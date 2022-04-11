Congratulations To Roosevelt Island Resident Emily Engstler Selected Fourth In WNBA Draft Tonight - NYC Toughness Comes From Playing Hoops At The Blackwell Park Basketball Court
An emotional moment for @UofLWBB's Emily Engstler ❤️ @em__baller pic.twitter.com/FLVOuCuNHP— ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 11, 2022
In 2018, Roosevelt Island resident Emily Engstler was one of the top High School Basketball players in the county. Ms Engstler is now one of the top College Basketball players in the country playing at the University of Louisville and attributes much of her success to Roosevelt Island NY toughness. She even has a tattoo on her leg showing Blackwell Park where she started playing hoops on Roosevelt Island....
Emily Engstler of Louisville may be the best defender in the country!! Stats prove it. She explains why her New York toughness has helped her become who her coach calls “the best we have had since @angel_35 “ @UofLWBB @em__baller pic.twitter.com/jBJD7dPuWy— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 20, 2022
Congratulations Emily Engstler, Roosevelt Island is very proud of you.
