided -PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Removed to hospital. 0001 AM – 10/01/20 – 2359 PM – 10/01/20 10/01/20 – 0820 – (off island) West channel & FDR – Aided– PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to FDNY. 10/01/20 – 0922 – 688 Main St – Escort– PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/01/20 – 1216 – 1216 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 10/01/20 – 1313 – 688 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD/ responded – Condition Corrected . 10/01/20 – 1350 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/01/20 – 1356 – F/O 599 Main St – Found Property– PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/01/20 – 1435 – 645 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 10/01/20 – 2000 – 551 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 10/01/20 – 2030– 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 0001 AM – 09/16/20 – 2359 PM - 09/15/20 09/16/20 – 0838 – 425 Main St - Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made with negative results – NYPD refused. 09/16/20 – 0937 – RO 900 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 09/16/20 – 1815 – Opp 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 09/16/20 – 2029 – FO 2-4 River Road – Past Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 09/16/20 – 2353 - 536 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 09/11/20 – 2359 PM – 09/11/20 09/11/20 – 0014 – 510 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/11/20 – 0747 – 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 09/11/20 – 1045 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded– Removed to hospital. 09/11/20 – 1247– 400 Main St (Inside F train) – Past Robbery – PSD/NYPD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 09/11/20 – 1307 – 2 River Road – Domestic Dispute – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – NYPD filed report. 09/11/20 – 1457 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 09/11/20 – 1940 – 425 Main St – Non Criminal Offense– PSD responded – Condition Corre 0001 AM – 09/09/20 – 2359 PM – 09/09/20 09/09/20 – 0921 – 510 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 09/09/20 – 1654 – 580 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/09/20 – 1851 – F/O 500 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/09/20 – 1912 – 540 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report Filed. 09/09/20 – 2109 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 09/09/20 – 2120 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 09/09/20 – 2333 – 300 Main St – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 0001 AM – 09/08/20 – 2359 PM – 09/08/20 09/08/20 – 0242 – RO 595 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/08/20 – 0806 – 460 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/08/20 – 1100 – Adj 300 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 09/08/20 – 1232 – RO 475 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 09/08/20 – 1507 – RO 625 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance– PSD responded – No Illegal Activity. 09/08/20 – 1652 – 10 Main St – Possible Trespass – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 09/08/20 – 1709 – 580 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/08/20 – 1752 – Opposite 625 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 09/08/20 – 5546 – 595 Main St – Investigation Non -Criminal – PSD responded – Report filed. 0001 AM – 09/06/20 – 2359 PM – 09/06/20 09/06/20 – 0023 – 543 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/06/20 – 0556 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 09/06/20 – 1249 – 475 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/06/20 – 1401 – 50 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 09/06/20 – 2126 – 531 Main St – Smoke Alarm – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 09/06/20 – 2246 – Opp 625 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred To NYPD. 0001 AM– 09/02/20 – 2359 PM – 09/02/20 09/02/20 – 0915 – 4 River Rd – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/02/20 – 1251 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 09/02/20 – 1321 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 09/02/20 – 1415 – OPP 281 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD/RIOC responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/02/20 – 1647 – 4 River Rd – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 09/02/20 – 2054 – 550 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/02/20 – 2140 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/02/20 – 2255 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/C &C Mgmt responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/29/2020 – 2359 PM– 08/29/2020 08/29/20 – 0050 – 10 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/29/20 – 0100 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/29/20 – 0117 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/29/20 – 0720 – 910 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/29/20 – 1108 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/29/20 – 1225 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/29/20 – 1620 – 550 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 08/29/20 – 1810 – 10 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Search made, gone on arrival. 08/29/20 – 2010 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/29/20 – 2300 – 250 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/28/2020 – 2359 PM– 08/28/2020 08/28/20 – 0000 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/28/20 – 0010 – 560 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/28/20 – 0824 – 540 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/28/20 – 1700 – 531 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – In order, refused medical attention. 08/28/20 – 1800 – 250 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/28/20 – 1825 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/28/20 – 2152 – 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/27/20 – 2359 PM– 08/27/20 08/27/20 – 0405 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused transport to hospital. 08/27/20 – 0820 – 250 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/27/20 – 1000 – 10 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/27/20 – 1700 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 0001 AM – 08/22/20 – 2359 PM – 08/22/20 08/22/20 – 0120 – 540 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 08/22/20 – 1006 – 425 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 08/22/20 – 1110 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused transport to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1335 – 10 Main St –Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Negative results. 08/22/20 – 1445 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Refused transport to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1530 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Transported to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1655 – 900 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Secured at PSD. 08/22/20 – 1803 – 686 Main Street – Trespass– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/22/20 – 2210 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 08/22/20 – 2340 – R/O 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/23/20 – 2359 PM – 08/23/20 08/23/20 – 0810 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/23/20 – 0915 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/23/20 – 1510 – 560 Main Street – Smoke/Fire – PSD/EMS/FDNY/NYPD/C&C responded – Condition corrected. 08/23/20 – 1630 – 455 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/23/20 – 1720 – 530 Main Street – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/23/20 – 2150 – 1142 2nd Ave – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/23/20 – 2312 – 40 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/22/20 – 2359 PM – 08/22/20 08/22/20 – 0120 – 540 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 08/22/20 – 1006 – 425 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 08/22/20 – 1110 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused transport to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1335 – 10 Main St –Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Negative results. 08/22/20 – 1445 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Refused transport to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1530 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Transported to hospital. 08/22/20 – 1655 – 900 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Secured at PSD. 08/22/20 – 1803 – 686 Main Street – Trespass– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/22/20 – 2210 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 08/22/20 – 2340 – R/O 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/20/20 – 2359 PM – 08/20/20 08/20/20 – 0824 – 560 Main Street – Graffiti – PSD/C&C responded – Referred to C&C. 08/20/20 – 1308 – 576 Main Street– Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/20/20 –1311 – 2 Main Street – Fraud – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 08/20/20 – 1416 – 425 Main Street – Petty Larceny – PSD Responded – Report filed. 08/20/20 – 2258 – 543 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured at PSD. 0001 AM – 08/16/20 – 2359 PM – 08/16/20 08/16/20 – 0907 – 22 North Loop Road – Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – False alarm. 08/16/20 – 1239 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/16/20 – 1516 – 531 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 08/16/20 – 1810 – 560 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/13/20 – 2359 PM – 08/13/20 08/13/20 – 0109 – 575 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 08/13/20 – 1255 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results – NYPD refused. 08/13/20 – 1324 – 568 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C&C responded – Referred to C & C Management. 08/13/20 – 1730 – 595 Main St – Housing Landlord/Tenant – PSD/RY Management responded – Condition corrected. 08/13/20 – 2235 – 686 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/11/20 – 2359 PM – 08/11/20 08/11/20 – 0135 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/11/20 – 0706 – 500 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC Contractor responded – Condition corrected. 08/11//20 – 0800 – FO 571 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/11/20 – 1620 – 575 Main St – Suspicious Activity - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/09/2020 - 00:01 AM – 08/09/2020 - 23:59 PM 08/09/2020 – 0320 – 645 Main Street – Criminal Mischief – PSD/MTA/NYPD responded – Referred to MTA. 08/09/2020 – 1023 – 500 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured at PSD. 08/09/2020 – 1441 – 580 Main Street – Juvenile Related – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 08/09/2020 – 1720 – 510 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD/C&C responded – Report Prepared. 08/09/2020 – 2031 – 580 Main Street – Dispute (verbal) – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/09/2020 – 2337 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Aided refused transported to the hospital. 08/08/2020 - 00:01 AM – 08/08/2020 - 23:59 PM 08/08/2020 – 2355 – F/O 579 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/08/2020 – 0130 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/08/2020 – 1320 – 543 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/08/2020 – 1408 – 543 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/08/2020 – 2120 – 50 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 08/08/2020 – 2240 – F/O 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 AM – 08/04/20 – 2359 – PM – 08 04/20 08/04/20 – 0338 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/04/20 – 1050 – 510 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/04/20 – 1245 – 566 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/04/20 – 1305 - FO 888 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/Grounds responded – Condition corrected. 08/04/20 – 1319 – 50 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/04/20 – 1343 – Adj 888 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/04/20 – 1343 – Adj 888 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/04/20 – 1410 – 625 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/ RY Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected 08/04/20 – 1440 – 425 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/04/20 – 1630 – 595 Main St- Hazardous Condition – PSD/R Y Mgmt.200 responded – Condition corrected. 08/04/20 – 1630 – R/O 900 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 08/04/20 – 2000 – 2 West Loop Rd – Hazardous Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to Building Manager. 08/04/20 – 2011 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 08/04/20 – 2030 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results – NYPD refused. 08/04/20 – 2330 – 400 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital,. 0001 AM – 07/28/20 to 2359 – 07/28/20 07/28/20 – 0330 – 555 Main St -Aided-PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/28/20 – 0900 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/28/20 – 1205 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 07/28/20 – 1530 – 580 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/28/20 – 1805 – R/O 500 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/28/20 – 2105 – 530 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Referred to C & C Management. 07/28/20 – 2212 - 540 Main St – Suspicious Activity– PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 07/28/20 – 2220 – 888 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transporte4d to the hospital. 001 – AM – 07/26/20 – 2359 -07/26/20 07/26/20 – 0325 – 540 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/26/20 – 1113 – FO 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/26/20 - 1133 – 851 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/26/20 – 1339 - Astoria Queens (Off Island) - Lost Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/26/20 – 1256 – 686 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 07/26/20 – 1420 – 580 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/FDNY/C & C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 07/26/20 - 1454 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 07/26/20 – 1722 – 300 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/26/20 – 2020 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/26/20 – 2212 – 540 Main St – Property Damage – PSD/C & C Mgmt. responded - Condition corrected 07/24/2020 00:01 AM – 07/24/2020 23:59 PM 07/24/20 – 0135 – 580 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/24/20 – 0900 – 531 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD/ responded –Condition Corrected. 07/24/20 - 0945 – 688 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition Corrected. 07/24/20 – 0948 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 07/24/20 – 1333 – 688 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/Mechanic responded – Condition corrected. 07/24/20 – 1440 – 550 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Removed to hospital. 07/24/20 – 1521 – 580 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded - Removed to hospital. 07/24/20 – 1657 – 405 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 07/24/20 – 1712 – 4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/24/20 – 1725 – 531 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 07/24/20 – 1804 – 50 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 07/24/20 – 1955 – 580 Man St - Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/24/20 – 2020 – 546 Main St - Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Refused Medical Attention. 07/24/20 – 2250 – 10 River Rd - Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Removed to Hospital. 07/23/2020 00:01 AM – 07/23/2020 23:59 PM 07/23/20 – 0540 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/23/20 – 1318 – 580 Main St – Lost Property – PSD/ responded –Report Filed. 07/23/20 - 1500 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Removed to hospital. 07/18/2020 00:01 AM – 07/18/2020 23:59 PM 07/18/20 – 0205 – 10 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 07/18/20 – 0315 – 310 Main St – Possible Aided – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 07/18/20 – 1215 – 510 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 07/18/20 – 1726 – 579 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 07/17/2020 00:01 AM – 07/17/2020 23:59PM 07/17/20 – 0035 – 2-4 River Rd – Harassment – PSD responded – Report filed. 07/17/20 – 0230 – 560 Main St. – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/17/20 – 0520 – 546 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Refused Medical Attention. 07/17/20 – 1015 – 750 Main St –Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 07/17/20 – 1231 – 686 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/17/20 – 1245 - 546 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Refused Medical Attention. 07/17/20 – 1320 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint - PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/17/20 – 1551 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/ C&C responded – Condition Corrected. 07/13/20 – 2359 – 07/13/20 07/13/20 – 0215 – 560 Main St – Lost Property – PSD/C & C Mgmt responded – Referred to C & C Mgmt. 07/13/20 – 0806 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/13/20 – 1105 – 552 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/13/20 – 1120 – FO 550 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/13/20 – 1247 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 07/13/20 – 1359 – 595 Main St - Criminal Mischief – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/13/20 – 1720 – 405 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/13/20 – 2100 – 580 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/12/2020 00:01 AM – 07/12/2020 23:59PM 07/12/20 – 0028 – 250 Main St – Alarms – PSD/Facilities responded – Condition Corrected. 07/12/20 – 1315 – 546 Main St – Aided/EMS – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/12/20 – 1345 – 552 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/C&C responded – Referred to C & Mgmt. 07/12/20 – 1350 – 400 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/12/20 – 1645 – 546 Main – Unsecured Premises – PSD/C&C Responded – Condition corrected. 07/12/20 – 1801 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/12/20 – 1918 – 425 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/12/20 – 2213 – 188 Ave A NYC (Off Island) – Lost Property – PSD – Report prepared. 07/12/20 – 2350 – 888 Main St– Wellness Check PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 07/11/2020 00:01 AM – 07/11/2020 23:59PM 07/11/20 – 0257 – 688 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/11/20 – 1118 – 543 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/11/20 – 1230 – 560 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/11/20 – 1450 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 07/11/20 – 1850 – Central Park (Off Island) – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD Responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/09/2020 00:01 AM – 07/09/2020 23:59PM 07/09/20 – 0036 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD/FDNY responded – Refused medical attention. 07/09/20 – 0750 – 250 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/09/20 – 1020 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/09/20 – 1235 – 560 Main St – Water leak – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 07/09/20 – 1235 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Search made, negative result. 07/09/20 – 1340 – 550 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Condition Corrected. 07/09/20 – 1515 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/09/20 – 1610 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/09/20 – 1638 – 300 Main St – Smoke alarms/cond/fire – PSD/FDNY/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 07/09/20 – 1645 – 50 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 07/09/20 – 2115 – 900 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 0001 - 07/07/20 To 2359 – 07/07/20 07/7/20 – 0930 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/7/20 – 1027 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 07/7/20 – 1218 – 530 Main St – Lost Property – PSD Responded – Report prepared. 07/7/20 – 1222 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/7/20 – 1310 – 686 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/7/20 – 1805 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/04/20 – 0030 - Opp 625 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 1731 07/04/20 – 0230 – 560 Main St – - Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/04/20 – 0415 – R/O 625 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/04/20 – 1055 – Opp 888 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – - Referred to RIOC. 07/04/20 – 1204 - Re Opp 4 River Rd – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 07/04/20 – 1230 –R/O 900 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 07/04/20 – 1335 – 546 Main St – Lock Out – PSD/ C & C Mgmt. responded – Condition corrected. 07/04/20 – 1731 – 2 West Loop Rd – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 07/04/20 – 1738 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 07/04/20 – 2120 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/04/20 – 2138 – Opp 625 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/04/20 – 2231 – 560 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded -Referred to NYPD. 07/04/20 – 2300 – Opp 750 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 07/02/2020 00:01 AM – 07/02/2020 23:59PM 07/02/2020 – 1510 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/02/2020 – 1747 – 591 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 07/02/2020 – 1843 – 580 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Resident was fine. 07/02/2020 – 1920 – 686 Main Street – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/02/2020 – 1957 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/02/2020 – 2231 – 575 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/ RY Management responded – Condition corrected. 06/30/2020 00:01 AM – 06/30/2020 23:59PM 06/30/2020 – 0105 – 571 Main Street – Past Grand Larceny – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/30/2020 – 0145 – 688 Main Street – NYPD Activity – PSD/NYPD Responded – Report Generated. 06/30/2020 – 0930 – 580 Main Street – Homeless Removal – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 06/30/2020 – 0933 – 465 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/30/2020 – 1006 – 546 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD Responded – Referred to C&C Management. 06/30/2020 – 2000 – 750 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/30/2020 – 2010 – 540 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 06/30/2020 – 2255 – 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search Made Negative Results. 06/27/2020 00:01 AM – 06/27/2020 23:59PM 06/27/2020 – 0355 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/C&C Management responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/27/2020 – 0830 – 645 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/27/2020 – 1205 – 543 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/27/2020 – 1230 – 560 Main Street – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Report prepared. 06/27/2020 – 1238 – 543 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/27/2020 – 1610 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/27/2020 – 1811 – 425 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/27/2020 – 2348 – 688 Main Street – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/25/2020 00:01 AM – 06/25/2020 23:59PM 06/25/2020 – 1610 – 500 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/25/2020 – 1652 – 560 Main Street – Unsecured (Vehicle/Premises) – PSD/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 06/25/2020 – 1715 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/25/2020 – 2006 – 2 West Loop Road – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Report filed, refused NYPD. 06/25/2020 – 2207 – 888 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/25/2020 – 2246 – 540 Main Street – Dispute (Verbal) – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 06/24/2020 00:01 AM – 06/24/2020 23:59PM 06/24/2020 – 0015 – 910 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Completed. 06/24/2020 – 1350 – OPP 688 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD/FDNY/NYPD/DOT responded – Condition corrected. 06/24/2020 – 1715 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/C&C responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/24/2020 – 1726 – 20 River Road – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Search made, negative result. 06/24/2020 – 1810 – 50 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/24/2020 – 1830 – 527 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 06/24/2020 – 2125 – 11 East Loop Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 06/24/2020 – 2204 – 405 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD/FDNY/NYPD/Con Edison responded – Referred to Con Edison. 06/24/2020 – 2224 – 555 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 06/23/2020 00:01 AM – 06/23/2020 23:59PM 06/23/2020 – 0402 – R/O 540 Main Street – NYPD Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Report written. 06/23/2020 – 1648 – OPP 2/4 River Road – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/22/2020 – 1925 – 560 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD/ C&C Management Responded – Condition Corrected. 06/23/2020 – 2102 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 06/23/2020 – 2138 – 405 Main Street – Fraud – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/22/2020 00:01 AM – 06/22/2020 23:59PM 06/22/2020 – 0615 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/22/2020 – 0832 – 50 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 06/22/2020 – 0911 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/22/2020 – 1309 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/22/2020 – 1345 – 560 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. 06/22/2020 – 1455 – 520 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/22/2020 – 1833 – 510 Main Street – Dispute (Verbal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected, refused NYPD. 06/22/2020 – 2130 – 775 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/20/2020 00:01 AM – 06/20/2020 23:59PM 06/20/2020 – 0045 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Transported to Hospital. 06/20/2020 – 0940 – 555 Main Street – Smoke alarms/cond/fire – PSD/FDNY/EMS/NYPD/RY Management responded – Condition corrected. 06/20/2020 – 1340 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 06/20/2020 – 2305 – OPP 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Gone on arrival, report written. 06/20/2020 – 2325 – R/O 540 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made, negative result. 06/19/2020 00:01 AM – 06/19/2020 23:59PM 06/19/2020 – 0420 – 10 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 06/19/2020 – 0425 – 625 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 06/19/2020 – 0758 – F/O 555 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 06/19/2020 – 1404 – 888 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Gone on arrival, report written. 06/19/2020 – 2100 – 500 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/19/2020 – 2214 – 540 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/19/2020 – 2243 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made, negative result. 06/18/2020 00:01 AM – 06/18/2020 23:59PM 06/18/2020 – 0305 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 06/18/2020 – 0413 – 688 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Unfounded. 06/18/2020 – 1105 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Transported to Hospital. 06/18/2020 – 2000 – 619 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 06/18/2020 – 2343 – 540 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD/NYPD responded – Negative Results. 06/17/2020 00:01 AM – 06/17/2020 23:59PM 06/17/2020 – 1105 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 06/17/2020 – 1805 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 06/17/2020 – 1840 – 455 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 06/15/2020 00:01 AM – 06/15/2020 23:59PM 06/15/2020 – 0107 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/15/2020 – 0248 – 50 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/15/2020 – 0400 – Rear of 560-580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/15/2020 – 0515 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/15/2020 – 0656 – 645 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/15/2020 – 1142 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/15/2020 – 1230 – 560 Main Street – Disputes (Verbal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/15/2020 – 1505 – 580 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/15/2020 – 1751 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Canvas conducted, condition unfounded. 06/15/2020 – 2130 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Canvas conducted, condition unfounded. 06/15/2020 – 2225 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/13/2020 00:01 AM – 06/13/2020 23:59PM 06/13/2020 – 0237 – 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/13/2020 – 1140 – 510 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded– Secured at PSD. 06/13/2020 – 1145 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 06/13/2020 – 1400 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 06/13/2020 – 1450 – 530 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded– Secured at PSD. 06/13/2020 – 1632 – 20 River Road – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed, referred to NYPD. 06/13/2020 – 2134 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/13/2020 – 2323 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/13/2020 00:01 AM – 06/13/2020 23:59PM 06/13/2020 – 0237 – 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/13/2020 – 1140 – 510 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded– Secured at PSD. 06/13/2020 – 1145 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 06/13/2020 – 1400 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 06/13/2020 – 1450 – 530 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded– Secured at PSD. 06/13/2020 – 1632 – 20 River Road – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed, referred to NYPD. 06/13/2020 – 2134 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/13/2020 – 2323 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/12/2020 00:01 AM – 06/12/2020 23:59PM 06/12/2020 – 1138 – 686 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/12/2020 – 1336 – 520 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/12/2020 – 1414 – 425 Main Street – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 06/12/2020 – 1730 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/12/2020 – 1920 – 755 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/12/2020 – 2121 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 06/12/2020 – 2246 – 40 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/12/2020 – 2259 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/9/2020 00:01 AM – 06/9/2020 23:59PM 06/9/2020 – 1350 – 688 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Transported. 06/9/2020 – 2231 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Transported. 06/8/2020 00:01 AM – 06/8/2020 23:59PM 06/8/2020 – 0757 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured by PSD. 06/8/2020 – 1351 – 546 Main Street – Recovered Property – PSD/NYPD responded – Property returned to owner. 06/8/2020 – 1520 – 888 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured by PSD. 06/8/2020 – 2100 – 688 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/8/2020 – 2246 – 688 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/6/2020 00:01 AM – 06/6/2020 23:59PM 06/6/2020 – 0238 – 688 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/6/2020 – 1320 – 686 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused medical attention. 06/6/2020 – 1505 – R/O 501 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/6/2020 – 1512 – 550 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Report Filed. 06/6/2020 – 2020 – 900 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured at PSD. 06/6/2020 – 2020 – 30 River Road – Investigation (Non-Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 06/5/2020 00:01 AM – 06/5/2020 23:59PM 06/5/2020 – 0045 – R/O 501 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured at PSD. 06/5/2020 – 0112 – R/O 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 06/5/2020 – 1346 – 546 Main Street – Homeless Investigation – PSD/ C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 06/5/2020 – 1640 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured at PSD. 05/29/2020 00:01 AM – 05/29/2020 23:59PM 05/29/2020 – 0750 – 888 Main Street – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded –Condition Corrected. 05/29/2020 – 1422 – 500 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 05/29/2020 – 1515 – 405 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/29/2020 – 1944 – 576 Main Street – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/29/2020 – 1958 – 530 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/29/2020 – 2328 – 425 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided was Transported. 05/24/2020 07:00 AM – 05/25/2020 07:00AM 05/24/2020 – 0930 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 05/24/2020 – 1040 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Medical Attention Refused. 05/24/2020 – 1105 – 686 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected, NYPD refused. 05/24/2020 – 1330 – 300 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/24/2020 – 1413 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/24/2020 – 1817 – 540 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 5/25/2020 – 0405 – 543 Main Street – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Refer to Wildlife Freedom Foundation. 05/25/2020 – 0418 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Medical Attention Refused. 05/23/2020 07:00 AM – 05/24/2020 07:00AM 05/23/2020 – 0214 – 688 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Corrected. 05/23/2020 – 0330 – 400 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Corrected. 05/23/2020 – 1157 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 05/23/2020 – 1800 – 560 Main Street – Disorderly Group – PSD – Unfounded. 05/23/2020 – 1920 – 555 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Report Written. 05/23/2020 – 2121 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Unfounded. 05/23/2020 – 2340 – 576 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 05/24/2020 – 0520 – 415 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 05/17/2020 07:00 AM – 05/18/2020 07:00AM 05/17/2020 – 1250 – 546 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/17/2020 – 1331 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/17/2020 – 1416 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 05/17/2020 – 1520 – 1142 2nd Avenue (off island) – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/17/2020 – 1810 – 1142 2nd Avenue (off island) – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/17/2020 – 1829 – 686 Main Street – Past Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Report written, NYPD refused. 05/17/2020 – 2032 – R/O 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/17/2020 – 2205 – F/O 549 Main Street – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 05/16/2020 07:00 AM – 05/17/2020 07:00AM 05/16/2020 – 0925 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 05/16/2020 – 0935 – 580 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/16/2020 – 1135 – 546 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Completed. 05/16/2020 – 1245 – 543 Main Street – Disorderly Conduct – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Summons issued. 05/16/2020 – 1405 – 536 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/16/2020 – 1635 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 05/16/2020 – 1905 – 40 River Road – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected, NYPD refused. 05/16/2020 – 2210 – 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 05/16/2020 – 2335 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 05/16/2020 – 2345 – 520 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/14/2020 07:00 AM – 05/15/2020 07:00AM 05/14/2020 – 0926 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/14/2020 – 1250 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 05/14/2020 – 1345 – 540 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Individual in order. 05/14/2020 – 1757 – 543 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/14/2020 – 2240 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 05/15/2020 – 0610 – ADJ 888 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD 05/11/2020 07:00 AM – 05/12/2020 07:00AM 05/11/2020 – 1355 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 05/11/2020 – 1511 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/11/2020 – 1648 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 05/11/2020 – 2053 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused medical attention. 05/11/2020 – 2219 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 05/11/2020 – 2032 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 05/08/2020 07:00 AM – 05/09/2020 07:00AM 05/08/2020 – 0830 – 579 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Completed. 05/08/2020 – 1235 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/08/2020 – 1425 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/08/2020 – 2035 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/07/2020 07:00 AM – 05/08/2020 07:00AM 05/07/2020 – 1023 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/04/2020 07:00 AM – 05/05/2020 07:00AM 05/04/2020 – 1420 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. 05/05/2020 – 0055 – 566 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/02/2020 07:00 AM – 05/03/2020 07:00AM 05/02/2020 – 0753 – 910 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/02/2020 – 1358 – 556 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Returned to Owner. 05/02/2020 – 1417 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/02/2020 – 1705 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 05/02/2020 – 1750 – 550 Main Street – Unsecured Premise – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/02/2020 – 2011 – 575 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 05/03/2020 – 0007 – 546 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/03/2020 – 0055 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/03/2020 – 0110 – Rear of 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 04/25/2020 07:00 AM – 04/26/2020 07:00AM 04/25/20 – 1305 – 560 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Refused Medical Attention. 04/25/20 – 1340 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 04/25/20 – 1510 – 540 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 04/25/20 - 1715 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 04/25/20 - 2026 – 540 Main Street – Stuck Elevator – PSD/C&C responded – Condition Corrected. 04/25/20 - 0117 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 04/24/20 7:00AM - 04/25/20 7:00AM 4/24/20- 1932- 575 Main Street- Aided- PSD/EMS responded. Aided was transported to hospital. 4/24/20- 2000- 510 Main Street- Noise Complaint- PSD responded. Condition was unfounded. 04/24/20- 2345- 4 River Road- Noise Complaint- PSD responded. Condition was corrected. 04/23/2020 07:00 AM – 04/24/2020 07:00AM 04/23/20 – 0415 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/23/20 – 1530 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 04/23/20 – 2205 – 680 Main Street – Smoke Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 04/24/20 -0502 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/18/2020 07:00 AM – 04/19/2020 07:00AM 04/18/20 – 0740 – 551 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 04/18/20 – 1616 – 4 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 04/18/20 – 1755 – 888 Main Street – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 04/15/2020 07:00 AM – 04/16/2020 07:00AM 04/15/20 – 0834 – 550 Main Street – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 04/15/20 – 1100 – 619 Main Street – Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 04/15/20 – 1313 – 580 Main Street – Lost Property – PSD responded – Property retrieved by owner. 04/15/20 – 1350 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS//NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 04/15/20 – 1915 – 40 River Road – Disorderly Person – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD and Mann Park Mgmt. 04/16/20 – 0402 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 04/16/20 – 0623 – F/O 900 Main St -Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 04/14/2020 07:00 AM – 04/15/2020 07:00AM 04/14/20 – 0104 – 475 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/14/20 – 0937 – F/O 694 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 04/14/20 – 1045 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 04/14/20 – 1058 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 04/14/20 – 112 – 595 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 04/14/20 – 2133 – 546 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 04/14/20 – 2208 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Condition corrected. 04/13/20 – 07:00 AM – 04/14/20 – 07:00 AM 04/13/20 – 1000 – 510 Main Street –Smoke Alarm – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 04/13/20 – 1159 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 04/13/20 – 1211 – 888 Main Street – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 04/12/2020 7:00 AM TO 04/13/2020 07:00 AM 04/12/2020 – 1200 – 480 MAIN ST – AIDED– PSD/EMS RESPONDED— AIDED TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 04/12/2020 - 1512 – 546 MAIN ST – WELLNESS CHECK – PSD RESPONDED — CONDITION CORRECTED. 04/12/2020 – 1650 – 576 MAIN ST – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED — PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 04/12/2020 – 1725 – 540 MAIN ST – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED— PROPERTY RETURNED TO OWNER. 04/12/2020 – 1830 – 543 MAIN ST – ALARM– PSD RESPONDED — CONDITION CORRECTED. 04/12/2020 – 2101 – 587 MAIN ST – FOUND PROPERTY– PSD RESPONDED — PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 04/11/2020 7:00 AM TO 04/12/2020 07:00 AM 04/11/2020 – 1430 – 686 MAIN ST – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED— PROPERTY SECURED IN PSD. 04/11/2020 - 1455 – 2 RIVER RD – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED — AIDED TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 04/11/2020 – 1628 – 546 MAIN ST – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED — PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 04/11/2020 – 1925 – 540 MAIN ST – ALARM – PSD RESPONDED/C&C RESPONDED—CONDITION CORRECTED. 04/11/2020 – 1944 – 888 MAIN ST – VERBAL DISPUTE – PSD RESPONDED — CONDITION CORRECTED. 04/11/2020 – 2245 – 531 MAIN ST – AIDED– PSD/EMS RESPONDED — AIDED TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 04/11/2020 – 2258 – 728 MAIN ST – GAS LEAK– PSD/FDNY/CON ED RESPONDED —CONDTION UNFOUNDED. 04/07/20 - 07:00 AM – 04/08/20 – 07:00 AM 04/07/20 –0838– 415 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 04/07/20 – 0918 – 507 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 04/06/20 - 07:00 AM – 04/07/20 – 07:00 AM 04/06/20 – 08:55 – 625 Main ST – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Gone on arrival. 04/06/20 – 1247 – 560 Main ST – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/06/20 – 1345 – R/O 540 Main ST – Aided – PSD Responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/06/20 – 1415 – 2 West Loop RD – Alarm – PSD/FDNY Responded – Condition Corrected. 04/06/20 – 1425 – OPP 425 Main ST – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Search made negative results. 04/06/20 – 1707 – 516 Main ST – Noise Complaint – PSD Responded – Referred to C&C MGNT. 04/06/20 – 1930- R/O 587 Main ST – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD Responded – Condition unfounded 04/06/20 – 2025 – OPP 300 Main ST – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 04/06/20 – 2307 – 625 Main ST – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 03/28/20 – 07:00 AM – 03/29/20 – 07:00 AM 03/28/20 – 0735 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 03/28/20 – 1055 – 2 River Road – Wellness Check – PSD/EMS responded – Negative Results. 03/28/20 – 1112 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 03/28/20 – 1728 – 510 Main Street – Smoke Alarms – PSD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 03/28/20 – 2215 – 550 Main St – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 03/28/20 – 2311 – 560 Main St– Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 03/27/20 0700HRS - 03/28/20 0700HRS 03/27/20- 1322- 680 Main Street- Vehicle Accident- PSD responded. Referred to RIOC. 03/27/20- 1745- 415 Main Street- Property Damage- PSD responded. NYPD refused. 03/26/20 – 07:00 AM – 03/27/20 – 07:00 AM 03/26/20 – 1045 – 729 Main Street – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Vehicle Towed. 03/26/20 – 1455 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention 03/26/20 – 1635 – 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 03/26/20 – 1810 – 540 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property– PSD responded – Referred to C&C. 03/25/20 – 07:00 AM – 03/26/20 – 07:00 AM 03/25/20 – 0824 – 300 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 03/25/20 – 1005 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 03/25/20 – 1425 – 516 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 03/25/20 – 1848 – 530 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved property. 03/25/20 – 2159 – 510 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. Condition corrected. 03/25/20 – 2235 – 20 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to Hospital. 03/26/20 – 0045 – 455 Main St – Smoke Alarms/Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 03/26/20 – 0542 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to Hospital 03/08/2020 – 07:00 AM – 03/09/2020 – 07:00 AM 03/08/20 – 0800 – 40 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 03/08/20 – 1152 – 543 Main Street – Electrical Issue– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 03/08/20 – 1428 – 546 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 03/08/20 – 1443 – 560 Main Street – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – NYPD filed a report. 03/08/20 – 2126 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 03/09/20 – 2126 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 03/06/2020 – 07:00 AM – 03/07/2020 – 07:00 AM 03/06/20 – 1010 – 510 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 03/06/20 – 1030 – 550 Main Street – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report Prepared. 03/06/20 – 1823 – 560 Main Street – Stuck Elevator – PSD / C & C Mngmt responded – Referred to C & C. 03/06/20 – 1920 – 50 Main Street – Smoke Alarms/cond/fire – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 03/06/20 – 2130 – 625 Main Street – Water leak – PSD/ mngmt responded – Report prepared. 03/06/20 – 2352 – 540 Main Street – Disorderly group – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/29/2020 – 07:00 AM – 03/01/2020 – 07:00 AM 02/29/20 – 0911 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 02/29/20 – 1148 – 531 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/29/20 – 1300 – 540 Main St – Disabled Vehicles – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 02/29/20 – 1738 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 02/29/20 – 2030 – 552 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 02/29/20 – 2204 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. Condition corrected. 03/01/20 – 0011 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided Transported to Hospital. 03/01/20 – 0045 – 510 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 03/01/20 – 0050 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Transported to Hospital. 03/01/20 – 0352 – 4 River Road – Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Unfounded. 02/25/20 – 07:00 – 02/26/20 – 07:00 AM 02/25/20 – 0914 – 544 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/25/20 – 1008 – 549 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/25/20 – 1150 – 531 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Owner rpts property located. 02/25/20 – 1248 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/25/20 – 2000 – 686 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/25/20 – 2116 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/25/20 – 2120 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Returned to owner. 02/26/20 – 0639 – 560 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/22/20 – 07:00 AM – 02/23/20 – 07:00 AM 02/22/20 – 0852 – 250 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 02/22/20 – 1033 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/22/20 – 1105 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/22/20 – 1446 – 513 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/22/20 – 1645 – 888 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/22/20 – 1807 – R/O 500 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 02/22/20 –1900 – 531 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/22/20 – 1950 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/22/20 – 2232 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 02/23/20 – 0000 – 510 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/ C and C Management responded – Aided refused medical attention. 02/23/20 – 0108 – 2 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/23/20 – 0224 – 1142 2nd Ave (off island) – Dispute (Verbal) – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/21/2020 0700 AM TO 02/22/2020 0700 AM 02/21/2020 – 1130 – 4 RIVER RD – AIDED – PSD RESPONDED, EMS TRANSPORTS AIDED TO THE HOSPITAL. 02/21/2020 – 1248 – 546 MAIN ST. – SMOKE ALARM/COND/FIRE – PSD RESPONDED, C&C SERVICE CORRECTS CONDITION. 02/21/2020 – 1319 – 550 MAIN ST. – FRAUD – PSD RESPONDED, REFERRED TO NYPD. 02/21/2020 – 1555 – 10 MAIN ST. – WATER LEAK – PSD RESPONDED, RIOC GROUNDS CORRECTS CONDITION. 02/21/2020 – 1800 – 546 MAIN ST. – ANIMAL NUISANCE/AIDED – PSD RESPONDED, CONDITION CORRECTED. 02/21/2020 – 2255 – 546 MAIN ST. – WATER LEAK – PSD RESPONDED, FDNY CORRECTS THE CONDITION. 02/20/20 – 07:00 AM – 02/21/20 – 07:00 AM 02/20/20 – 0838 – 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 02/20/20 – 1328 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical transportation. 02/20/20 – 1450 – 550 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/20/20 – 1508 – 530 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/20/20 – 1725 – 20 River Road – Wellness Check – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Transportation. 02/20/20 – 1854 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 02/20/20 – 1955 – 580 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/21/20 – 0020 – 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/21/20 – 0057 – 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/16/20 – 07:00 – 02/17/20 – 07:00 AM 02/16/20 – 0755 – 510 Main St – Hazardous condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 02/16/20 – 0948 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/16/20 – 0955 – 540 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/16/20 – 1010 – 888 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/Con Edison responded – Condition corrected. 02/16/20 – 1019 – 2 West loop Rd – Vehicle incident – PSD responded – Report Written. 02/16/20 – 1326 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Unfounded. 02/16/20 – 1421 – 580 Main St– Prop Damage (non-crim) – PSD/ C and C Mgmt responded – Condition Corrected. 02/16/20 – 1520 – 546 Main St – Smoke Alarms/Cond/Fire – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition Corrected. 02/16/20 – 1915 – 400 Main St – Aided– PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/16/20 – 1921 – 501 Main St – Smoke Alarms/Cond/Fire – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 02/15/20 – 07:00 AM – 02/16/20 – 7:00 AM 02/15/20 – 0854 – 625 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – RIOC Corrected. 02/15/20 - 0956 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/ C & C Mgmt responded – Condition corrected. 02/15/20 – 1053 – 546 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/15/20 – 1124 – 546 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/15/20 – 1300 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 02/15/20 – 1302 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 02/15/20 – 1515 – 688 Main St - Vehicle Accident ( No injuries) – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 02/15/20 – 1536 – 580 Main St - Noise complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 02/15/20 – 1915 – 510 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – NYPD was refused. 02/15/20 – 2113 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition was corrected. 02/14/20 – 07:00 – 02/15/20 – 07:00 AM 02/14/20 – 0111 – 510 Main Street – Aggravated Harassment – PSD/ NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/14/20 – 0155 – 300 Main Street – Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to Engineering. 02/14/20 – 0627 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/14/20 – 0924 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 02/14/20 – 1124 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/14/20 – 1423 – 30 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/14/20 – 1433 – 546 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/ C and C Management responded – Search made with negative results. 02/14/20 – 1649 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/14/20 – 2010 – 686 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/14/20 – 2114 – 40 River Road – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 02/09/20 – 07:00 – 02/10/20 – 07:00 AM 02/09/20 – 0805 – 40 River Road – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/09/20 – 1318 – 579 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 02/09/20 – 1354 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 02/09/20 – 1434 – 560 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 02/09/20 – 1713 – 688 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Report written. 02/09/20 – 1730 – 1142 2nd Avenue (Man Tram) – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/07/20 – 07:00 – 02/08/20 – 07:00 AM 02/07/20 – 1345 – 609 Main St – Aided (Past) – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/07/20 – 1715 – 688 Main St – Investigation-Non Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/07/20 – 1805 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/07/20 – 1935 – 40 River Road – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided Refused medical attention. 02/07/20 – 2050 – 455 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 02/07/20 – 2320 – 510 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 02/07/20 – 2333 – 560 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 02/06/20 - 07:00 – 02/07/20 – 07:00 AM 02/06/20 – 0848– OPP 579 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 02/06/20 - 1037 – 546 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 02/06/20 – 1403 – 566 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/06/20 – 1504 – 580 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 02/06/20 – 1126 – 900Main St – Missing Person – PSD Responded - Person Found. 02/03/20 – 07:00 AM – 02/04/20 – 07:00 AM 02/03/20 – 0851 - 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 02/03/20 – 0800 – Opp 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 02/03/20 – 1027 – 30 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 02/04/20 – 0016 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Youth - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/04/20 – 0144 - 625 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 02/02/20 – 0700 AM – 02/03/20 – 07:00 AM 02/02/20 – 0904 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 02/02/20 – 0919 – 560 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 02/02/20 – 1348 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Condition unfounded. 02/02/20 – 1500 – 555 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/02/20 – 1611 – 400 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 02/02/20 – 1724 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/02/20 – 1724 – 580 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 02/02/20 – 1724 – 50 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative result. 02/02/20 – 2107 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 02/02/20 – 2150 – 580 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 02/02/20 – 2155 – 579 Main St – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 01/30/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/31/20 – 07:00 AM 01/30/20 – 0844 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/30/20 – 1325 – 455 Main Street – Homeless Investigation – PSD responded – Search made with negative results.. 01/29/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/30/20 – 07:00 AM 01/29/20 – 0839 – 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Referred to C & C Management. 01/29/20 – 1243. – 688 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 01/29/20 – 1258 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded- Property secured in PSD. 01/29/20 – 1617 – 580 Main St – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 01/29/20 – 2021 - 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/29/20 – 2135 - 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident fine. 01/30/20 –0001 - 10 River road – Aggravated Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 01/30/20 – 0017 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 01/30/20 – 0400 – 546 Main St – Lock Out Premises – PSD/C & C responded – C & C corrected the condition. 01/27/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/28/20 – 07:00 AM 01/27/20 – 0804 – 10 River road – Verbal Dispute – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Report filed. 01/27/20 – 0850 –560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. 01/27/20 – 0928 – 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 01/27/20 – 1115 – 540 Main Street – Wellness Check - PSD responded – Resident in order. 01/27/20 – 1200 – 560 Main Street – Health Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to C&C Management. 01/27/20 – 1340 – 425 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 01/27/20 – 1345 – 645 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 01/27/20 – 1452 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/27/20 – 1754 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 01/27/20 – 1830 – 555 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/27/20 – 2228 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/28/20 – 2235 – 504 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/26/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/27/20 – 07:00 AM 01/26/20 – 0411 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/26/20 – 0848 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/26/20 – 0845 – 531 Main Street – Aided /Deceased of natural causes – PSD/EMS/NYPD/ME responded – ME removed deceased. 