Roosevelt Island Operating Corp On A Hiring Binge, Seeking To Fill 9 Positions Including Communications, Deputy General Counsel, Government Liason, Public Safety Lieutenant & Sergeant, Bus Mechanic, Motorpool Supervisor & Special Assistant
According to the Indeed job listing site, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is seeking to fill the following positions.
According to the Indeed job listing site
These positions were not published on the RIOC website careers page.
It's unknown whether the job listings for Assistant Vice President of Communications and Communications Director means that the current remaining RIOC Communication Team, led by Erica Spencer-El, are being fired or shifted to another RIOC job.
