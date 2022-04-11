Monday, April 11, 2022

Congratulations To Roosevelt Island Resident Emily Engstler Selected Fourth In WNBA Draft Tonight - NYC Toughness Comes From Playing Hoops At The Blackwell Park Basketball Court


As reported last January:

In 2018, Roosevelt Island resident Emily Engstler was one of the top High School Basketball players in the county. Ms Engstler is now one of the top College Basketball players in the country playing at the University of Louisville and attributes much of her success to Roosevelt Island NY toughness. She even has a tattoo on her leg showing Blackwell Park where she started playing hoops on Roosevelt Island....


Congratulations Emily Engstler, Roosevelt Island is very proud of you.

