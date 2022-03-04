Gallery RIVAA Celebrating 21 Years On Roosevelt Island With Vernissage 21 Opening Reception Saturday March 5, You're Invited - Remembering Gallery RIVAA Founder And Force Of Nature Arline Jacoby Who Recently Died At Age 97
According to Gallery RIVAA:
Dear all, You are cordially invited to celebrate RIVAA's Annual Anniversary Exhibition - "Vernissage 21" with RIVAA Artist Members and Guests on Saturday, March 5th from 6-9 PM at Gallery RIVAA.
In honor of Arline Jacoby’s memory, her family asks that donations be made to RIVAA. Here is the link:
This is our twenty first annual exhibition (Vernissage) and we look forward to seeing the Roosevelt Island community at Gallery RIVAA.
Gallery RIVAA Secretary Laura Hussey adds:
It is with great sadness that the Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA) announces the passing of founding member and first RIVAA President Arline Jacoby (1924-2022).
For twenty years RIVAA was the beneficiary of Arline's energy and enthusiasm for life and art and her determination, dedication and devotion to our organization.
Arline was a practicing artist and teacher. Her knowledge and expertise were used in service of advancing the goals of RIVAA. Always our inspiring friend, colleague and ardent supporter she will be sorely missed.
Ms Jacoby was profiled by the NY Times in 2017.
How Arline Jacoby, founder of the Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association, spends her Sundays @Rooseveltisland https://t.co/dpFSbdBilr— Green Shores NYC (@GreenShoresNYC) July 23, 2017
Here's Ms. Jacoby welcoming Chinese artists to the June 24, 2017 Opening reception at RIVAA Gallery for Exhibition of Liaoning Province Artists Association in China
and the September 14, 2019 birthday celebration at Gallery RIVAA where Ms Jacoby was lovingly described:
... As a force of nature...
Ms Jacoby's lived in the Roosevelt Island Riverwalk building for many years. Her.passing was also announced on the Rivercross Building Link.
Condolences to Ms Jacoby's family, friends, neighbors and fellow Gallery RIVAA artsts.
Arline Jewel Plumer Jacoby 1924 - 2022
The goal of life is rapture. Art is the way we experience it. -Joseph Campbell
Arline was born in 1924 to Anna and Isador Plumber. She is the youngest of nine siblings; Lou, Pauline, Freda, Lilian, Joseph, Ethyl, Dorris, and Shirley. She attended Girl’s High in Philadelphia for high school and then went on to Tyler School of Art. Arline married Harry Jacoby in 1947 and they had three children, Annice, Tedd and Isa. She has 5 grandchildren Kaj, Jaiva, Corinne, Eric and Scott.
While raising her children, Arline received her Master in Arts Education from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. She worked as an art teacher for decades in junior high and high schools on Long Island. In her later years, she took her show on the road, teaching art on cruise ships, artist retreats, and English in Shanghai. She continued to teach well into her 90s. She lived the last 30 years on Roosevelt Island, New York, where she taught art to senior citizens and founded the gallery RIVAA.
Arline lived life grandly, sharing her great curiosity about the world and flaunting her fun fashion. She traveled the globe and found beauty and education wherever she went. She explored museums with a seemingly endless rapture and she could out-party her grandchildren.
Her powerful energy lives on in her art, her family, her friends and the many students she taught over the years. Later this year we will do a live celebration on the East Coast.
