Monday, February 28, 2022

71% Of Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Students Received Full Covid 19 Vaccine, 76% Have First Dose, NYC Mayor Adams Says School Mask Mandate Ends March 7 If Numbers Show Low Level Of Risk

According to Chalkbeat and The City

Just over half of New York City public school students are fully vaccinated, according to data the education department released Friday. In total, 59% of the city’s public school students have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 52% are considered fully vaccinated....

The NYC Department of Education (DOE) reports that the vaccination rate for Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 school

is 76.8% with a first dose and 71.2% fully vaccinated.

The NYC DOE PS/IS 217 Covid 19 report card is here.

According to NYC Health Department 10,969 (93.98%) Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one Covid 19 vaccine dose and 9,753 (83.56%) residents are full vaccinated.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:54:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )