Long Delayed Roosevelt Island $6.8 Million Tram Elevator Project Begun In 2014 Nears Completion - Manhattan Tram Plaza Park Is Now Open And 2nd Elevator Appears Almost Ready To Begin Service
The Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tramway Plaza is now open
after being closed since 2018 during construction
of the two new Roosevelt Island Tram elevators. One of the new Tram Elevators began service last October
and the second elevator
appears ready to soon open completing the $6.8 Million project. which was plagued by a variety of delays since first started by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp in 2014.
How long do you think it will take before the Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Plaza is full of pigeon poop and garbage?
