Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) & ICare Medical Supply Providing Free Saliva Covid 19 PCR Testing At Gallery RIVAA March 14 To 18, Just Spit In The Tube - Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Test Statistics Too
The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) and ICare Medical Supply are offering free Covid 19 PCR Saliva Tests at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) Monday March 14 thru Friday March 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM. First Come, First Serve.
As demonstrated by Roosevelt Island Disabled Association President Wendy Hersh, just spit in the tube
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from March 6 - March 12 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 344 people tested and 4 new Positive Cases for a rate of 1.16%.February 26 - March 4 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) showed 366 people tested and 4 new Positive Cases for a rate of 1.09%. Click here for December 2021/January 2022 Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 statistics when positivity rate was as high as 30%
ICYMI: Our new #COVID19 alert levels can help you understand what precautions to take based on the spread of the virus in NYC. Currently there is lower community spread of the virus.— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) March 8, 2022
Learn what precautions you should be taking now: https://t.co/BLAsCRVWfh pic.twitter.com/cjiTBLtish
Vaccinated people who get #COVID19 are less likely to report lasting symptoms and health problems (known as "long COVID") compared to unvaccinated people. Protect yourself from "long COVID" by staying up to date with your vaccines: https://t.co/paiKZT1o2H pic.twitter.com/5VpWt5lcHf— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) March 8, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment