Here We Go Again, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan Next Weekend
We all remember those days when it seemed like almost every weekend there was no Roosevelt Island F Train service in one direction or the other. One weekend no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan and the next weekend no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan. Some weekends, no Roosevelt Island F Train service at all. For the most part during the last couple of years, Roosevelt Island has had regular weekend F Train service without interruption.
But, I may have jinxed our regular weekend Roosevelt Island F train subway service without interruption.
Reminder of past @NYCTSubway @MTA weekend construction F Train service for Roosevelt island. Has not been a regular problem for quite a while. https://t.co/I7286XXmc9— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 28, 2022
According to the MTA, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service from
Manhattan this weekend
