Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder April 15 & 16, Best Wishes For A Happy Roosevelt Island Passover - Why Is This Night Different From All Others And What To Do With Leftover Matzah?

An invitation from the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island to the Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder:

Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder

Whether you are a Seder veteran with answers to all four questions or a curious explorer with 40 questions of your own, Chabad's Seder offers a stimulating & satisfying experience.

More information available on the Chabad of Roosevelt Island Passover Seder at their website or contact nechama@rijewish.org.


Passover's Four Questions are presented by the Maccabeats

and here's 20 things you can enjoy doing with Matzah after Passover.

 

Best wishes for a Happy Roosevelt Island Passover.

