Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Rooftop Bar At Graduate Hotel Quickly Becoming Destination For Serious Cocktails And Fabulous Views - Take A Look At The Food Menu
The Roosevelt Island Panorama Roof rooftop bar at the Graduate Hotel opened only two weeks ago and has quickly become a destination attraction for local residents and visitors to marvel at the one-of-a- kind NYC East River waterfront and skyline views and enjoy a cocktail or two or three.
According to Forbes:
The Panorama Room boasts never-before seen views of New York City https://t.co/WBoSWqZKcD pic.twitter.com/PopLk5flXB— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 11, 2021
... expect to see Panorama Room soon drawing the chic and savvy in droves for serious cocktails with unrivaled views...
“You may not have had reason to venture to the tranquil enclave of Roosevelt Island in the past but expect to see Panorama Room soon drawing the chic and savvy in droves for serious cocktails with unrivaled views & consider getting in while you still can.” https://t.co/H0g9d6GKBz— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) August 23, 2021
Roosevelt Island residents have been asking when the Panorama Room food menu
will be available? Here it is.
Please keep in mind the menu is constantly changing right now. We want to continue to build better practices and have the best menu possible for our guests!
Panorama Room rooftop bar hours are:
- Thursday 5pm-midnight
- Friday 5pm-2am
- Saturday 3pm-2am
- Sunday 3pm-midnight
Reservations are recommended.
0 comments :
Post a Comment