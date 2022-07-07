New Summer Outdoor Seating Area With Shade Umbrellas For Residents And Visitors To Enjoy At The NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch Plaza - Relax, Read, Eat And Use The Wifi Too
New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch manager Carlos Chavez shares these photos and reports:
I'm reaching out to inform you that our outdoor furniture is now installed in the library plaza.
According to Mr Chavez:
I'm here today to talk a little bit about the summer outdoor furniture that we have installed in the Library Plaza right behind me.The Library Plaza is a great new public place and amenity for Roosevelt Islanders to enjoy.
We have a total of four umbrella tables and umbrella shades as well as six folding tables and folding chairs that you'll see distributed throughout the the plaza. Our goal is to turn this library plaza into a destination for the islanders and for people visiting the island.
They'll have a place where they can sit and read, use their mobile devices,
Furniture will be available during the hours of operation that the library is open to the public. By 6 pm we'll be putting furniture away. On certain days like Monday and Wednesday that we close at eight we won't have it out too late, only until six pm every day.
You can pick up the Wi-fi from the library. We will increase our Wi-fi capability in the near future and people will be able to use free Wi-fi here in the Library Plaza.I look forward to seeing all the Roosevelt Islanders using this space, this furniture. We got this for you and it's ready to get used.
See you there.
