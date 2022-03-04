Friday, March 4, 2022

Here We Go Again, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan Next Weekend

We all remember those days when it seemed like almost every weekend there was no Roosevelt Island F Train service in one direction or the other. One weekend no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan and the next weekend no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan. Some weekends, no Roosevelt Island F Train service at all. For the most part during the last couple of years, Roosevelt Island has had regular weekend F Train service without interruption.

But, I may have jinxed our regular weekend Roosevelt Island F train subway service without interruption.

According to the MTA, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan this weekend

and no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan next weekend.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:03:00 PM

