Celebrate National Poetry Month With Reading By Roosevelt Island Resident And Poet Adela Sinclair Of Her New Collection Of Poems Titled La Revedere Wednesday April 13 At NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch
April is National Poetry Month.
To celebrate, you're invited to the
Roosevelt Island New York Public Library branch
(504 Main Street) presentation of a reading by Roosevelt Island resident and
poet
Adela Sinclair
According to Ms Sinclair's website:
Adela Sinclair is a NYFA Grant Winning Romanian-American poet, translator, and teacher. Fluent in English, French, and Romanian, poetry is her primary, though not exclusive, medium....
Her poetry explores themes of cultural identity, memory, loss, trauma, and desire.
Ms Sinclair adds:
I am excited to share the news with you that my poetry collection La Revedere (Goodbye) is now available for pre-orders on the Finishing Line Press website.
Gallery RIVAA member Tony Vita designed the cover of the book. And RIVAA member Esther Piaskowski took the author photos that will be on the book jacket.
This clip is of the title poem from La Revedere.
Click here to pre-order your copy of Ms Sinclaire's La Revedere poetry collection.
Happy National Poetry Month.
