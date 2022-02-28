71% Of Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Students Received Full Covid 19 Vaccine, 76% Have First Dose, NYC Mayor Adams Says School Mask Mandate Ends March 7 If Numbers Show Low Level Of Risk
According to Chalkbeat and The City:
NEW: The NYC education department on Friday released school-level vaccination rates that show wide disparities across the boroughs. Check your school's rate here 👇 #EdChat #k12 #COVID19 #EduTwitter #NYCSchools https://t.co/brrVY0ZtxG— Chalkbeat New York (@ChalkbeatNY) February 26, 2022
Just over half of New York City public school students are fully vaccinated, according to data the education department released Friday. In total, 59% of the city’s public school students have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 52% are considered fully vaccinated....
The NYC Department of Education (DOE) reports that the vaccination rate for Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 school
is 76.8% with a first dose and 71.2% fully vaccinated.
Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 https://t.co/HYqRWHatJC— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 28, 2022
Pediatricians, doctors and health experts recommend the vaccine for children ages 5 and up.— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 28, 2022
Parents, if you haven't yet, get your kids vaccinated. Visit https://t.co/91bxjUk9gm and make an appointment for your child today. pic.twitter.com/24mTzLCeMK
The NYC DOE PS/IS 217 Covid 19 report card is here.
According to NYC Health Department 10,969 (93.98%) Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one Covid 19 vaccine dose and 9,753 (83.56%) residents are full vaccinated.
More than a million New York City school children will return to class tomorrow. If our numbers continue to show a low level of risk, we will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school students, effective Monday, March 7.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 27, 2022
We will make a final decision on Friday, March 4.
0 comments :
Post a Comment