01/26/20 – 1045 – 548 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Criminal) - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/26/20 – 1247 – 555 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected 01/26/20 – 1635 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/26/20 – 1820 – 605 Main Street – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 01/26/20 – 2109 – 40 River Road – Smoke condition – PSD/FDNY responded – FDNY corrected condition. 01/27/20 – 0029 – 543 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/25/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/26/20 – 07:00 AM 01/25/20 – 1055 – 550 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 01/25/20 – 1533 – 684 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 01/26/20 – 0411 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/23/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/24/20 – 07:00 AM 01/23/20 – 0718 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 01/23/20 – 0924 – 575 Main Street – Smoke Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/20 – 1107 – 591 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Report written. 01/23/20 – 1232 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/23/20 – 1351 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected 01/23/20 – 1403 – 425 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 01/23/20 – 1409 – 546 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/23/20 – 2105 – 580 Main Street – Housing (Landlord/Tenant) – PSD responded – Referred to civil court. 01/23/20 – 2135 – 555 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 01/22/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/23/20 – 07:00 AM 01/22/20 – 0752 – 300 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/22/20 – 0800 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/22/20 – 1405 – 549 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 01/22/20 – 1436 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/22/20 – 1630 – 571 Main St – Harassment – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/23/20 – 0159 – F/O 645 Main St – Aided/Intox – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/21/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/22/20 – 07:00 AM 01/21/20 – 0955 – 585 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/21/20 – 1139 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/21/20 – 1203 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 01/21/20 – 1406 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 01/21/20 – 1431 – 684 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 01/21/20 – 1700 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/21/20 – 1850 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/19/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/20/20 – 07:00 AM 01/19/20 – 0809 – 591 Main Street – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Unfounded. 01/19/20 – 0948 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused medical attention. 01/19/20 – 1144 – 548 Main Street - Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred C&C Management. 01/19/20 – 1250 – 550 Main Street – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 01/19/20 – 1310 – 546 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded/refused NYPD – Condition Corrected. 01/19/20 – 1338 – 579 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded – Canvas Conducted, Negative Results. 01/19/20 – 1527 – 888 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/19/20 – 1627 – 504 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 01/19/20 – 1740 – 300 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/19/20 – 2020 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/20/20 – 0618 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/18/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/19/20 – 07:00 AM 01/18/20 – 0828 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/18/20 – 0935 – 888 Main Street – Unauthorized Move Out – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/18/20 – 1111 – F/O 513 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/18/20 – 1230 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/18/20 – 1414 – F/O 549 Main Street – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – PSD summonsed the vehicle. 01/18/20 – 1843 – 425 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted negative results. 01/19/20 – 0212 – F/O 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/17/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/18/20 – 07:00 AM 01/17/20 – 1211 – 14th Street (Off Island) – Fraud – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/17/20 – 1422 – 250 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/17/20 – 1500 – 684 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Search made negative results, 01/17/20 – 1505 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/17/20 – 1827 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/17/20 – 2003 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/16/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/17/20 – 07:00 AM 01/16/20 – 1007 – 625 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/RY Management responded – Condition corrected. 01/16/20 – 1103 – 543 Main Street – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/16/20 – 1259 – 425 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/16/20 – 1325 – 682 Main Street – Trespass – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 01/16/20 – 1342 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 01/16/20 – 1437 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/16/20 – 1545 – 501 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC Facilities responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/16/20 – 1809 – OPP 410 Main Street – Investigation-Non Criminal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/17/20 – 0316 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/15/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/16/20 – 07:00 AM 01/15/20 – 0330 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Transportation. 01/15/20 – 1304 – 546 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/16/20 – 0026 – 546 Main Street – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Report Written. 01/16/20 – 0158 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported . 01/13/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/14/20 – 07:00 AM 01/13/20 – 0850 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/13/20 – 1015 – 560 Main Street – Debris – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/13/20 – 1100 – 680 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded –Search made negative results and NYPD was refused. 01/13/20 – 1214 – 540 Main Street – Hazardous condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/13/20 – 1651 – 580 Main Street – Escort -PSD responded – Condition was corrected. 01/13/20 – 1947 - 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/12/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/13/20 – 07:00 AM 01/12/20 – 0138 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/12/20 – 0931 – 750 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/12/20 – 0936 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/12/20 – 1209 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/12/20 – 1241 – 585/587 Main Street – Garbage disposal – PSD/RIOC Grounds responded – Condition corrected. 01/12/20 – 1301 – 425 Main Street – Disabled Vehicle – PSD/NYPD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 01/12/20 – 1346 - 500 Main Street – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Search made with negative results and NYPD refused. 01/12/20 – 1412 – 688 Main Street – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded PS – PSD summonsed the vehicle. 01/13/20 – 0331 – 688 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/11/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/12/20 – 07:00 AM 01/11/20 – 0333 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/11/20 – 0743 – 510 Main Street – Suspicious Activity– PSD responded – Search made, negative results. 01/11/20 – 1002 – 250 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected 01/11/20 – 1130 – 425 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/11/20 – 1200 – 576 Main Street – Aided -PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/11/20 – 1329 – 4 River Road – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Domestic Incident report filed. 01/11/20 – 1513 - 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/12/20 – 0138 – 560 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/10/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/11/20 – 07:00 AM 01/10/20 – 1129 – Traffic Infraction – 300 Main Street – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/10/20 – 0958 – Found Property – 684 Main Street – PSD responded – Property retrieved. 01/10/20 – 1218 – Found Property – 543 Main Street – PSD responded – Property secured ate PSD. 01/10/20 – 1658 – Found Property – 300 Main Street – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 01/10/20 – 1708 – Homeless Removal – 455 Main Street -PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/10/20 – 1800 – Smoke Condition – 475 Main Street – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to FDNY. 01/10/20 – 2347 - Noise Complaint – 540 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/11/20 – 0333 – Aided – 30 River Road – PSD responded – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/09/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/10/20 – 07:00 AM 01/09/20 – 0731 – Trespass – 595 Main Street – PSD responded – Report Written. 01/09/20 – 0857 – Homeless Investigation – 400 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/09/20 – 0914 – Aided – 546 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/09/20 – 1030 – Vehicle Incident– 310 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/09/20 – 1140 – Alarms – 1142 2nd Avenue – PSD/Tram responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/09/20 – 1246 – Smoke Condition – 560 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 01/09/20 – 1440 – Lost Property – 680 Main St – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 01/09/20 – 1450 – Found Property – 680 Main St – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/09/20 – 1540 – Aided – 555 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/09/20 – 1647 – Graffiti – 531 Main Street – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/09/20 – 1655 – Water leak – 510 Main Street – PSD/C & C responded – Condition unfounded. 01/09/20 – 2227 – Disputes (verbal) – 580 Main Street – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/10/20 – 0624 – Aided – 2 River Road – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/08/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/09/20 – 07:00 AM 01/08/20 – 0319 – Aided – 580 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/08/20 – 0848 – Found Property – 2 West Loop Road – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/08/20 – 1302 – Aided – 530 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/08/20 – 1603 – Assault – 10 Main Street – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 01/08/20 – 1630 – Aided/DOA – 546 Main Street – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Referred to Medical Examiner. 01/08/20 – 2219 – Aided – 555 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/09/20 – 0006 – Aided/EDP – 540 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/07/20 – 07:00 AM – 01/08/20 – 07:00 AM 01/07/20 – 0910 – Opp 750 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/07/20 – 1019 - 455 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/07/20 – 1110 – 548 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 01/07/20 – 1559 – FO n550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/07/20 – 1916 – 566 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/07/20 – 2137 - 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/07/20 – 2214 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/08/20 – 0319 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/06/20 - 0700 AM - 01/07/20 - 0700 AM 01/06/20 – 0908 – 688 Main Street – Stuck Elevator – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 01/06/20 – 0913 – 510 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD Responded – Resident not home. 01/06/20 – 1021 – 475 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Transported to the hospital . 01/06/20 – 1314 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Transported the hospital. 01/06/20 – 1505 – 645 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD Responded - Person Found. 01/06/20 – 1513 – 400 Main St – Public Lewdness – PSD Responded – Search made negative Results. 01/06/20 – 2000 – 2-4 River Road – Animal Aided – PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 01/07/20 – 0029 – 405 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 01/05/20 - 0700 AM – 01/06/20 - 0700 AM 01/05/20 – 0715 – 546 Main Street – Investigation-Non Criminal – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 01/05/20 – 0800 – 74th Street (Off Island) – Harassment – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/05/20 – 1152 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 01/05/20 – 1344 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/05/20 – 1401 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/05/20 – 1500 – 45st 4th Avenue – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 01/05/20 – 1538 – 684 Main Street – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 01/05/20 – 1634 – 2-4 River Road – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 01/05/20 – 1735 – 20 River Road – Smoke Alarm – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 01/05/20 – 1820 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 01/05/20 – 2127 – 688 Main Street – Investigation – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 01/04/20 0700 AM – 01/05/20 0700 AM 01/04/20 – 0713 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided Refused transport to the hospital. 01/04/20 – 0817 – 555 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 01/04/20 – 1136 – 580 Main Street – Stuck elevator – PSD/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 01/04/20 – 1201 – OPP 281 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/04/20 – 1209 – 686 Main Street – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/04/20 – 1357 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 01/04/20 – 1540 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided Refused transport to the hospital. 01/04/20 – 1832 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 01/04/20 – 1928 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/05/20 – 0030 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD/C&C Management responded – Search made negative results. 01/05/20 – 0131 – 546 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 01/03/20 0700 Am – 01/04/20 0700 AM 01/03/20 – 0940 – 688 Main Street – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Vehicle summoned. 01/03/20 – 1045 – 688 Main Street – Disabled Vehicle – PSD/RIOC responded – Condition corrected. 01/03/20 – 1408 – 455 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/03/20 – 1635 – 694 Main Street – Found Property -PSD responded – Property secured. 01/03/20 – 1638 – 560 Main Street – Aided/DOA – PSD/NYPD/FDNY/EMS responded – Referred to Medical Examiner. 01/03/20 – 1737 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Transported to the hospital. 01/03/20 – 2158 – 530 Main Street – Aided/Intox. -PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/02/20 0700 AM – 01/03/20 0700 AM 01/02/20 – 0742 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Refused medical attention. 01/02/20 – 0937 – 688 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Referred to facilities. 01/02/20 – 1007 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/02/20 – 1026 – 2 West Loop Road – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Unfounded. 01/02/20 – 1048 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/02/20 – 1125 – 680 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to RIOC. 01/02/20 – 1359 – 300 Main Street – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 01/02/20 – 1406 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 01/02/20 – 1440 – 550 Main Street – Investigation (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Referred to NYC MTA. 01/02/20 – 1602 – 888 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/02/20 – 2012 – 510 Main Street – Smoke Condition – PSD/CC Management responded – Condition corrected. 01/03/20 – 0532 – 556 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded -Transported to hospital. 01/01/20 0700 AM – 01/02/20 0700 AM 01/01/20 – 0700 - 560 Main Street - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 01/01/20 – 1017 – 2-4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 01/01/20 – 1030 – opposite 280 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Picture taken, referred to RIOC. 01/01/20 – 1103 – 548 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Picture taken, referred to RIOC. 01/01/20 – 1224 – 20 River Road – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Report written, referred to management. 01/01/20 – 1300 – 579 Main Street – Other Violations – PSD responded – Summonsed issued and mailed. 01/01/20 – 1316 – Front of 559 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – Report written. 01/01/20 – 1510 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded - Condition corrected, refused medical attention. 01/01/20 – 1722 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search made, negative results. 01/02/20 – 0031 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected, refused medical attention. 12/31/19 – 07:00 AM – 01/01/20 – 07:00 AM 12/31/19 – 07:00 - 552 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 12/31/19 – 0756 – RO 560 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Search Conducted with negative results. 12/31/19 – 1027 - 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 12/31/19 - 1124 - 510 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD Responded – Resident not home. 12/31/19 – 1159 – 546 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/31/19 – 1215 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/31/19 – 1400 - 455 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/31/19 – 1447 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/31/19 – 1500 – 560 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 12/31/19 – 1642 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured a t PSD. 12/31/19 – 1805 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 12/31/19 – 2205 – 400 Main St – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 01/01/20 – 0040 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 01/01/20 – 0217- - 546 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 12/30/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/31/19 – 07:00 AM 12/30/19 – 1148 – R.I. Bridge – Panhandling – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 12/30/19 – 1215 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/30/19 – 1622 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/30/19 – 2223 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/30/19 – 2342 - 2-4 River road - Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded –No injuries NYPD filed a report. 12/31/19 – 0025 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/31/19 – 0511 – 686 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/29/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/30/19 – 07:00 AM 12/29/19 – 0854 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/29/19 – 0902 – 546 Main St – Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/29/19 – 1250 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/29/19 – 1518 – 540 Main St – Non Criminal Offense – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/30/19 – 0307 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/29/19 – 07:00 AM 12/28/19 – 1413 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/28/19 – 1700 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/28/19 – 1845 – 300 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/28/19 – 2120 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/29/19 – 0635 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 2/27/19- 07:00 am – 12/28/19 – 07:00 am 12/27/19 – 0536 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Canvas Conducted/Negative results. 12/27/19 – 0807 – 540 Main St – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – Summons issued. 12/27/19 – 0945 – 543 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/27/19 – 1108 – Opposite 625 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/27/19 – 1309 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Canvas Conducted/Negative results. 12/27/19 – 1338 – 550 Main St – Investigation – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/27/19 – 1500 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Transported to hospital. 12/26/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/27/19 – 07:00 AM 12/26/19 – 1055 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/26/19 – 1108 – 686 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/26/19 – 1453 – 888 Main St – Aggravated Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/26/19 – 1704 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/26/19 – 1721 – 549 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 12/27/19 – 0536 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/25/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/16/19 – 07:00 AM 12/25/19 – 0745 – 30 River road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned. 12/15/19 – 0838 – 505 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/25/19 – 1212. – 560 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/25/19 – 1437 – 250 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/25/19 – 1941 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/24/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/25/19 – 07:00 AM 12/24/19 – 1219 – 516 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/24/19 – 1345 – 546 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/23/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/24/19 – 07:00 AM 12/23/19 – 0800 – 587 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – NYPD referred. 12/23/19 – 0837 – 688 Main Street – Escort - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/23/19 – 1130 – 559 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/23/19 – 1911 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/23/19 – 2212 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/23/19 – 2224 – 425 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/22/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/23/19 – 07:00 AM 12/22/19 – 0736 – 50 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC Facilities responded – Condition corrected. 12/22/19 – 0810 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/22/19 – 0913 – 546 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 12/22/19 – 1039 – 543 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC Grounds responded – Condition corrected. 12/22/19 – 1520 – 510 Main St – Smoke Alarm – PSD C & C responded – Condition corrected. 12/23/19 – 0022 – 480 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/21/19 – 07:00 AM 12/20/19 – 0701 –560 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/20/19 – 0724 – 755 Main St – Property Damage – PSD Responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/20/19 – 1020 – 510 Main St – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/ NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/20/19 – 1045 – 543 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/20/19 – 1049 – 546 Main St – Domestic Incident Report – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/20/19 – 1206 – Between 585/587 Main St – Aided – PSD / EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 12/20/19 – 1309 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/20/19 – 2017 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/21/19 – 0022 – 546 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/21/19 – 0120 – 580 Main St – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 12/21/19 – 0311 – 580 Main St –Trespass– PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 12/21/19 – 0539 – 560 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/21/19 – 0601 – 579 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Referred to Ry Mgmt. 12/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/20/19 – 07:00 AM 12/19/19 – 0702 - 580 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Summons Issued. 12/19/19 – 0953 - 560 Main St – Aided – PSD / EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 12/19/19 – 1125 - 580 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Negative results. 12/19/19 – 1209 - 595 Main St – Aided – PSD / EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 12/19/19 – 1545 - 550 Main St – Lost / Missing Property – PSD responded – Summons Issued. 12/19/19 – 1805 - 555 Main St – Aided – PSD / EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 12/18/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/19/19 – 07:00 AM 12/18/19 – 1105 – 530 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/18/19 – 1220 – 400 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition Unfounded. 12/18/19 – 1336 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 12/18/19 – 2234 – 530 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/17/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/18/19 – 07:00 AM 12/17/19 – 0930 - 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/17/19 – 1001 – FO 250 Main St -Suspicious Activity - PSD responded – Search conducted negative results. 12/17/19 – 1327 – 546 Main St – Illegal Substance - PSD responded – Search made negative results. 12/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/17/19 – 07:00 AM 12/16/19 – 0926 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention . 12/16/19 – 1021 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD Responded – Search Conducted with Negative Result, Refused NYPD. 12/16/19 – 1134 – Opposite 625 Main St – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/16/19 – 1333 – 595 Main St – Lost/ Missing Property – PSD Responded – Report Filed. 12/16/19 – 1431 – 555 Main St – Lost/ Missing Property – PSD Responded – Property Recovered. 12/16/19 – 2312 – 888 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Negative Results. 12/15/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/16/19 – 07:00 AM 12/15/19 – 0838 – R/O 595 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/15/19 – 1056 – 546 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/15/19 – 1218 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 12/15/19 – 1226 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 12/15/19 – 1505 – 580 Main St – Lost/ Missing property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/14/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/15/19 – 07:00 AM 12/14/19 – 0756 – 510 Main St – Possible Trespassing – PSD responded – Negative results. 12/14/19 – 0959 – 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/C & C responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/14/19 – 1242 – 300 Main St- Theft of Service – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/14/19 – 1359 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 12/14/19 – 1421- - 4 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/14/19 – 1437 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 12/14/19 - 1958 – 580 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 12/14/19 – 2025 – 550 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/14/19 – 2104 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/15/19 – 0300 – 4 River road – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/15/19 – 0353 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/15/19 - 0700 – 580 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/13/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/14/19 – 07:00 AM 12/13/19 – 1043 – 546 Main Street – Non-criminal investigation – PSD responded – Referred to PSD Detective. 12/13/19 – 1934 – F/O 480 Main Street – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/13/19 – 2035 – 575 Main Street – Domestic Incident Report – PSD responded – Report Written. 12/13/19 – 2201 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Negative Results. 12/12/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/13/19 – 07:00 AM 12/12/19 – 0850 – 775 Main Street. – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/12/19 – 0957 – 405 Main Street. – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 12/12/19 – 1109 – 546 Main Street. – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 12/12/19 – 1305 – 516 Main Street. – Criminal Mischief. – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/12/19 – 1500 – 500 Main Street. – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 12/12/19 – 1500 – 425 Main Street. – Hazardous Condition. – PSD responded – E-Ticket Generated. 12/12/19 – 1743 – 10 Main Street. – Lost/Missing Property. – PSD/ NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/12/19 – 1839 – 510 Main Street. – Domestic Incident Report. – PSD/ NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/12/19 – 1853 – 455 Main Street. – Parking Meter Issues. – PSD responded – E-Ticket Generated. 12/12/19 – 2142 – 625 Main Street. – Domestic Incident Report. – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/12/19 – 1109 – 552 Main Street. – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided refused Medical Transportation. 12/11/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/12/19 – 07:00 AMd8 12/11/19 – 1146 – 20 River Rd. – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 12/11/19 – 1431 – 688 Main St. – Vehicle incident - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/11/19 – 1500 – 560 Main St. – Lost/ Missing property – PSD responded – Report taken. 12/11/19 – 2026 – 425 Main St. – Petit larceny – PSD responded – Search made negative results – Referred to NYPD. 12/09/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/10/19 – 07:00 AM 12/09/09 – 0849 – 560 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/09/19 – 0918 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/09/19 – 2354 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/10/19 – 0012 – 50 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Subject warned and admonished. 12/10/19 – 0320 – 510 Main St – Adult Protective Matters– PSD responded – Referred to C+C. and referred to NYPD. 12/08/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/09/19 – 07:00 AM 12/08/09 – 0357 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/08/19 – 0722 – 900 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 0828 – 568 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 0912 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned. 12/08/19 – 1251 – 510 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/08/19 – 1405 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/08/19 – 1806 – 546 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 1845 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/07/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/08/19 – 07:00 AM 12/07/09 – 0710 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/07/19 – 0816 – 500 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned. 12/07/19 – 0916 – 543 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1000 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/07/19 – 1106 – 510 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1229 – 625 Main St – landlord Tennant Issue – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/07/19 – 1234 – 536 Main Street – Non Criminal Offense – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1253 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Unfounded. 12/07/19 – 1351 – 500 Main Street – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – PSD issued summons. 12/07/19 – 1605 – 595 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 12/07/19 – 1654 – 555 Main Street – Assault – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – PSD arrested subject. 12/07/19 – 1915 – 300 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/06/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/07/19 – 07:00 AM 12/06/09 – 1049 – 680 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 12/06/19 – 1057 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/C&C Management responded –Condition was unfounded. 12/06/19 – 1210 – 475 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/06/19 – 1553 – 300 Main St - Aided – PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 12/06/19 – 1816 – 540 Main St – Stuck elevator – PSD/FDNY/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 0125 – 549 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 12/08/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/09/19 – 07:00 AM 12/08/09 – 0357 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/08/19 – 0722 – 900 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 0828 – 568 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 0912 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned. 12/08/19 – 1251 – 510 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/08/19 – 1405 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 12/08/19 – 1806 – 546 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/08/19 – 1845 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/07/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/08/19 – 07:00 AM 12/07/09 – 0710 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/07/19 – 0816 – 500 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned. 12/07/19 – 0916 – 543 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1000 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 12/07/19 – 1106 – 510 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY/C&C Management responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1229 – 625 Main St – landlord Tennant Issue – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/07/19 – 1234 – 536 Main Street – Non Criminal Offense – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/07/19 – 1253 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Unfounded. 12/07/19 – 1351 – 500 Main Street – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – PSD issued summons. 12/07/19 – 1605 – 595 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 12/07/19 – 1654 – 555 Main Street – Assault – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – PSD arrested subject. 12/07/19 – 1915 – 300 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/05/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/06/19 – 07:00 AM 12/06/19 – 0216 – 480 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/06/19 – 0004 – 546 Main St – Smoke Alarms/Cond/Fire – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/05/19 – 2327 – 575 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 12/05/19 – 2230 – 540 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Negative results. 12/05/19 – 2124 – 544 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/05/19 – 0873 – 500 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/04/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/05/19 – 07:00 AM 12/04/19 – 1513 – 591 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/04/19 – 1707 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine. 12/04/19 – 1832 – 516 Main St – Deceased Person (Natural causes) – PSD/EMS responded – Deceased removed by Medical Examiner. 12/04/19 – 2031 – 300 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/04/19 – 2300 – 550 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 12/05/19 – 0306 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/03/09 – 07:00 AM – 12/04/19 – 07:00 AM 12/03/09 – 0814 – 560 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/C&C Mgmt/Con Ed responded – Condition corrected. 12/03/19 – 0835 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/03/19 – 0907 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine. 12/03/19 – 1044 – 680 Main St - Lost Property – PSD responded – Property found. 12/03/19 – 1128 – Opp 550 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/03/19 – 1350 – FO 531 Main St - Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/03/19 – 1350 –550 Main St - Juvenile Related – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Juvenile transported to the hospital. 12/03/19 – 1355 – 2-4 River road – Escort – PSD responded – Escort completed. 12/03/19 – 1510 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 12/03/19 – 1557 – 300 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/Tram responded – Condition corrected. 12/03/19 – 2317 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/02/19 7:OO AM TO 12/03/19 7:00 AM 12/02/19 – 1010 – 851 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 12/O2/19 – 1530 – 560 Main St – Open Container of Alcohol – PSD responded – PSD issued summon. 12/02/19 – 1930 – Off Island/Bklyn Incident – Aggravated Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 12/03/19 – 0500 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 12/01/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/02/19 – 7:00 AM 12/01/19 – 0822 – 851 Main Street – Unsecured Property– PSD Responded – Property Secured. 12/01/19 – 0959 – 560 Main Street – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD Responded – Referred to C&C Mgmt. 12/01/19 – 1120 – 546 Main Street – Investigation Non-Criminal – PSD Responded – Referred to C &C Mgmt. 12/01/19 – 1306 – 540 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD/C&C Management Responded – Condition Was Corrected. 12/01/19 – 1527 – 580 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD Responded – Referred to C&C Management. 12/01/19 – 1541 – 455 Main Street – Homeless Removal – PSD Responded – Condition Was Corrected. 12/01/19 – 1804 – 300 Main Street – Lost Property/Missing – PSD Responded – Property Secured at PSD. 12/02/19 – 0004 – 560 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD Responded – Condition Was Unfounded. 11/30/19 – 07:00 AM – 12/01/19 – 7:00 AM 11/30/19 – 0703 – 549 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Secured. 11/30/19 – 0815 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD Responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/30/19 – 0828 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Refuse transport to hospital. 11/30/19 – 0834 – 510 Main Street - Noise Complaint – PSD Responded – Condition unfounded. 11/30/19 – 0848 – 550 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD Responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/30/19 – 1431 – 510-580 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD Responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/30/19 – 1625 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Refuse transport to hospital. 12/01/19 – 0042 – 560 Main Street – Domestic Incident Report– PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/29/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/30/19 – 7:00 AM 11/29/19 – 0507 – 543 Main Street – Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to RIOC Engineering. 11/29/19 – 0857 – 548 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/CC Management responded – Condition corrected. 11/29/19 – 1027 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital. 11/29/19 – 1028 – 546 Main Street - Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/29/19 – 2025 – 425 Main Street – Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Refused NYPD. 11/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/29/19 – 7:00 AM 11/28/19 – 0719 – 595 Main Street – Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Report written. 11/28/19 – 0933 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/28/19 – 1243 – 688 Main Street – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report written. 11/28/19 – 1354 – 300 Main Street – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/28/19 – 2000 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 11/28/19 – 2215 – 405 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 11/29/19 – 0507 – 543 Main Street – Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to RIOC Engineering. 11/27/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/28/19 – 7:00 AM 11/28/19 – 0004 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/27/19 – 0350 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/27/19 – 0810 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD/CC Responded – Referred to C and C Management. 11/27/19 – 0819 – 300 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD Responded – Referred to RIOC Community Affairs. 11/27/19 – 0823 – 560 Main Street – Non Criminal Investigation – PSD Responded – Report written. 11/27/19 – 1134 – 513 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 11/27/19 – 1144 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS/FDNY Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/27/19 – 1158 – 543 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/FDNY/NYPD Responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/27/19 – 1203 – 510 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Negative Results. 11/27/19 – 1533 – 300 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 11/27/19 – 2127 – 575 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD Responded – Refused Medical Attention. 11/27/19 – 2309 – 546 Main Street – Illegal Substance Use – PSD/CC Responded – Condition Corrected. 11/26/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/27/19 – 7:00 AM 11/26/19 – 0838 – 680 Main Street –Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/26/19 – 0955 – 556 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/26/19 – 1025 – 475 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Secured. 11/26/19 – 1355 – 546 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Report written. 11/26/19 – 1416 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Negative Results. 11/26/19 – 1850 – 2 River Road – Dispute (verbal) – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/26/19 – 2126 – 30 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 11/26/19 – 2126 – 560 Main Street – Possible Gas Leak – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to FDNY. 11/27/19 – 0350 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/25/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/26/19 – 7:00 AM 11/25/19 – 0056 – 536 Main Street – Past Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/25/19 – 0830 – 576 Main Street – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 11/25/19 – 1053 – 520 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/25/19 – 1107 – 575 Main Street – Non Criminal Investigation – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/25/19 – 1421 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/26/19 – 0226 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/24/19 – 7:00 AM 11/23/19 – 0241 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/19 – 0922 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/19 – 1005 – 405 Main Street – Non Criminal Investigation – PSD Responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/19 – 1214 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/19 – 1242 – 580 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/19 – 1341 – 300 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/23/19 – 1341 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/19 – 1434 – 425 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded –Condition corrected. 11/23/19 – 1607 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/23/19 – 2100 – 580 Main Street – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 11/22/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/23/19 – 7:00 AM 11/22/19 – 0710 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/22/19 – 0802 – 851 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/22/19 – 1208 – 680 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD Responded – Report filed. 11/22/19 – 1410 – 755 Main Street – Non-criminal investigation – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/22/19 – 1641 – 300 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/22/19 – 1659 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/22/19 – 1833 – 546 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/22/19 – 1900 – 575 Main Street – Fraud – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/22/19 – 7:00 AM 11/21/19 – 0809 – 560 Main St – Smoke Alarm – PSD Responded. Negative Results. 11/21/19 – 1345 – 1 East Loop Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded. Transported to Hospital. 11/21/19 – 1404 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD Responded. Negative Results. 11/21/19 – 1524 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded. Transported to Hospital. 11/21/19 – 1631 – 579 Main St – Escort – PSD Responded. Escort Completed. 11/21/19 – 1632 – 688 Main Street – Disabled Vehicles – PSD Responded. Referred to Kimberly Towing. 11/21/19 – 1907 – 645 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded. Property secured. 11/21/19 – 2141 – 400 main St – Assault – PSD/EMS/NYPD Responded. Transported to Hospital. 11/22/19 – 0202 – 516 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded. Negative Results. 11/22/19 – 0451 – 425 Main Street – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/NYPD Responded. Referred to NYPD. 11/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/21/19 – 07:00 AM 11/20/19 – 0813 – 688 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/20/19 – 0840 – 560 Main Street – Smoke Alarms/condition – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 11/20/19 – 1214 – 531 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured at PSD. 11/20/19 – 1413 – 520 Main Street – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Refused medical transportation to hospital. 11/20/19 – 1456 – 2 River Road – AIded – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/20/19 – 1851 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refuse medical transportation. 11/20/19 – 2010 – 425 Main Street – Petty Larceny – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 11/21/19 – 0228 – 900 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/21/19 – 0302 – 546 Main Street – Possible illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/20/19 – 07:00 AM 11/19/19 – 0937 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/19/19 – 0957 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured in PSD. 11/19/19 – 1010 – 504 Main Sat – Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/19/19 – 1208 - 750 Main St – Minor Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/19/19 – 2044 – 560 Main St – Custody Visitation – PSD responded – Referred to Family Court. 11/18/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/19/19 – 7:00 AM 11/18/19 – 0710 – 546 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded. Refused NYPD. Report Filed. 11/18/19 – 0735 – 555 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/18/19 – 0834 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Refused Medical Attention. 11/18/19 – 0904 – 560 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD Responded – Negative Results. 11/18/19 – 1339 – 30 River Rd – Vehicle Incident – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. (Occurred on 11/17/19 at 1845) 11/18/19 – 1540 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property secured. 11/18/19 – 1611 – 560 Main Street – Criminal Mischief – PSD Responded. Refused NYPD – Report Filed. 11/18/19 – 2017 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/19/19 – 0349 – 580 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/UA Responded – Referred to Urban American. 11/19/19 – 0645 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/17/19 – 7:00 AM 11/16/19 – 1024 – 455 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded – Report Filed. 11/16/19 – 1352 – 540 Main Street – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/16/19 – 2118 – 546 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/17/19 – 0005 – 546 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Negative Results. 11/15/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/16/19 – 7:00 AM 11/15/19 – 0827 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/15/19 – 0855 – 555 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transported to hospital. 11/15/19 – 1020 – 543 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 11/15/19 – 1052 – 688 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 11/15/19 – 1121 – 2 West Loop Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transported to hospital. 11/14/19 – 1158 – 540 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 11/15/19 – 1239 – F/O 523 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/15/19 – 1351 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/15/19 – 1440 – 2 West Loop Road – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/14/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/15/19 – 7:00 AM 11/14/19 – 0713 – 686 Main Street – Smoke Alarms/Cond/Fire – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/14/19 – 0840 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/14/19 – 0846 – 550 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/14/19 – 1025 – 40 River Road – Hazardous Condition – PSD/RIOC responded – Referred to Facilities. 11/14/19 – 1055 – 510 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/14/19 – 1158 – 540 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 11/14/19 – 1221 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded –Condition corrected. 11/14/19 – 1558 – 888 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/15/19 – 0241 – 510 Main Street – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/13/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/14/19 – 7:00 AM 11/13/19 – 0949 – 540 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/13/19 – 1049 – 591 Main Street – Aided (past) – PSD responded – Report taken. 11/13/19 – 1114 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused transport to the hospital. 11/13/19 – 1258 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/13/19 – 1310 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/13/19 – 1904 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/13/19 – 2246 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/14/19 – 0042 – 688 Main Street – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report taken. 11/12/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/13/19 – 07:00 AM 11/12/19 – 0925 – 580 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/12/19 – 1919 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/12/19 – 1930 – FO 500 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Search made negative results and NYPD refused. 11/13/19 – 0037 – 475 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/13/19 – 0052 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/13/19 – 0613 – 575 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 11/10/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/11/19 – 7:00 AM 11/10/19 – 0725 – 560 Main Street – Domestic Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/10/19 – 0830 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/10/19 – 0926 – 405 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/10/19 – 1006 – 548 Main Street – Water leak – PSD/Facility/C&C responded – Condition corrected 11/10/19 – 1337 – 555 Main Street – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – DIR. 11/10/19 – 1526 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/10/19 – 1714 – 546 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/10/19 – 1757 – East seawall rear of 510 and 540 Main Street – Investigation Non-Crim – PSD responded – Referred to Facility. 11/10/19 – 2001 – 619 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 11/10/19 – 2210 – 2 East Loop Road – Disabled Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/10/19 – 2240 – 510 Main Street – Smoke alarms/Fire – PSD/FDNY/C&C responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/10/19 – 7:00 AM 11/9/19 – 0300 – 504 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 0911 –510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 0935 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/9/19 – 1016 – 405 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/9/19 – 1037 – 504 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 1401 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 1421 – 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/9/19 – 1500 – 888 Main Street –Minor Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 1710 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/9/19 – 1715 – 645 Main Street – Investigation Non-Crim - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 1741 – 546 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/9/19 – 1910 – 571 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/9/19 – 2240 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/9/19 – 2333 – 540 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/8/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/9/19 – 7:00 AM 11/8/19 – 1005 – Alarms – 504 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/8/19 – 1045 – Dispute (Verbal) – 455 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/8/19 – 1100 – Aided – 546 Main St – PSD/EMS responded – Refuse Medical Attention. 11/8/19 – 1317 – Found Property – 680 Main Street - PSD responded – Property Secured. 11/8/19 – 1446 – Lost/Missing Property – 40 River Road – PSD responded – Report written. 11/8/19 – 1533 – Homeless Investigation – 546 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/8/19 – 1600 – Found Property – F/O 580 Main Street – PSD responded – Property Secured. 11/8/19 – 1600 – Investigation (Non-criminal) – 300 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/8/19 – 1708 – Disorderly Youth – 560 Main Street – PSD responded – Referred To Youth Officer. 11/8/19 – 1957 – Possible Illegal Substance – 546 Main Street - PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/8/19 – 2020 – Vehicle Accident – 775 Main Street – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred TO NYPD. 11/8/19 – 2330 – Found Property – 550 Main Street – PSD responded – Property Secured. 11/9/19 – 0300 – Alarms – 504 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 11/7/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/8/19 – 7:00 AM 11/7/19 – 0300 – Investigations (non crim) - 755 Main St – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/7/19 – 0752 – Trespass - 4 River Road – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/7/19 – 0903 – Alarms – 504 Main St - PSD responded – Condition referred to property manager. 11/7/19 – 0906 – Aided – Btw. 559-563 Main St. - PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/7/19 – 0944 – Aided/Intox – 425 Main St. – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/7/19 – 0956 – Aided – 455 Main St. – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to hospital. 11/7/19 – 1010 – Aided – 4 River Road – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to hospital. 11/7/19 – 1149 – Aided/Intox – 11 East Loop – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to hospital. 11/7/19 – 1151 – Juvenile related – 2 River Road – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/7/19 – 2056 – Investigations (non-crim) – 540 Main St. - PSD responded – Referred to UA. 11/7/19 – 2225 – Found property – F/O 520 Main St. – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 11/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 11/07/19 – 017:00 AM 11/06/19 – 0935– Off Island Missing Person – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/06/19 – 1218 – Opp 530 Main St – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – PSD summonsed subject. 11/06/19 – 1228 – 4 river road – Escort – PSD responded – PSD completed escort. 11/06/19 – 1306 - 888 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/06/19 – 1353 - 546 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/06/19 – 1446 – 50 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD - Aided transported to the hospital. 11/06/19 – 1603 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY – responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/06/19 – 2008 – 625 Main St -Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/06/19 – 2242 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/05/19- - 7 :00 AM – 11/06/19 – 07:00 AM 11/05/19 – 0730 – 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/05/19 – 0849 – FO 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/05/19 – 0935 - off island – Missing Person – PSD responded checking Island locations – Referred to NYPD. 11/05/19 – 1325 – 580 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 11/05/19 – 1416 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 11/05/19 – 1755 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/05/19 – 1850 – 686 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/05/19 – 2015 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD?EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 11/05/19 – 2347 – 755 Main St – Investigation (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 - 07:00 AM – 11/05/19 – 07:00 AM 11/04/19 – 0704 – 504 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 0802 – 580 Main Street – Disabled Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 0805 – 300 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/04/19 – 0826 – 540 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 0922 – 300 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 1030 – 540 Main Street – littering– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 1155 – 560 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 1234 – 500 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/04/19 – 1424 – 580 Main Street – Animal/Aided – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 1448 – 686 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/04/19 – 1554 – 550 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/04/19 – 1725 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Subject arrested. 11/05/19 – 0108 – 4 River Road – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – DIR. 11/03/19 - 07:00 AM – 11/04/19 – 07:00 AM 11/03/19 – 0726 – 688 Main St – Vehicle incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 1549 – 425 Main St– Dispute /verbal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 1621 – 550 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 1648 – 455 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded– Referred to RIOC 11/03/19 – 1709 – 688 Main St – Theft of services – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/03/19 – 2054 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/02/19 - 07:00 AM – 11/03/19 – 07:00 AM 11/02/19 – 0207 – 900 Main Street – Missing Person– PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 11/02/19 – 0952 – 625 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/02/19 – 1257 – 548 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/02/19 – 1404 – 688 Main Street – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/19 – 1514 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 11/02/19 – 2210 – 560 Main Street – Disabled Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/02/19 – 2230 – 475 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/02/19 – 2330 – 888 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 0009 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 0040 – 520 Main Street – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 11/03/19 – 0107 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/03/19 – 0137 – 540 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 11/03/19 – 0356 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 11/03/19 – 0317 - 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 11/03/19 – 0449 – 580 Main Street – Aided/Deceased of natural causes – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD and M.E. 11/01/19 - 07:00 AM – 11/02/19 – 07:00 AM 11/01/19 – 0826 – 888 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report filed. 11/01/19 – 0840 – 595 Main St – Domestic Incident Report – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/01/19 – 0853 – 40 River Rd – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 11/01/19 – 0953 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – All in order. 11/01/19 – 1024 – 2 River Rd – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – PSD issued summons. 11/01/19 – 1144 – 550 Main St – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 11/01/19 – 1413 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/01/19 – 1517 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 11/01/19 – 1840 – 1 East Loop Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/01/19 – 1950 – 425 Main St – Robbery – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 11/01/19 – 2058 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 11/02/19 – 0207 – 900 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results. 11/02/19 – 0227 – 10 River Rd – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred NYPD. 10/31/19 - 07:00 AM – 11/1/19 – 07:00 AM 10/31/19 – 0742 – 455 Main Street – Missing Person– PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/31/19 – 0922 – 549 Main Street – Traffic Infraction – PSD responded – PSD issued summons. 10/31/19 – 1056 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital 10/31/19 – 1633 – 688 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 10/31/19 – 2018 – 556 Main Street - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/30/19 - 07:00 AM – 10/31/19 – 07:00 AM 10/30/19 – 1728 – F/O 579 Main St – Investigation (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Referred to Cyril Operman. 10/29/19 - 07:00 AM – 10/30/19 – 07:00 AM 10/29/19 – 0714 – 560 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 10/29/19 – 0806 – 300 Main St – Found property– PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/29/19 – 0855 – 300 Main St – Investigation (Non Criminal) – PSD/Tram responded – Condition corrected. 10/29/19 – 1005 – 548 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/29/19 – 1032 – 500 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/29/19 – 1809 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/29/19 – 1951 – 888 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 10/30/19 – 0117 – 50 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/30/19 – 0525 – 504 Main St – False Alarm - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/29/19 – 07:00 AM 10/28/19 – 1239 – 475 Main St – Traffic infraction – PSD responded – Summons issued. 10/28/19 – 1250 – 300 Main St – Suspicious activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Unfounded. 10/28/19 – 1315 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/28/19 – 1358 – 530 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/28/19 – 1426 – 400 Main St – Suspicious activity – PSD responded— Unfounded. 10/28/19 – 1605 – 686 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded – Report prepared. 10/28/19 – 2036 – 30 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/28/19 – 2239 – 543 Main St – Unsecured (veh/premises) – PSD responded – Premises secure. 10/29/19 – 0219 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded— Aided transported to hospital. 10/27/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/28/19 – 07:00 AM 10/27/19 – 0823 – 2 River Rd – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured at PSD. 10/27/19 – 1213 – 510 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded—Referred to Urban American. 10/27/19 – 1439 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/27/19 – 1500 – 543 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/27/19 – 1501 – 520 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/27/19 – 2316 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/26/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/27/19 – 07:00 AM 10/26/19 – 0742 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1002 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/26/19 – 1009 – 576 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/26/19 – 1017 – 888 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1047 – 543 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded—Referred to RIOC. 10/26/19 – 1245 – 425 Main St –Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1540 – 40 River Rd – Domestic Dispute – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1550 – 300 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1719 – 550 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded— Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1815 -- 510 Main St – Smoke Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded— Unfounded. 10/27/19 – 0136 -- 560 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/UA/FDNY responded— Condition corrected. 10/27/19 – 0141 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/27/19 – 0424 – 4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded— Report Filed. 10/26/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/27/19 – 07:00 AM 10/26/19 – 0742 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1002 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/26/19 – 1009 – 576 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/26/19 – 1017 – 888 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1047 – 543 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded—Referred to RIOC. 10/26/19 – 1245 – 425 Main St –Petit Larceny – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1540 – 40 River Rd – Domestic Dispute – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1550 – 300 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Condition Corrected. 10/26/19 – 1719 – 550 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded— Condition corrected. 10/26/19 – 1815 -- 510 Main St – Smoke Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded— Unfounded. 10/27/19 – 0136 -- 560 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/UA/FDNY responded— Condition corrected. 10/27/19 – 0141 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/27/19 – 0424 – 4 River Rd – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded— Report Filed. 10/25/19 07:00 AM TO 10/26/19 07:00 AM 10/25/19 – 0043 – 575 MAIN ST. – ESCORT – PSD RESPONDED, CONDITION CORRECTED. 10/25/19 – 0729 – 755 MAIN ST. – ILLEGAL DUMPING (GARBAGE) – PSD RESPONDED, CONDITION FOUNDED. 10/25/19 – 0741 – 555 MAIN ST. – ILLEGAL SUBSTANCE USE – PSD RESPONDED, CONDITION CORRECTED. 10/25/19 – 1255 – 550 MAIN ST. – TRAFFIC INFRACTION – PSD RESPONDED, CONDITION CORRECTED. 10/25/19 – 1259 – 560 MAIN ST. – POSS ILLEGAL SUBSTANCE – PSD RESPONDED, NEGATIVE RESULTS. 10/25/19 – 1624 – 513 MAIN ST. – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED, PROPERTY SECURED. 10/25/19 – 1945 – 580 MAIN ST. – AIDED – PSD RESPONDED, EMT TRANSPORTS AIDED TO THE HOSPITAL. 10/25/19 – 2225 – 625 MAIN ST. – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED, PROPERTY RETURNED TO OWNER. 10/24/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/25/19 – 07:00 AM 10/24/19 – 0714 – 455 Main St – Public Urination – PSD/NYPD responded – Report Written. 10/24/19 – 0733 – 504 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Negative Results. 10/24/19 – 1402 – 682 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/24/19 – 1754 – 40 River Road – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/24/19 – 1830 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/25/19 – 0043 – 575 Main St – Escort– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/23/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/24/19 – 07:00 AM 10/23/19 – 0838 – 575 Main St – Disabled Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/23/19 – 0849 – 4 River Road – Domestic Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/23/19 – 0855 – FO 505 Main St – Disabled Vehicle– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/23/19 – 1750 – 544 Main St – Non Criminal Investigation– PSD responded – Report Written. 10/23/19 – 1844 – 888 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner Notified. 10/23/19 – 2226 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/24/19 – 0136 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refuse medical attention. 10/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/22/19 – 07:00 AM 10/21/19 – 1205 – 688 Main St – Property Damage – PSD Responded/ Refused NYPD – Report filed. 10/21/19 – 1205 – 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/21/19 – 1811 – 543 Main St – Trespass – PSD/NYPD Responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/21/19 – 1826 – 506 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 10/21/19 – 1839 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/21/19 – 1843 – 415 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Person Found. 10/21/19 – 2133 – 540 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – All in Order. 10/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/21/19 – 07:00 AM 10/21/19 – 0706 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/21/19 – 0908 – 300 Main St – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/21/19 – 1005 – 20 River Road – Non Criminal Investigation– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/21/19 – 1305 – 546 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 10/21/19 – 1335 – 550 Main St – Health Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/21/19 – 1354 – 645 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/22/19 – 0201 – 575 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/21/19 – 07:00 AM 10/20/19 – 0020 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refuse transport to hospital. 10/20/19 – 0031 – 888 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 0039 – 543 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 0106 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/20/19 – 0442 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/20/19 – 0730 – 548 Main St – Unsecured premises – PSD responded – Premises secured. 10/20/19 – 1005 – 591 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/20/19 – 1152 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/20/19 – 1401 – 20 River Road – Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 1513 -- 540 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded—Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 1950 -- 530 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded—Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 2311 -- 540 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/20/19 – 07:00 AM 10/19/19 – 0900 – 580 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/19/19 – 0920 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/19/19 – 0933 – 510 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/19/19 – 1558 – 775 Main St – Disorderly Youths – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/19/19 – 1939 – 50 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/20/19 – 0020 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 10/20/19 – 0031 – 888 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 0039 – 543 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/20/19 – 0106 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/20/19 – 0442 -- 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded—Aided transported to hospital. 10/17/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/18/19 – 07:00 AM 10/17/19 – 0011 – 300 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/17/19 – 0038 – 625 Main St –Wellness Check– PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/17/19 – 0324 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/17/19 – 1005 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded -Aided transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. 10/17/19 – 1032 – 543 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided transported to Mount Sinai hospital. 10/17/19 – 1123 – 40 River Rd – Vehicle Incident – PSD/NYPD responded – Vehicle will be towed. 10/17/19 – 1129 – 591 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/17/19 – 1341 – 555 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Report written. 10/17/19 – 1453 – 580 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/UA responded – Unfounded. 10/17/19 – 1836 -- 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded—Secured at PSD. 10/17/19 – 1905 – 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/17/19 – 2102 – 900 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 10/17/19 – 2107 – 591 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 10/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/17/19 – 07:00 AM 10/16/19 – 0833 – 540 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/16/19 – 1009 – 4 River RD – Custody/Visitation – PSD responded – Report written. 10/16/19 – 1057 – 560 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 10/16/19 – 2007 – 540 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to UA. 10/16/19 – 2250 – 580 Main St – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded – Person found. 10/17/19 – 0011 – 300 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/17/19 – 0038 – 625 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was not home. 10/17/19 – 0324 – 510 Main St – Aided– PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/15/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/16/19 – 07:00 AM 10/15/19 – 0912 – 4 River Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/15/19 – 1030 – 543 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/15/19 – 1120 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/15/19 – 1418 – 540 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 10/15/19 – 1441 – 580 Main St – Investigation – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/15/19 – 1747 – 400 Main St – Aided/Intox – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/15/19 – 1942 – 480 Main St – Dispute (Verbal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/14/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/15/19 – 07:00 AM 10/14/19 – 0843 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD Responded - Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/14/19 – 1106 – 400 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD Responded – Search made with negative results. 10/14/19 – 1505 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/15/19 – 0119 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/13/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/14/19 – 07:00 AM 10/13/19 – 0000 – 40 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/13/19 – 0645 – RO 580 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/13/19 – 0811 – 543 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/13/19 – 1620 – 516 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded - Condition Corrected. 10/13/19 – 1805 – 516 Main St – Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – PSD arrested the subject. 10/13/19 – 2245 – 536 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/12/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/13/19 – 07:00 AM 10/12/19 – 0001 – F/O 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/12/19 – 0922 – 555 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/12/19 – 0928 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded. 10/12/19 – 1248– 595 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/12/19 – 2300– 544 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/13/19 – 0000 – 40 River Road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/11/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/12/19 – 07:00 AM 10/11/19 – 0645 – F/O 455 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/11/19 – 0851 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention. 10/11/19 – 1324 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded. 10/11/19 – 1442– 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/11/19 – 1658– 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to the hospital. 10/11/19 – 2336 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to the hospital. 10/12/19 – 0001 – F/O 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to the hospital. 10/10/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/11/19 – 07:00 AM 10/10/19 – 0451 – 688 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/10/19 – 0745 – 579 Main St – Non criminal investigation – PSD responded– Condition Corrected. 10/10/19 – 0822 – 755 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/10/19 – 1016– 540 Main St – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Report prepared. 10/10/19 – 1234– 2 River Road – Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Arrest made. 10/10/19 – 1445 – F/O 425 Main Street – Property Damage (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Report prepared. 10/10/19 – 1602 – 10 River Road – Aggravated Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Report prepared. 10/09/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/10/19 – 07:00 AM 10/09/19 – 0757 – 506 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/09/19 – 0803 – 688 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/FDNY responded – FDNY corrected the condition. 10/09/19 – 0832 – 300 Main St – Aided/Vehicle Accident – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided was transported to the hospital. 10/09/19 – 1005– F/O 2-4 River Road – Vehicle Incident – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/09/19 – 1125 – 550 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/09/19 – 2314 – 1 East Loop Road – Stuck Elevator – PSD/FDNY responded – FDNY corrected the condition. 10/10/19 – 0451 – 688 Main St – Homeless Removal – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/08/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/09/19 – 07:00 AM 10/08/19 – 0725 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/08/19 – 0725 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/08/19 – 1205 – 504 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Faulty Alarm and it was reset. 10/08/19 – 1245 – 755 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/08/19 – 1313 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to the hospital. 10/08/19 – 1414 – 910 Main St – Property Damage (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/08/19 – 1546 – 546 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded. 10/08/19 – 1748 – RO 510 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/08/19 – 1917 – 250 Main St – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/09/19 – 0106 – 10 River RD – Fraud – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 10/07/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/08/19 – 07:00 AM 10/07/19 – 0030 – 587 Main St – Possible illegal substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/07/19 – 0612 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/07/19 – 0934 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 10/07/19 – 1012 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/07/19 - 1044 – 585 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – PSD repot filed. 10/07/19 – 1157 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/07/19 – 1311 – 546 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/07/19 – 2023 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/07/19 – 1157 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/08/19 – 0126 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/07/19 – 07:00 AM 10/06/19 – 0916 – 530 Main St – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 10/06/19 – 1055 – 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 10/06/19 – 1105 – 888 Main St – Vehicle Accident– PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 10/06/19 – 1910 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 10/07/19 - 0030 – 587 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 10/07/19 – 0613 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 10/05/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/06/19 – 07:00 AM 10/05/19 – 0750 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 10/05/19 – 0849 – 2 West Loop Rd – Non Criminal Investigation – PSD responded – Condition Corrected.. 10/05/19 – 1055 – 555 Main St – Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/05/19 – 1253 – 580 Main St – Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/05/19 – 1343 – Opp 625 Main St – Public Lewdness – PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/05/19 – 1500 – 694 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/05/19 – 1547 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 10/06/19 – 0046 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Unfounded. 10/04/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/05/19 – 07:00 AM 10/04/19 – 1005 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 10/04/19 – 1904 - 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded - Property Secured. 10/04/19 – 2103 – 4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 10/04/19 – 2137 – 2 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 10/04/19 – 2215 – 550 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded - Report written. 10/05/19 – 0048 – 645 Main St – Alarms – PSD/NYPD responded – Negative Results. 10/05/19 – 0056 – 579 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused Medical Attention. 10/05/19 – 0441 – 4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to Hospital. 10/03/19 – 07:00 AM – 10/04/19 – 07:00 AM 10/03/19 – 0848 – 455 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Negative Results. 10/03/19 – 1757 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Return. 10/04/19 – 2100 – 480 Main St – Harassment – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD. 10/04/19 – 2334 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Referred to Urban American. 09/29/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/30/19 – 07:00 AM 09/29/19 – 0127 – 579 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/29/19 – 0447 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to hospital. 09/29/19 – 0638 – 550 Main St – Escort– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/29/19 – 0948 – 555 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/29/19 - 1034 – 560 Main St – Stuck Elevator – PSD/UA/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 09/29/19 – 1040 – 405 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 09/29/19 – 1107 – 688 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/29/19 – 1112 - 580 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/29/19 – 1225 – 546 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition unfounded. 09/29/19 – 1350 - 550 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/29/19 – 2013 – 250 Main St – Alarms – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 09/30/19 – 0158 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 09/30/19 – 0220 – 550 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/29/19 – 07:00 AM 09/28/19 – 0716 – 500 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Premises secured. 09/28/19 – 0800 – 550 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/28/19 – 0855 – FO 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured mat PSD, 09/28/19 – 0952 – 688 Main St – Property Damage (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/28/19 - 1027 – 425 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/28/19 – 1036 – 580 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/UA responded – UA corrected the condition. 09/28/19 – 1230 – 543 Main St – Aided – PSED/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 09/28/19 – 1827- - FO 549 Main St – Other Violations – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/28/19 – 1939 – 501 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/25/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/26/19 – 07:00 AM 09/25/19 – 0705 – 425 Main Street – Petty Larceny – PSD responds – Referred to NYPD. 09/25/19 – 0836 - 510 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responds – Condition Corrected. 09/25/19 – 0858 – 595 Main Street – Domestic Incident – PSD responds – Referred to NYPD. 09/25/19 – 1200 – 684 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responds - Property Secured. 09/25/19 – 1510 – 8 River Road – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responds - Report written. 09/25/19 – 1519 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responds – Transported to Hospital. 09/25/19 – 2020 – 400 Main Street - Lost/Missing Property – PSD responds - Report written. 09/25/19 – 2230 – 688 Main Street – Harassment - PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/26/19 – 0045 – 550 Main Street - Lost/Missing Property – PSD responds - Report written. 09/26/19 – 0214 – 40 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responds – Transported to Hospital. 09/26/19 – 0305 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responds – Transported to Hospital. 09/26/19 – 0421 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responds – Transported to Hospital. 09/24/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/25/19 – 07:00 AM 09/24/19 – 0947 - Opp 625 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Returned. 09/24/19 – 1312 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to Hospital. 09/24/19 – 1347 – 688 Main St – Minor Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – Report Filed. 09/24/19 – 0850 – 546 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/24/19 - 1430 – 300 Main St – Disorderly Conducted – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 09/24/19 – 2130 – 579 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/24/19 - 2228 – 543 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/24/19 – 2319 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to Hospital. 09/23/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/24/19 – 07:00 AM 09/23/19 – 0004 - 1 East Loop Rd – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD, 09/23/19 – 0701 – 684 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 09/23/19 – 0750 – R/O 415 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded – No injuries and referred to NYPD. 09/23/19 – 0850 – 546 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/23/19 - 1059 – 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 09/23/19 – 1059 – 694 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/23/19 - 1314 – 540 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance– PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 09/23/19 – 1424 – 900 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/23/19 – 1546 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused medical attention. 09/23/19 – 1637 – 8 River Road – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/24/19 – 0001 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 09/24/19 – 0414 – 400 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/22/19 – 07:00 AM 09/21/19 – 0955 - 540 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 1001 – 531 Main St – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 1104 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 09/21/19 – 1120 – Opp. 410 Main St – Aided – PSD responded - Refused Medical Attention. 09/21/19 - 1320 – 530 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 1324 – 580 Main St – Foul Odor – PSD responded - Food Odor/ All in order. 09/21/19 - 1402 – Opp. 410 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 09/21/19 – 1520 – 543 Main St - Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 1618 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded - Aided transported to Hospital. 09/21/19 – 1807 – 425 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 1828 – 543 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/21/19 – 2040 – Opp. 310 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property Returned. 09/21/19 – 2213 – 625 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded - Search made with Negative Result. 09/21/19 – 2327 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to Hospital. 09/22/19 – 0021 – 400 Main St – Attempted Robbery – PSD/NYPD responded - Referred to NYPD. 09/22/19 – 0410 – 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded - Referred to RIOC. 09/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/21/19 – 07:00 AM 09/20/19 – 0742 – 555 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/20/19 – 0840 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property Secured in PSD. 09/20/19 – 1045 – 546 Main St – Alarm - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/20/19 – 1528 – 510 Main St – Possible Trespasser – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/20/19 – 1730 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured in PSD. 09/20/19 – 2214 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 09/20/19 – 2300 – 516 Main Street – Alarm – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 09/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/20/19 – 07:00 AM 09/19/19 – 0217 – 425 Main St – Disputes (verbal) – PSD/NYPD responded. Condition unfounded. 09/19/19 – 0815 – 546 Main St – Smoke alarms/Cond/Fire – PSD responded. Condition unfounded. 09/19/19 – 0858 – 550 Main St – Non criminal investigation – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 0900 – 524 Main St – Other violations – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 0925 – 580 Main St – Animal nuisance/ Aided - PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 1030 – 510 Main St – Noise complaint – PSD responded. Report written. 09/19/19 – 1048 – 688 Main Street- Vehicle accident – PSD/NYPD responded. Referred to NYPD. 09/19/19 – 1207 – 550 Main St – Disorderly youth – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 1230– 530 Main Street - Disputes (verbal) – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 1919 – 500 Main Street - Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded. Referred to NYPD. 09/19/19 – 1940 - 686 Main Street - Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 09/18/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/19/19 – 07:00 AM 09/18/19 – 0203 – 560 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/18/19 – 1347 – 694 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/18/19 – 1416 – 550 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/18/19 – 1655 – 580 Main St – Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded. Condition unfounded. 09/18/19 – 1855 – 550 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded. Property returned. 09/18/19 – 2020 – 250 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/FDNY responded. Referred to Con Edison. 09/18/19 – 2129 – Hazardous Condition – 546 Main St – PSD/UA responded. Condition corrected. 09/19/19 – 0431 – Verbal Dispute – 425 Main Street – PSD/NYPD responded. Condition unfounded. 09/17/19 – 07:00 – 09/18/19 – 07:”00 AM 09/17/19 – 0735 - FO 550 Main St – NYPD Activity – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/17/19 – 0751 – 555 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded, 09/17/19 – 0840 – 536 Main St (Court Yard) – Criminal Mischief – PSD/UA responded – NYPD refused. 09/17/19 – 0906 – 540 Main St (Breezeway) – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/17/19 - 0908 – 510 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD/ responded – NYPD refused. 09/17/19 – 1015 – R/O 536 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 09/17/19 - 1034 – 540 Main St – Alarms – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 09/17/19 – 1043 – Noise Complaint – 625 Main St – PSD responded - Condition unfounded. 09/17/19 – 1051 – 540 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/UA responded – Resident was not home. 09/17/19 – 1551 – 645 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 09/17/19 – 1616 – 10 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Search made subjects were gone. No damage at premises. 09/17/19 – 2146 – 4 River road – Harassment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 09/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/17/19 – 07:00 AM 09/16/19 – 0840 – 4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 09/16/19 – 0929 – 591 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 09/16/19 – 0935 – 506 Main St – Petit larceny – PSD/NYPD responded. Refereed to NYPD. 09/16/19 – 1050 – 1142 2nd Ave – Disorderly conduct – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/16/19 – 1100 – 4 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided refused transport to the hospital. 09/16/19 – 1116 – 684 Main St – Found property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 09/16/19 – 1252 – 510 Main St – Found property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 09/16/19 – 1330 – 688 Main St – Criminal mischief – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/16/19 – 1635 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 09/16/19 – 1830 – 688 Main St – Investigations (non-crim) – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 09/16/19 – 2008 – 625 Main St – Found property – PSD responded. Property returned to owner. 09/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/07/19 – 07:00 AM 09/06/19 – 0800 – FO 575 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 09/06/19 – 0938 – 888 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded -Property secured in PSD. 09/06/19 – 1038 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 09/06/19 – 1126 – 510 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/07/19 – 0015 – 500 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/07/19 – 0038 – 543 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Alarm reset condition corrected. 09/07/19 – 0154 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSDS/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 09/07/19 – 0618 – 40 River road – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to DEP and DMV. 09/05/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/06/19 – 07:00 AM 09/05/19 – 0826 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 09/05/19 – 0937 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 09/05/19 – 1100 – 684 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/05/19 – 2205 – 560 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted w/negative Results. 09/04/19 – 07:00 AM – 09/05/19 – 07:00 AM 09/04/19 – 0030 – 888 Main St – Harassment – PSD and NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/04/19 – 0140 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD and EMS responded – Aided was transported to hospital. 09/04/19 – 0700 – 544 Main St – Animal Aided – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/04/19 – 0959 – 250 Main St – Verbal Dispute - PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 09/04/19 – 1042 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD and UA responded – Condition Corrected. 09/04/19 – 1508 – 571 Main St – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – Summons Issued. 09/04/19 – 1736 – 20 River Road – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 09/04/19 – 2030 – 686 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD and NYPD responded - Condition Corrected 09/04/19 – 2321 – 625 Main St - Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted w/negative results. 09/1/09 – 07:00 AM – 09/2/19 – 07:00 AM 09/1/19 – 0240 – 560 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Resident fine. 09/1/19 – 0700 – 550 Main St – Prop Damage (Non-Crim) – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/1/19 – 0744 – 900 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/FDNY responded – Referred to Department of Transportation. 09/1/19 – 0852 – 543 Main St – Hazardous Condition - PSD/EMS responded – Referred to RIOC. 09/1/19 – 1200 – 455 Main St – Disputes (Verbal) - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/1/19 – 1325 – 50 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD . 09/1/19 – 1352 – 575 Main St – Wellness check – PSD responded – Resident fine. 09/1/19 – 1509 – 40 River Rd – Illegal move-out/in - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/1/19 – 1633 – 300 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 09/1/19 – 1928 – 910 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 09/01/19 – 1944 – 540 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 09/01/19 – 2330 – 300 Main St – Disputes (verbal) – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 08/31/09 – 07:00 AM – 09/01/19 – 07:00 AM 08/31/19 – 0710 – 560 Main St – Domestic Dispute – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital/NYPD filed a report. 08/31/19 – 0712 – 510 Main St - Trespass – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/31/19 – 0840 – 475 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/31/19 – 1013 – 10 River road – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/31/19 – 1050 – 1142 2nd Ave – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/31/19 – 1436 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/31/19 – 1438 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/31/19 – 1500 – 546 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/31/19 – 1645 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/31/19 – 2330 – 20 River road – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 09/01/19 – 0240 – 560 Main St - Escort – PSD responded – Escort was provided. 09/01/19 – 0700 – 550 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC 08/29/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/30/19 – 07:00 AM 08/29/19 – 1019 – 550 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 08/29/19 – 1023 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/29/19 – 1028 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/29/19 – 1134 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/29/19 – 1409 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/29/19 – 1428 – 543 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 8/29/19 – 1921 – 540 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 08/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/29/19 – 07:00 AM 08/28/19 – 0755 – 500 Main Street – Alarms – PSD responded – RIOC Personnel Notified. 08/28/19 – 0957 – 510 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/28/19 – 1359 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/28/19 – 1356 – 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to Hospital. 08/28/19 – 2117 – 531 Main Street – Domestic Dispute – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Medical Attention was refused. 08/28/19 – 2239 – 530 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/23/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/24/19 - 07:00 AM 08/23/19 – 1317 – 516 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/23/19 – 1344 – 1142 2nd Avenue – Homeless Investigation – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD Homeless Outreach.. 08/23/19 – 1350 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/23/19 – 1351 - 545 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded – Negative results. 08/23/19 – 1627 – 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/23/19 – 1642 - 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/23/19 – 2210 - 40 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/22/19 - 07:00 AM 08/21/19 – 0059 – 900 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/21/19 – 0919 – 755 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/21/19 – 0930 – 405 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/21/19 – 0959 - 510 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/21/19 – 1111 – F/O 500 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/21/19 – 1601 - 560 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition Corrected. 08/21/19 – 2044 – 455 Main St – Unsecure Property – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/21/19 – 2143 – 8 River Road – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/21/19 - 07:00 AM 08/20/19 – 0703 – 510 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/UA responded – Resident fine. 08/20/19 – 1444 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/20/19 – 1451 – 500 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Alarm reset all in order. 08/20/19 – 1804 - 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/UA responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/20/19 – 1930 – FO 579 Main St – Unlicensed Motorist – PSD responded – PSD issued summons to motorist. 08/20/19 – 2044 - 455 Main St – Grand Larceny – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 08/21/19 – 0059 – 90 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 08/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/20/19 – 07:00 AM 08/19/19 – 0904 – 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/19/19 – 0920 – 510 Main St – Petit Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 08/19/19 – 1014 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/19/19 – 1048 – 686 Main St – Illegally Parked vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/19/19 – 1301 – 510 Main St – Juvenile related – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 08/19/19 – 1507 – 510 Main St – Noise complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/19/19 – 1547 – 543 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded – Search made negative results. 08/19/19 – 1836 – 1142 2nd Ave – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 08/19/19 – 2153 – 550 Main St – Lost/Missing property – PSD responded – Report prepared. 08/19/19 – 2231 – 550 Main St – Found property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/19/19 – 2334 – 2 River Rd – Investigations (non-crim) – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/17/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/18/19 – 07:00 AM 08/17/19 ­­- 0902 – 543 Main St – Property Damage– PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/17/19 – 0958 – 688 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/17/19 – 1040 – 10 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/17/19 – 1304 – Rear of 556 Main St – Reckless Driving – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/17/19 - 1842—40River Road - Aided — PSD/EMS responded—Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/17/19 – 2352 – F/O 888 Main St – Found Property-- PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/17/19 – 07:00 AM 08/16/19 – 0712 – 684 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/16/19 – 0846 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/16/19 – 0930 – Opp 2/4River Road – Hazardous Condition – PSD – Referred to Manhattan Park Management. 08/16/19 – 1135 – 4River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/16/19 – 1250 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/16/19 – 1406 – 281 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 08/16/19 – 1443 – 250 Main St – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/16/19 – 1524 – 455 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 08/16/19 – 1940 – 540 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/16/19 – 2023 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/16/19 – 2222 – 30 River Road – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD 08/13/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/14/19 – 07:00 AM 08/13/19 – 0850 – Opp 250 Main St – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/13/19 – 1244 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/13/19 – 1407 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/13/19 – 1538 – 560 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident fine. 08/13/19 - 1620 - FO 504 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/13/19 – 1832 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 08/13/19 – 1918 – 688 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 08/13/19 – 1922 – 540 Main St – Water leak – PSD/UA responded – UA corrected condition. 08/11/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/12/19 – 07:00 AM 08/11/19 - 1126 – 888 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/11/19 – 1145 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/11/19 – 1322 – 500 Main St – Faulty Alarm – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/11/19 – 1423 – RO 900 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Search made negative results 08/11/19 - 1853 – FO 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured PSD. 08/10/19 – 07:00 – 08/11/19 – 07:00 AM 08/10/19 – 0908 - 425 Main St – Shop lifting – PSD Responded – Search made negative results. 08/10/19 – 1140 - 405 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/10/19 – 1330 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD responded – Aided refused EMS and escorted home. 08/10/19 – 1452 – FO 580 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS responded -Aided transported to the hospital. 08/10/19 – 1509 - 500 Main St – Faulty Alarm -PSD responded – Building in order. 08/10/19 – 1518- - 543 Main St – Faulty Alarm – PSD responded – Building in order. 085/10/19 – 1826 – 506 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/10/19 - 1921 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/10/19 – 2222 – 11 East Loop Rd - Found Property -PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 08/11/19 – 0035 – 580 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/11/19 – 0137 – 2-4 River Rd – Noise Compliant – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 08/11/19 - 0240 – 300 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Referred to Tram Supervisor. 08/09/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/10/19 – 07:00 AM 08/09/19 – 0855 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/09/19 – 1310 - 900 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD refused. 08/0919 – 1320 – 591 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 08/09/19 – 1354 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Property secured in PSD. 08/09/19 – 1703 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/09/19 – 1752 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD/NYPD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/09/19 – 1936 – 580 Main St – Aided – SD/EM responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/09/19 – 1942 – 555 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/09/19 – 2230 - 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine. 08/10/19 – 0005 – 544 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/10/19 - 0336 – 510 Main St – Reckless Endangerment – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 08/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/07/19 – 07:00 AM 08/06/19 – 0714 – FO 531 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/06/19 – 0939 – Opp 750 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/06/19 – 1304 – 625 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 08/06/19 – 1418 – FO 549 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 08/06/19 – 1845 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/07/19 – 0041 – 50 Main St – Graffiti – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 08/05/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/06/19 – 07:00 AM 08/05/19 – 0725 –543 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 08/05/19 – 0915 – 888 Main St. – Aided Animal – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 08/05/19 – 0922 – 300 Main St. – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Secured At PSD. 08/05/19 – 0925 – 300 Main St. - Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Secured At PSD. 08/05/19 – 1015 – 545 Main St. – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD Responded – Condition Corrected. 08/05/19 – 1533 – 546 Main St. – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD Responded – Negative Results. 08/05/19 – 1709 – 543 Main St. – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Returned. 08/05/19 – 1728 – 510 Main St. – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Transported to Hospital. 08/05/19 – 1747 – 250 Main St. – Disorderly Youth – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 08/05/19 – 2250 – 686 Main St. – Suspicious Activity – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected. 08/06/19 – 0010 – 546 Main St. – Missing Property – PSD Responded – Referred to Shipping Agency 08/04/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/05/19 – 07:00 AM 08/04/19 – 0006 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport. 08/04/19 – 0210 - 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/04/19 – 0321 – 546 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/04/19 – 0851 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport. 08/04/19 – 1028 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/04/19 – 1200 - 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/04/19 – 2002 – 410 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 08/04/19 – 2002 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 08/04/19 – 2125 – 550 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded – Item returned to owner. 08/03/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/04/19 – 07:00 AM 08/03/19 – 1240 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident fine. 08/03/09 – 1408 – 500 Main St – Past Assault – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD. 08/03/19 – 1423 – 530 Main St - Harassment – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 08/03/19 – 1600 – 2 River road – Wellness Check – PSD responded – No one home. 08/03/19 – 1614 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Resident refused transport to the hospital. 08/03/19 – 1622 – 4 River road – Past Assault – PSD/NYPD responded – Search made with negative results. 08/03/19 – 1913 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/04/19 – 0006 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 08/04/19 – 0210 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 08/04/19 – 0321 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 8/2/19 – 07:00 AM – 8/3/19 – 07:00 AM 8/2/19 – 0830 – 300 MAIN STREET – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED. PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 8/2/19 – 0903 – 465 MAIN STREET – ESCORT – PSD RESPONDED. ESCORT COMPLETED. 8/2/19 – 1220 – 560 MAIN STREET – VERBAL DISPUTE – PSD RESPONDED. CONDITION CORRECTED. 8/2/19 - 1450 – 500 MAIN STREET – ALARMS – PSD RESPONDED. CONDITION CORRECTED. 8/2/19 – 1505 -250 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED. TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 8/2/19 – 1527 – 580 MAIN STREET – WELLNESS CHECK – PSD RESPONDED. ALL IN ORDER. 8/2/19 – 1806 – 281 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED. TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 8/2/19 – 2031 – 546 MAIN STREET – MISSING PERSON – PSD/NYPD RESPONDED. PERSON FOUND. 8/2/19 – 2134 – 4 RIVER RD – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED. TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL. 8/3/19 – 0255 – 540 MAIN STREET – HAZARDOUS CONDITION – PSD RESPONDED. CONDITION CORRECTED. 8/3/19 – 0627 – 560 MAIN STREET – DISORDERLY CONDUCT – PSD/NYPD/EMS RESPONDED. CONDITION CORRECTED. 08/1/19 – 07:00 AM – 08/2/19 – 07:00 AM 08/1/19 – 1540 – 250 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property - PSD Responded – Report Prepared. 08/1/19 – 1653 - 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/ EMS Responded – Aided refused medical attention. 08/1/19 – 2115 – 250 Main St – Assault – PSD Responded – NYPD refused. 7/31/19 – 07:00 AM – 8/1/19 – 07:00 AM 7/31/19 – 09:07 – 510 MAIN STREET – ALARM – PSD RESPONDED - REFERRED TO RIOC. 7/31/19 – 10:00 – 300 MAIN STREET –FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 7/31/19 – 10:52 – 680 MAIN STREET – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – RETURNED TO OWNER. 7/31/19 –12:05 – 680 MAIN STREET – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED –PROPERTY SECURED AT PSD. 7/31/19 – 15:32 -688 MAIN STREET – UNSECURED PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – NYPD REFUSED. 7/31/19 – 16:02 – 300 MAIN STREET - AIDED – PSD RESPONDED – REFUSED MEDICAL ATTENTION. 7/31/19 – 17:00 – 513 MAIN STREET – VERBAL DISPUTE – PSD RESPONDED – CONDITION CORRECTED. 7/31/19 – 17:39 – 560 MAIN STREET APT#183 – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED – REFUSED MEDICAL ATTENTION. 7/31/19 – 23:11 – 851 MAIN STREET – SMOKE/FIRE CONDITION – FDNY/PSD/EMS RESPONDED – CONDITION CORRECTED. 07/27/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/28/19 – 07:00 AM 07/27/19 – 11:04 – 543 MAIN STREET – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – OWNER RETRIEVED PROPERTY. 07/27/19 – 14:29 – 300 MAIN STREET – LOST PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – REPORT FILED. 07/27/19 – 20:55 – 45 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED – AIDED REFUSED TRANSPORT TO HOSPITAL. 07/27/19 – 21:09 – 580 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED – AIDED WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL. 07/27/19 – 23:16 – 300 MAIN STREET – POSSIBLE TRESSPASSER – PSD/NYPD RESPONDED – CONDITION CORRECTED. 07/28/19 – 05:58 – 540 MAIN STREET – VERBAL DISPUTE – PSD/NYPD RESPONDED – SEARCH CONDUCTED WITH NEGATIVE RESULTS. 07/27/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/28/19 – 07:00 AM 07/27/19 – 11:04 – 543 MAIN STREET – FOUND PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – OWNER RETRIEVED PROPERTY. 07/27/19 – 14:29 – 300 MAIN STREET – LOST PROPERTY – PSD RESPONDED – REPORT FILED. 07/27/19 – 20:55 – 45 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED – AIDED REFUSED TRANSPORT TO HOSPITAL. 07/27/19 – 21:09 – 580 MAIN STREET – AIDED – PSD/EMS RESPONDED – AIDED WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL. 07/27/19 – 23:16 – 300 MAIN STREET – POSSIBLE TRESSPASSER – PSD/NYPD RESPONDED – CONDITION CORRECTED. 07/28/19 – 05:58 – 540 MAIN STREET – VERBAL DISPUTE – PSD/NYPD RESPONDED – SEARCH CONDUCTED WITH NEGATIVE RESULTS. 07/25/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/26/19 – 07:00 AM 07/25/19 – 0815 – 560 Main St. – Domestic Dispute – PSD Responded – Condition corrected 07/25/19 – 1312 - 2 River Rd – Aided – PSD/ EMS Responded – Transported to hospital 07/25/19 – 1327 – F/O 549 Main St. – Found Property - PSD Responded – Property secured 07/25/19 – 2156 – 400 Main St. – Lost/ Missing property – PSD Responded – PSD report filed. 07/24/1 – 07:00 AM – 07/25/19 – 07:00 AM 07/24/19 - 0714 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/24/19 - 0833 – 510 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/24/19 – 0906 – 300 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured PSD. 07/24/19 – 0915 – 500 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Referred to alarm company. 07/24/19 – 0940 – 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 07/24/19 – 1017 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/24/19 – 1317 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/24/19 – 1729 – 543 Main St – Aided (Past) – PSD responded – Report prepared. 07/24/19 – 1747 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 07/24/19 – 1825 – 40 River Rd – Missing person – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/24/19 – 2035 – 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/23/1 – 07:00 AM – 07/24/19 – 07:00 AM 07/23/19 - 0926 – 755 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 07/23/19 - 1013 – 684 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/23/19 – 1217 – 555-591 - Illegally Parked Vehicles – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/23/19 – 1257 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident was fine order. 07/23/19 – 1803 – 688 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Search Conducted with negative results. 07/23/19 – 2153 – 480 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/23/19 – 2300 – 540 Main St – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. .... 07/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/21/19 – 07:00 AM 07/21/19 – 0008 – 579 Main St – Lost Property – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report. 07/21/19 - 0140 - 20 River Road – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – No injuries - Referred to NYPD, 07/21/19 – 0220 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/21/19 – 0248 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. .... 07/17/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/18/19 - 07:00 AM 07/17/19 – 0628 – 560 Main St – Aided– PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 07/17/19 – 0830 – 510 Main St – OFF ISLAND (btwn 11th & 12th Aves Brooklyn NY) Past Aided – Report filed. Aided refused NYPD /EMS. 07/17/19 – 0832 – 1142 2nd Ave(Manhattan Tram) – Public Lewdness – PSD responded - Condition Unfounded. 07/17/19 – 1042 – 680 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Rpt filed. 07/17/19 – 1255 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Returned to owner. 07/17/19 – 1318 – 680 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded - Secured at PSD. 07/17/19 – 2040– 575 Main St – Water Leak - PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/17/19 – 2340 – 888 Main St – Wellness Check - PSD responded - All in order. 07/17/19 – 2344– 30 River Rd – Smoke Condition – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 07/18/19 – 0630– 20 River Rd – Aided– PSD/EMS responded - Aided left prior to EMS arrival. 07/16/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/17/19 - 07:00 AM 07/16/19 – 0334 – 546 Main St – Aided– PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused medical attention. 07/16/19 – 0619 – 510 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Victim refused NYPD. 07/16/19 – 0810 – 501 Main St – Illegally Parked Vehicle– PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/16/19 – 1127 – 680 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 07/16/19 – 1445 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Secured at PSD. 07/16/19 – 1845 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 07/16/19 – 1845– 400 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded - Secured at PSD. 07/16/19 – 2157 – 524 Main St – Water Leak - PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/16/19 – 0628– 688 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 07/13/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/15/19 - 07:00 AM 07/15/19 – 0935 – 688 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/13/19 – 1002 – 400 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/13/19 – 1132 – 900 Main St – Disabled Vehicle– PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/13/19 – 1133 – 510 Main St – Water Leak – PSD responded - Condition Corrected. 07/13/19 – 1425 – 4 River Road – Possible Trespasser – PSD/NYPD responded - Condition Unfounded.. 07/13/19 – 1744 – 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded - Secured at PSD. 07/13/19 – 1846 – 546 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded - Secured at PSD. 07/13/19 – 0334 – 560 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused transportation to the hospital. 07/13/19 – 0619 – 688 Main St – Criminal Mischief - PSD responded - Referred to NYPD. 07/14/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/15/19 – 0700 AM 07/14/19 – 0750 – FO 543 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/14/19 – 0932- 540 Main St apt# 1308 – Aided – PSD/EMS/UA responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/14/19 – 1259 – 50 Main St - Found Property – PSD Responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/14/19 – 1626 – 560 Main St apt# 1604 – Possible Trespasser – PSD responded – Gone on arrival. 07/14/19 – 1949 – 686 Main St – Petit Larceny - PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. .... 07/11/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/12/19 07:00 AM 07/11/19 – 0537 – 580 Main St – Aided –PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/11/19 - 0710 – 460 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 07/11/19 – 0930 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident in order. 07/11/19 – 0940 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/11/19 – 1022 – 555 Main St – Hazardous Condition - PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 07/11/19 – 1034 – 300 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/11/19 – 1216 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/11/19 – 1359 – 10 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Condition corrected. 07/11/19 – 1423 – 550 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded - Property secured at PSD. 07/10/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/11/19 07:00 AM 07/10/19 – 0757 – 688 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded - Condition corrected. 07/10/19 - 1334 – 530 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 07/10/19 – 1407 – 300 Main St – Disorderly Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/10/19 – 1546 – 400 Main St – Found Property– PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 07/10/19 – 1554 – 543 Main St – Aided - PSD responded - Aided refused medical attention. 07/10/19 – 1812 - 455 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Person returned. 07/10/19 – 1854 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 07/10/19 – 2100 – 546 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/10/19 – 2100 – 645 Main St – Aided/EDP - PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to hospital. 07/10/19 – 2109 - 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/10/19 – 2158 - 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. ..... 07/08/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/09/19 – 07:00 AM 07/08/19 – 1351 – FO 546 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured. 07/08/19 – 1423 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital 07/08/19 – 1615 – 548 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC, 07/09/19 – 0113 – 40 River Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/09/19 – 0210 – 500 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – All in order the alarm was reset. 07/09/19 – 0425 – 40 River road – Suspicious Activity - PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 07/09/19 – 0548 – 510 Main St – Property Damage - PSD responded – Owner notified. ..... 07/07/19 – 07:00 AM – 07:00 AM 07/0719 – 0906 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided refused transport to the hospital. 07/07/19 - 1138 – 504Main St - Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD - 07/07/19 – 1220 – 1142 2nd Ave – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 07/07/19 – 1630 – 250 Main St – Past Assault – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 07/07/19 – 2353 – 540 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance - PSD responded - Condition unfounded. 07/08/19 – 0231 - 500 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Alarm reset and Alarm Co notified. 07/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/07/19 – 07:00 AM 07/06/19 – 0737 – 455 Main St – Alarms – PSDS/FDNY responded – FDNY reset Alarm. 07/06/19 – 1947 – 400 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected. 07/06/19 – 2144 - 579 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 07/07/19 – 0241 – 500 Main St – Alarms – PSD responded – Alarm reset and referred to Alarm Co. 07/05/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/06/19 – 07:00 AM 07/05/19 - 1020 - 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 07/05/19 – 1024 – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/05/19 – 1030 – FO 888 Main St – Found Property – Owner retrieved the property 07/05/19 – 1030 – RO 504 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 07/05/19 – 1155 - 560 Main St – 560 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident not home. 07/05/19 – 1213 – 580 Main St – Disabled Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/05/19 – 2034 – 591 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 07/04/19 – 0700 AM – 07/05/19 – 0700 AM 07/04/19 – 0238 – Smoke Condition – 625 Main Street – PSD responded. Smell of cigarettes. Search conducted w/neg results of anyone in area. 07/04/19 – 1007 – Wellness Check – 540 Main Street – PSD / UA responded. Tenant was not home. 07/04/19 – 1743 – Aided – 580 Main Street – PSD / NYPD / EMS responded. Aided refused medical attention. 07/04/19 – 1850 – Aided – 580 Main Street – PSD / EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 07/04/19 – 1913 – Aided – 400 Main Street – PSD / NYPD / EMS responded. Aided refused medical attention. 07/04/19 – 2028 – Trespass – 501 Main Street – PSD responded. Subjects were summonsed. 07/04/19 – 2318 – Aided – 400 Main Street – PSD / EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 07/04/19 – 0218 – Noise Complaint – 549 Main Street – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 07/03/19 0700AM – 07/04/19 0700AM 07/03/19 – 1030 – 694 Main Street – Lost Property – PSD responded – Report filed. 07/03/19 – 1208 – 300 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded- Referred to NYPD. 07/03/19 – 1255 – 465 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 07/03/19 - 1340 – 540 Main Street – Wellness check – PSD responded – Resident was at hospital. 07/03/19 – 1730 – 688 Main Street – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – NYPD/EMS Refused No injuries. 07/03/19 – 1830 – 560 Main street – Hazardous condition – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 07/03/19 – 1850 – 531 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Resident in order. 07/03/19 – 2016 – 546 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 07/02/19 0700AM – 07/03/19 0700AM 07/02/19 – 1036 – 510 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/02/19 – 1125 – 680 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded- Item secured at PSD. 07/02/19 – 1538 – 546 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/02/19 -1711 – 555 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 07/02/19 – 1842 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 07/02/19 – 2025 – 500 Main Street – Juvenile Related – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 07/02/19 – 2104 – Opposite 625 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item returned. 07/02/19 – 2206 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item returned. 07/01/19 – 07:00 AM – 07/02/19 – 07:00 AM 07/01/19 – 0750 – 50 Main St –Property Damage – PSD responded. Referred to RIOC. 07/01/19 – 0824 – 684 Main St –Property Damage – PSD responded. Report Filed. 07/01/19 – 1415 – 300 Main St – Found Property - PSD responded. Property secured. 07/01/19 – 2044 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded. Aided transported to hospital. 01/01/19 – 2142 – 300 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD Responded. Condition Corrected. 07/02/19 – 2300 – 543 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded. Aided transported to hospital. 07/02/19 – 0013 – 576 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 07/01/19 – 0151 –Alarms– 250 Main Street – PSD responded. Referred to RIOC. 07/01/19 – 0428 – Aided – 531 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded. Transported to Hospital. 06/30/19 – 0700 AM – 07/01/19 – 0700 AM 06/30/19 – 0829 – Animal Nuisance – 888 Main Street – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 06/30/19 – 0843 – Wellness Check – 20 River RD – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 06/30/19 – 0942 – Property Damage – 250 Main Street – PSD responded. Referred to RIOC. 06/30/19 – 1133 - Aided – 10 River RD – PSD responded. Refused medical attention. 06/30/19 – 1225 – Smoke Alarms – 575 Main Street – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 06/30/19 – 1234 – Verbal Dispute – Opp 2/4 River RD – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 06/30/19 – 1502 - Aided – 900 Main St – PSD/EMS responded. Transported to Hospital. 06/30/19 – 1550 - Verbal Disputes – 560 Main St – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 06/30/19 -1537 - Aided – 755 Main St – PSD responded. Refused medical attention. 06/30/19 – 1640 – Hazardous Condition – 688 Main Street – PSD responded. 06/30/19 – 2011 – Criminal Mischief – 50 Main Street – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. ...... 06/10/19 – 07:00 AM- 06/11/19 – 07:00 AM 06/10/19 – 0814 – 575 Main St – Possible Trespassers – PSD responded – Conducted a search with negative results. 06/10/19 – 1049 – 10 River road - Lost Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 06/10/19 – 1424 – Past Aided – PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 06/10/19 – 1543 – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 6/10/19 -1951 – 560 Main St – Escort - PSD responded – Escort provided. 06/10/19 – 2034 – 510 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Negative results. 06/10/19 – 2317 – 20 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/11/19 – 0625 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 6/09/19 – 0700 AM – 6/10/19 – 0700 AM 6/09/19 – 1020 – 688 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded. Property Secured. 6/09/19 – 1036 – 545 Main Street – False Alarms – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 6/09/19 – 1148 – 566 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded. Condition corrected. 6/09/19 – 1225 – 480 Main Street – Missing Property – PSD responded – Refused NYPD. 6/09/19 – 1345 – 560 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded. Search conducted with negative results. 6/09/19 – 1347 – 686 Main Street – Disorderly Group – PSD responded. Negative Result. 6/09/19 – 1422 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 6/10/19 – 0325 – 4 River RD – Aided– PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 06/08/19 – 07:00 AM – 06/09/19 – 07:00 AM 06/08/19 – 0733 - 531 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD. 06/08/19 – 1157 – 543 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/08/19 – 1250 – 400 Main St – Lost Property – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/08/19 – 1323 – RO 900 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 06/08/19 – 1329 – 5646 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/08/19 – 1357 – 501 Main St – Other Violations – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/08/19 - 1801 – 500 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 06/08/19 – 2034 - 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded - Aided transported to the hospital. 06/08/19 – 2101 - 548 Main St - Water Leak – PSD/ UA responded – Referred to UA. 06/09/19 – 0158 – 580 Main St – Suspicious Activity – NYPD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/09/19 – 0218 – 4 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 06/07/19 – 07:00 AM – 06/08/19 – 0700 AM 06/07/19 – 1105 – 527 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/07/19 – 1145 – 520 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/07/19 - 1350 – 550 Main Sat – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/07/19 – 1428 – FO FO 560 Main St – Aided – PSD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 06/07/19 – 1630 – 300 Main Sat – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/07/19 – 1925 – 250 Main St – Escort – PSD responded – Escort provided. 06/07/19 – 2200 – 550 Main St – Found Property – SD responded – Property secured at PSD. 6/6/19 - 0700AM – 6/7/19 - 0700 AM 6/6/19 – 1020 – 500 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to Facilities. 6/6/19 – 1050 – 625 Main Street – Panhandling – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 6/6/19 – 1237 – 510 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to hospital. 6/6/19 – 1328 – 684 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 6/6/19 – 1240 – 543 Main St – Other Violations – PSD responded – Summons issued. 6/6/19 – 1856 – 4 River Rd – Custody/Visitation – PSD responded – Condition correction. 6/6/19 – 1955 – 400 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD Refused. 6/5/19 - 0700AM – 6/6/19 - 0700 AM 6/5/19 – 0711 – 545 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative result. 6/5/19 – 1036 – 425 Main Street – Shoplifting – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative result. 6/5/19 – 1648 – 540 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 6/5/19 – 1822 – 560 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 6/5/19 – 2124 – 540 Main Street – Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/04/19 – 07:00 AM – 06/05/19 – 07:00 AM 06/04/19 – 0838 – 540 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded –Condition corrected. 06/04/19 – 1124 – 680 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSDS. 06/04/19 – 1202 – 510 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results. 06/04/19 – 1209 – 560 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance - PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/04/19 – 1352 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/04/19 – 1643 – 500 Main St – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 06/04/19 – 1720 – 455 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/04/19 – 1929 – 686 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 06/03/19 – 07:00 AM – 06/04/19 – 07:00 AM 06/03/19 – 1209 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/03/19 – 1449 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/03/09 – 1655 – FO 549 Main St - Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved his property. 06/03/19 – 1700 – 560 Main St – Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 06/03/19 – 1945 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 06/04/19 – 0641 – 310 Main St – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 6/2/19 – 0700 AM – 6/3/19 – 0700 AM 6/2/19 – 1017– 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 6/2/19 – 1326 – 540 Main Street - Wellness Check – PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 6/2/19 – 1716 – 310 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 6/2/19 – 1938 – 686 Main Street – Found Property – PSD Responded – Property Returned. 06/01/19 – 0700 AM – 06/02/19 – 07:00 AM 06/01/19 – 0901 – FO 549 Main St – Found Property – SAD responded – Property secured in PSD. 06/01/19 – 0938 – FO 686 Main St – Past Aided – PSD responded – Refused medical attention. 06/01/19 - 1019 -560 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 06/01/19 - 1215 - 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/01/19 – 1244 – Adj 900 Main St – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 06/01/19 - 1352 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 06/01/19- - 1430 – 694 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected 06/01/19 – 1509- - 694 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected 06/01/19 – 1516 – 595 Main St – Water Leak – PSDRY res[ponded – Condition corrected. 06/01/19 – 1715 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD. 06/01/19 – 1731 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 06/01/19 - 1743 – 510 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results for subjects. 06/01/19 – 1902 – 415 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/01/19 - 2130 – 4 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 06/01/19 – 2200 – RO 625 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded. 06/01/19 – 2341 – 30 River road – Missing Person – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 06/02/19 – 0334 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 5/31/19 - 07:00 AM - 06/01/19 - 07:00 AM 05/31/19 - 2320 - 560 Main St - Aided - PSD/EMS rewponded - Aided refused transport to the hospital. 5/30/19 – 0700 AM – 5/31/19 – 0700 AM 5/30/19 – 0146 – 400 Main St – Aided/ EDP - PSD/EMS/ NYPD Responded – Aided/EDP Transported. 5/30/19 – 0515 – 550 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided/ EDP Transported 5/30/19 – 1555 – 580 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD/UA Responded – Condition Corrected 5/30/19 – 2048 – 595 Main St – Aided – PSD/ EMS/ NYPD Responded – Aided Transported. 5/29/19 – 0700 AM – 5/30/19 – 0700 AM 5/29/19 – 1651 – 560 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Negative results. 5/29/19 – 1708 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/29/19 – 1753 – 546 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Reported filed. 5/29/19 – 1925 – 250 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/29/19 – 2019 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/ EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/29/19 – 2034 – 465 Main Street – Burglary – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 5/29/19 – 2323 – 405 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/30/19 – 0146 – 400 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/30/19 – 0515 – 550 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 05/28/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/29/19 – 07:00 AM 05/28/19 – 0725 - 546 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD/NYPD/UA responded – Condition Corrected. 05/28/19 – 1429 – 550 Main Street – Child Visitation – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition Corrected. 05/27/19 – 07:00 AM - 05/28/19 – 07:00 AM 05/27/19 – 0718 – 580 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 05/27/19 – 1015 – 540 Main St – Hazardous Condition - PSD responded – Referred to Urban American. 05/27/19 – 1203 – 20 River road – Escort - PSD responded. PSD provided Escort. 05/27/19 – 1326 – 40 River road – Petit Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded. Referred to NYPD. 05/27/19 – 1359 – 415 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 05/27/19 – 1545 – 425 Main St – Shoplifting – PSD responded. Search of subject conducted with negative results. 05/27/19 – 2142 – 688 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/28/19 – 0052 – 510 Main St – Domestic Dispute – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded. Referred to NYPD. 05/26/19 – 07:00 AM - 05/27/1 – 07:00 AM 05/26/19 – 1003 – 550 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused medical transport to the hospital. 05/26/19 – 1115 – 455 Main St – Hazardous Condition - PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 05/26/19 – 1115 – FO 540 Main St – Disabled MTA Bus - PSD/MTA responded – Condition corrected. 05/26/19 – 1129 – 40 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 05/26/19 – 1334 – 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded - Condition corrected. 05/26/19 – 1909 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/26/19 – 2342 – 546 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 05/25/19 – 07:00 - 05/26/19 – 07:00 AM 05/25/19 – 1241 – 550 Main St – Fraud – PSD responded – Referred to NYPD. 05/25/19 – 1438 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSDS/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/25/19 – 2031 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/25/19 – 2135 - 688 Main St – Minor Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD responded – No injuries NYPD report refused. 05/24/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/25/19 – 07:00 AM 05/24/19 – 0927 – 300 Main St – Property Damage - PSD responded. Referred to Tram. 05/24/19 - 0940 – 566 Main St – Missing Person – PSD/NYPD responded. Individual was found. 05/24/19 – 1607 – 400 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 05/24/19 - 1735 – 851 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 05/24/19 – 1922 – 579 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 05/24/19 – 1948 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to the hospital. 05/23/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/23/19 – 07:00 AM 05/23/19 – 0304 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention 05/23/19 – 0824 – 686 Main St – Found Property – PSD Responded – Item Secured at PSD 05/23/19 – 1208 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Transported To Hospital 05/23/19 – 1319 – 530 Main St – Investigations (Non-Crim) – PSD Responded - 05/23/19 – 1403 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention 05/23/19 – 1536 – 580 Main St – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS Responded – Aided/EDP Transported to Hospital. 05/23/19 – 1713 – 540 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD/ UA Responded - UA Corrected Condition 05/22/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/23/19 – 07:00 AM 05/22/19 – 0809 – 400 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/22/19 – 0958 – R/O 645 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report filed. 05/22/19 – 1115 – 540 Main St – Gas Leak – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 05/22/19 – 1238 – 4 River road – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/22/19 - 2212 – 300 Main St – Found Property – The owner retrieved the property. 05/23/19 – 0304 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital. 05/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/22/19 – 07:00 AM 05/21/19 – 0600 – 755 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/21/19 - 0605 – 560 Main St – Aided –PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/21/19 – 0917 – 560 Main St - Suspicious Activity – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected. 05/21/19 - 0934 – 30 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/21/19 – 1045 – 544 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded. 05/21/19 – 1047 – 310 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 05/21/19 – 1054 – 587 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/21/19 – 1838 – RO 900 Main St – Hazardous Condition – Referred to RIOC. 05/21/19 - 2006 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 05/21/19 – 2345 – Opp 625 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD/NYPD responded – Condition corrected 5/19/19 -0700 AM – 5/21/19 – 0700 AM - Not Provided By RIOC 5/18/19 -0700 AM – 5/19/19 – 0700 AM 5/18/19 – 0712 – 575 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital 5/18/19 – 0953 – 531 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided Refused Medical Attention. 5/18/19 – 1054 – 400 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD/Transit PD/FDNY responded. Condition corrected. 5/18/19 – 1146 – 571 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded. Referred to Civil Court. 5/18/19 - 1258 – 688 Main Street – Public Lewdness – PSD responded. Unfounded. 5/18/19 – 1410 – 40 Main Street – Disorderly Person – PSD responded. Negative Results. 5/18/19 – 1415 – 4 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 5/18/19 – 1433 – 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded. Item secured at PSD. 5/19/19 – 0017 – 580 Main Street – Illegal Substance – PSD responded. Negative Results. 5/17/19 – 0700 AM – 5/18/19 – 0700 AM 5/17/19 – 1059 – 250 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 5/17/19 – 1400 – 400 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded. Property returned to owner. 5/17/19 – 1431 – 40 River RD –Missing Person – PSD responded. Condition Corrected. 5/17/19 – 1510 – 625 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded. Property secured at PSD. 5/17/19 – 1608 – 415 Main Street – Aided/EDP – PSD/EMS responded. Aided transported to hospital. 5/17/19 – 2310 – 40 River RD – Harassment – PSD responded/Refused NYPD. Report written. 5/18/19 – 0223 – 1142 2nd Avenue – Alarms – PSD responded. Referred to Facilities. 5/16/19 – 0700 AM – 5/17/19 – 0700 AM 5/16/19 – 0155 – 580 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/16/19 – 0320 – 455 Main Street – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/16/19 – 0834 – 560 Main Street – Escort – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/16/19 -0925 – 595 Main Street – Missing Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/16/19 -1002 – 300 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 5/16/19 – 1446 – 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 5/16/19 – 2014 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/16/19 – 2154 – 560 Main Street – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/16/19 – 2300 – 888 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 5/15/19 -0700 AM – 5/16/19 – 0700 AM - Not provided by RIOC 5/14/19 -0700 AM – 5/15/19 – 0700 AM 5/14/19 – 0900 – 300 Main Street – Theft of Service – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 - 1053 – 560 Main Street – Animal Nuisance/Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 1118 – 2 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/14/19 – 1248 – 900 Main Street – Property Damage – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 1256 – 510 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 5/14/19 – 1316 – 550 Main Street – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 1541 – 688 Main Street – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 1651 – 560 Main Street – Harassment – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 1850 – 400 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/14/19 – 1900 – 480 Main Street – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/14/19 – 2002 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital 5/14/19 – 2035 – 580 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/14/19 – 2159 – 400 Main Street – Assault – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD. 5/15/19 – 0152 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Condition corrected. 5/13/19 – 0700 AM – 5/14/19 – 0700 AM - Not provided by RIOC 5/12/19 – 0700 AM – 5/13/19 – 0700 AM 5/12/19 – 1036 – 546 Main Street – Suspicious Activity - PSD responded – Condition Corrected. 5/12/19 – 1541 – 688 Main Street – Aided – PSD/FDNY responded – Refused medical attention. 5/12/19 – 1641 – 550 Main Street – Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred to Urban America. 5/12/19 – 1826– 513 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Property returned to owner. 5/12/19 – 1927– 550 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 05/11/19 – 0700 AM – 05/12/19 0700 AM 05/11/19 – 0941 – 500 Main St – Property Damage (Non- Criminal) – PSD responded – Report filed. 05/11/19 – 1149 – 30 River RD – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Secured. 05/11/19 – 1216 – 540 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property Returned. 05/11/19 – 1912 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention. 05/11/19 – 2045 – 552 Main St – Water Leak – PSD responded – Referred to Urban American. 05/11/19 – 2048 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/12/19 – 0058 – 510 Main St – Illegal Substance Use – PSD responded – Negative Results. 5/10/19 – 0700 AM – 5/11/19 – 0700 AM 5/10/19 – 0815 – 550 Main Street – Found Property - PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 5/10/19 – 0910 – 680 Main Street – Found Property – PSD responded – Item secured at PSD. 5/10/19 – 1553 – 645 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 5/11/19 – 0042 – 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/09/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/10/19 – 07:00 AM 05/09/19 – 1048 – 400 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 05/09/19 – 1103 – 425 Main St – Shoplifting – PSD responded – Search made negative results –NYPD refused. 05/09/19 – 1720 – 520 Main St – Aided - PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/09/19 – 2014 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD. 05/09/19 – 2111 - 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property. 05/09/19 – 2311 – 546 Main St – Verbal Dispute - PSD responded – Condition corrected. 05/09/19 – 2312 – 888 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/8/19 – 0700AM – 5/9/18 – 0700AM 5/8/19 – 0032 – 560 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/8/19 – 0111 – 546 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Search made with negative results. 5/8/19 – 0426 – 546 Main Street – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/8/19 – 1135 - 546 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to hospital. 5/8/19 – 1307 – 560 Main Street – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded. 5/8/19 – 1613 – 300 Main Street – Verbal Dispute– PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/8/19 – 1821 – 625 Main Street – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused medical attention. 5/8/19 – 2140 – 625 Main Street – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected. 5/9/19 – 0450 – 36 Ave Bridge – Hazardous Condition – PSD/DOT responded – Referred to DOT. 05/07/19 – 07:00 AM – 05/08/19 – 07:00 AM 05/07/19 – 0823 – RO 900 Main St – Property Damage (Non Criminal - PSD responded – Referred to RIOC. 05/07/19 – 0932 - 580 Main St –Hazardous Condition – PSD/UA responded – Referred to UA. 05/07/19 – 1224 – 11 East Loop Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/07/19 – 1314 – 688 Main St – Vehicle Accident – PSD responded – No injuries - NYPD was refused. 05/07/19 – 1530 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital. 05/07/19 – 1658 – 546

