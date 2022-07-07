New Summer Outdoor Seating Area With Shade Umbrellas For Residents And Visitors To Enjoy At The NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch Plaza - Relax, Read, Eat And Use The Wifi Too

New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch manager Carlos Chavez shares these photos and reports:

I spoke with Mr Chavez last week at the new Roosevelt Island Library Plaza about the new outdoor furniture..

According to Mr Chavez:



We have a total of four umbrella tables and umbrella shades as well as six folding tables and folding chairs that you'll see distributed throughout the the plaza. Our goal is to turn this library plaza into a destination for the islanders and for people visiting the island.

They'll have a place where they can sit and read, use their mobile devices,



Furniture will be available during the hours of operation that the library is open to the public. By 6 pm we'll be putting furniture away. On certain days like Monday and Wednesday that we close at eight we won't have it out too late, only until six pm every day.

You can pick up the Wi-fi from the library. We will increase our Wi-fi capability in the near future and people will be able to use free Wi-fi here in the Library Plaza.

