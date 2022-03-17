Golden Age Of Radio Theater Comes To Roosevelt Island Senior Center - Come Learn How To Create A Radio Play, Develop Script, Understand Narration, Sound Effects And Perform Before A Live Audience Following 15 Week Residency With Artist Richard Grunn Starting Friday March 18
Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center (RISC) Executive Director Lisa Fernandez reports:
RISC was awarded a grant for a Radio Theater Residency Program thru the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center. Sounds like a great project. No pre-registration required - just come in!
Radio Theater Intro and History Video 1 from Richard Grunn on Vimeo.and demonstrates sound effects for Radio Theater.
Radio Theater Sound Effects Video 3 from Richard Grunn on Vimeo.More info on the Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center at their website.
0 comments :
Post a Comment