04/21/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/22/19 – 07:00 AM



04/21/19 - 0825 – 551 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/21/19 – 1544 – 300 Main St – Investigation (Non Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/21/19 – 1650 - 560 Main St Possible Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/21/19 – 2214 - 580 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded – Person found.



04/21/19 – 2335 - 556 Main St – Lock Out (Premises) – PSD/UA responded – UA corrected condition.



04/22/19 – 0530 – 546 Main St – Alarm – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/20/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/21/19 – 07:00 AM



04/20/19 – 1134 – 40 Main St – Missing Person – PSD responded- Person Found.



04/20/19 - 1200 – 560 Main St – Property Damage (Non-Criminal) – PSD responded. UA corrected the condition.



04/20/19 – 1340 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded- Aided transported to hospital.



04/20/19 – 1815 – 300 Main St – Theft of Service – PSD responded- Condition corrected.



04/20/19 – 1839 – 300 Main St – Theft of Service – PSD responded - Condition corrected.



04/20/19 – 2139 – 40 River Rd – Investigations (Non-Criminal)-PSD responded - Condition corrected.





04/19/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/20/19 – 07:00 AM



04/19/19 – 1447 – 560 Main St Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD.



04/19/19- - 1600 – 4 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/19/19 – 2038 – 4 River road – Custody Visitation – PSD responded – Report filed.



04/19/19 – 2155 – 540 Main St – Property Damage (Non-Criminal) – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/19/19 – 2305 – 2-4 River road – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/20/19 – 0522 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.







4/18/19 - 0700 AM to 4/19/19 - 0700 AM



4/18/19 – 1818 – Found Property – 1142 2nd Ave – PSD responded – Secured in PSD.







4/17/19 0700 AM to 4/18/19 0700 AM



4/17/19 – 1159 – Aided – 531 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



4/17/19 – 1432 – Wellness Check – 510 Main Street – PSD responded – Corrected.



4/17/19 – 1531 – Escort – 531 Main Street – PSD responded – Corrected.



4/17/19 – 1755 – Aided – 300 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Gone on Arrival.





04/16/19 0700 AM to 4/17/19 0700 AM



04/16/19 – 0846 – Unsecured Premise – 531 Main Street – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results.



04/16/19 – 0925 – Aided – 400 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/16/19 – 1003- Aided/EDP - 2-4 River Road – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Unfounded.



04/16/19 – 1820 – Harassment – 400 Main Street – PSD responded – NYPD refused, report written.



04/16/19 – 1858 – Wellness Check – 580 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/16/19 – 2058 – Aided – 4 River Road – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/16/19 – 2133 – Harassment – 560 Main Street – PSD/NYPD responded – EMS refused, referred to NYPD.



04/17/19 – 0246 – Suspicious Activity – 510 Main Street – PSD responded – Search conducted, negative results.









04/14/1907:00 AM – 04/16/19 – 07:00 AM - Not Provided by RIOC





04/13/19 - 07:00 AM – 04/14/19 – 07:00 AM



04/13/19 – 0908 – 560 Main St – Lost/Missing Property – PSD responded. Report Written.



04/13/19 – 0908 – 500 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded. Referred RIOC.



04/13/19 - 0950 – 543 Main St – Verbal Disputes – PSD responded. Condition Corrected.



04/13/19 – 1000 – 543 Main St – Investigation/Non Criminal – PSD responded. Condition Corrected.



04/13/19 – 1431 – 510 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded. Report Written .



04/13/19 – 1943 – 2 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Refused Medical Attention.



04/13/19 – 2050 – Main St – Found Property – PSD responded. Property Secured.



04/14/19 – 2304 - 580 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition Corrected.



04/14/19 – 2312 – 688 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report Written.



04/14/19 – 0145 – 550 Main St – Water Leak – PSD responded. Referred to Urban American.



04/14/19 – 0322 - 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded. Refused Medical Attention.





04/12/1907:00 AM – 04/13/19 – 07:00 AM



04/12/19 – 1045 – 455 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/12/19 – 1307 – 310 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD.



04/12/19 - 1524 – 4 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/12/19 – 1745 – 300 Main St – Recovered Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property.



04/12/19 – 1924 – F/O 579 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property.



04/12/19 – 2013 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition was unfounded.



04/12/19 – 2336 – 536 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Search conducted with negative results.



04/13/19 – 0137 - 560 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Report was filed.







04/11/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/12/19 – 07:00 AM



04/11/19 – 0828 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to Hospital.



04/11/19 – 1033 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to Hospital.



04/11/19 – 1343 – 4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to Hospital.



04/11/19 – 1834 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to hospital.



04/11/19 – 2233 – 645 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD Responded – Condition Corrected.



04/11/19 – 2350 – 20 River RD – Dispute(Verbal) – PSD responded – Condition Unfounded.



04/11/19 – 2357 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition Corrected.







04/10/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/11/19 – 07:00 AM



04/10/19 -0855 – 546 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD/UA responded – Refused medical Attention.



04/10/19 – 1114 – 10 River Road – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Refused medical Attention.



04/10/19 – 2204 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to Hospital.



04/11/19 – 0003 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded – Removed to Hospital.





04/09/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/10/19 – 07:00 AM



04/09/19 – 0706 - 684 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/09/19 – 0714 – 684 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD.



04/09/19 – 0909 – R/O 520 Main St –Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD.



04/09/19 – 1016 -Opp 625 Main St – Found Property –PSD responded – Property secured in PSD.



04/09/19 – 1115 – R/O 900 Main St – Property Damage – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC.



04/09/19 – 1251 – 688 Main St – Possible Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Condition unfounded.



04/09/19 – 1300 – 540 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Report filed.



04/09/19 – 1418 – 585 Main St - Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital.



04/09/19 – 2151 – R/O 550 Main St – Animal Nuisance – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/09/19 – 1755 – 688 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/09/19 – 1953 – 546 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Referred to USA.



04/09/19 – 2204 – 10 River road – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to type hospital.



04/09/19 -2255 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS/UA responded - Aided refused transport to the hospital.





04/08/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/09/19 – 07:00 AM



04/08/19 – 0945 – 548 Main St – Juvenile related – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/08/19 – 1440 – 10 River road – Disorderly Conduct – PSD responded – PSD issued summon.



04/08/19 – 1550 – Opp 645 Main St – Unsecured Vehicle – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/08/19 – 1625 – 425 Main St – Shoplifting – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/08/19 – 1921 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property.



04/08/19 – 1936 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured.



04/08/19 – 2209 – 400 Main St – Aided – PSD/D=FDNY/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/08/19 – 2234 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD.





04/07/19 -07: AM – 04/08/19 – 07:00 AM



04/07/19 – 0809 – 543 Main St – Unsecured Premises – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/07/19 – 1205 – R/O 900 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Referred to DEP.



04/07/19 – 1417 – 546 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/07/19 – 1650 – 888 Main St – Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/07/19 – 2044 - 888 Main St – Attempted Trespass – PSD responded – Gone on arrival.





04/06/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/07/19 – 07:00 AM



04/06/19 – 0719 – 555 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/06/19 – 1021 – 36 Ave Bridge – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Referred to NYPD.



04/06/19 – 1055 – 2-4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/06/19 – 1330 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention.



04/06/19 – 1335 – 4 River RD – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/06/19 – 1629 – 11 East Loop RD – Aided – PSD/EMS/NYPD responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/06/19 – 2024 – 551 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/06/19 – 2305 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



04/06/19 – 2308 – 425 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided Refused Medical Attention.





04/05/19 0700 A.M. – 04/06/19 0700 A.M.



0736 – 04/05/19 – Vehicle Accident – 688 Main Street – PSD responded. Report written.



1835 – 04/05/19 – Aided – 475 Main St – PSD/EMS responded. Transported to hospital.





04/03/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/04/19 – 07:00 AM



04/03/18 – 0837 – 546 Main St – Criminal Mischief – PSD responded – Referred to UA.



04/03/19 – 0923 – 300 Main St – Hazardous Condition – PSD responded – Condition was corrected.



04/03/19 – 1225 – 500 Main St – Aided/Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Summonses issued and aided transported to the hospital.



04/03/19 – 1448 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured a t PSD.



04/03/19 – 1607 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/03/19 – 2147 – 510 Main St – Wellness Check – PSD responded - Resident not home.



04/03/19 – 2219 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD.



04/03/19 - 2304 – 595 Main St – Domestic Dispute - PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report.



04/04/19 – 0021 – 580 Mai St – Aided – PSD/FDNY/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.





04/02/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/05/19 – 07:00 AM - Not Provided by RIOC











04/01/19 – 07:00 AM – 04/02/19 – 07:00 AM



04/01/19 – 1045 – 688 Main St – Property Damage (Non Crim) – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD.



04/01/19 – 1059 - 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured in PSD.



04/01/19 – 1148 – 580 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA respo0nded – UA corrected the condition.



04/01/19 – 1240 – 540 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/01/19 – 1419 – 560 Main St – Suspicious Activity – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/01/19 – 1431 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



04/01/19 – 1801 – 540 Main St – Investigation (Non Crim) – PSD responded – Gone on arrival.



04/01/19 – 2310 – F/O 579 Main St – Possible Verbal Dispute – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/01/19 – 2349 – 560 Main St – Disorderly Group – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/02/19 – 0010 – 504 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/02/19 – 0050 – Opp 310 Main St – Unsecured Property – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



04/02/19 -0326 – 580 Main St – Possible Illegal Substance – PSD responded – Condition unfounded.





Saturday 03/31/90 07:00AM- Monday 04/01/19 07:00AM



03/31/19 – 1030 – 688 Main St/ 3B – Property Damage – PSD/NYPD responded - Corrected



03/31/19 – 1255 – 755 Main St – Trespass – PSD responded – Summonsed



03/31/19 – 1402 – 513 Main St – Unlicensed Driver- PSD responded – Summonsed



03/31/19 – 1557 – 625/632 Main St- Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded- Aided transported to hospital



03/31/19 – 1734 – 300 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD



03/31/19 – 2236 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD





03/30/19 – 07:00 AM – 03/31/19 – 07:00 AM



03/30/19 – 0734 – 1 East Loop Rd – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided was transported to the hospital.



03/30/19 - 0905 – 400 Main St – Disorderly Conduct – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD arrested subject.



03/30/19 – 0940 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



03/30/19 – 1020 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



03/30/19 – 1219 – 540 Main St – NYPD Activity – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD.



03/30/19 – 1345 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/NYPD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



03/30/19 – 1653 – 548 Main St – Water Leak –PSD/UA responded – Referred to UA.



03/30/19 – 1855 – 540 Main St – Missing Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property.



03/30/19 -2056 -688 Main St – Property Damage (non Crim) – PSD responded – Referred to RIOC.





03/29/19 0700 A.M. – 03/30/19 0700 A.M.



03/29/19 – 1100 – 575 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Condition corrected.



03/29/19 – 1132 – 400 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Secured in PSD.



03/29/19 – 1250 – 540 Main St – Unsecured Premise – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



03/29/19 – 1658 – 560 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Refused medical attention.



03/29/19 – 1800 – 560 Main St – Lost Property - PSD responded – Condition unfounded.



03/29/19 – 2102 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS Responded - Removed to hospital.





03/28/19 0700 A.M. – 03/29/19 0700 A.M.



0145 – 03/28/19 – Noise Complaint – 560 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



1047 – 03/28/19 – Found Property – 546 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



1051 – 03/28/19 – Found Property – 550 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



1107 – 03/28/19 – Property Damage – 750 Main Street – PSD responded – Referred to facilities.



1130 – 03/28/19 – Aided – 2 River Road – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



1524 – 03/28/19 – Wellness Check – 595 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



2027 – 03/28/19 – Aided – 400 Main Street – PSD/EMS responded – Transported to hospital.



2319 – 03/29/19 – Noise Complaint – 546 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition unfounded.



0020 – 03/29/19 –Harassment – 510 Main Street – PSD responded – Condition unfounded.



0245 – 03/29/19 – Harassment – 575 Main Street – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred NYPD.







03/27/19 – 07:00 AM- 03/28/19 - 07:00 AM



03/27/19 – 1046 – 550 Main St – Found Property – P{SD responded – Property secured in PSD.



03/27/19 – 1500 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital.



03/27/19 – 1552 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



03/27/19 -1611 – 40 River road – Disorderly Person – PSD/NYPS/EMS responded – Aided transported to the hospital.



03/27/19 – 1630 – 540 Main St – Smoke Condition – PSD/UA responded – Condition corrected.



03/27/19 – 1709 – 888 Main St – Harassment – PSD responded – NYPD was refused.



03/27/19 – 1828 – 625 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/Westview Mgmt responded – Condition corrected.



03/27/19 – 2154 – 888 Main St- Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Report filed.



03/27/19 – 2335 – 531 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital.



03/28/19 – 0145 – 560 Main St – Noise Complaint – PSD responded – Condition corrected.







03/26/19 – 07:00 AM - 03/27/19 – 07:00 AM - Not Provided by RIOC





03/25/19 – 07:00 AM - 03/26/19 – 07:00 AM



03/25/19 – 0837 – 688 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Property secured at PSD.



03/25/19 – 0924 – R/O 900 Main St – Property Damage(Non Crim) – PSD responded – Report filed.



03/25/19 – 1057 – 546 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital.



03/25/19 – 1124 – 625 Main St – Aided – PSD/EMS responded – Aided refused transport to the hospital.



03/25/19 – 1200 – 546 Main St – Water Leak – PSD/UA responded – Referred to UA.



03/25/18 – 1404 – 580 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieved the property.



03/25/19 – 1649 – 688 Main St – Vehicle Acci8dent – PSD/NYPD responded – NYPD filed a report.



03/25/19 – 1715 – 550 Main St – Found Property – PSD responded – Owner retrieve the property.



03/25/19 – 2005 – 400 Main St – Disabled Vehicles – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



03/26/19 – 0008 – 546 Main St – Faint Smoke – PSD responded – Condition corrected.



03/26/19 – 0030 – 455 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Reports 1/17/14 Thur 12/31/15

