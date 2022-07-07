Would You Like To See A Comprehensive Health Care Facility On Roosevelt Island? Join Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney For A Community Discussion On The Health Needs Of Roosevelt island Residents Saturday July 9 At Cornell Tech Cafe

I had a great town hall meeting this morning with Roosevelt Island residents talking about the healthcare needs and access for Island residents. Healthcare inequity is something that affects NYers every single day & I’m here to find solutions. pic.twitter.com/Y4STFYnrOZ

I spoke with Ms Maloney and Doctor Grimm after the office tour which included the room where an X-Ray machine was left by the Urgent Care company that vacated the premises several years ago. According to Ms Maloney:

I'm here with Dr Katherin Grimm who has served this community for many years. She regretfully is going to cut her hours back and we need another medical facility here on the Island.

We just had a meeting with community leaders. We have come up with a plan. We are going to approach RIOC to see if they will buy into it and support it.

We are conducting a survey of the residents of the Island. If they would use this facility if a world-class medical establishment came in.

Medical care is needed on the Island not only for Covid shots and treatment but for pediatrics and for all types of care.

I hope I'll be able to work with community to achieve this goal