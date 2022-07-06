Only 1 Cabin In Service, New Entrance And No Metro Card Machine At Roosevelt Island Tram Station Starting Today Thru July 21 For Second Phase Of Tram Haul Rope Replacement Project - A Warning From RIOC Would Have Been Welcomed Says Resident

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced last evening that work on the second phase of the Roosevelt Island Tram Haul Rope Replacement project begins today requiring the shutdown of 1 of the two Tram cabins.

Continued Tram Haul Rope Replacement Please be advised that due to ongoing critical and necessary tram work beginning Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, until approximately Thursday, July 21st, 2022, the North Tram Cabin will be out of service. The South Cabin will remain in service. To accommodate this disruption, RIOC will be running a shuttle bus Mondays through Fridays from 3PM to 8:30PM, between the Roosevelt Island Tramway and the Tram Station at 60th St and 2nd Ave in Manhattan. ...

According to last night's RIOC advisory:

On June 14, I reported:

... According to a knowledgeable source, RIOC will start work on the North Cabin Tram Rope the week after July 4 for 2 weeks....

This morning was a major event. I took what I thought was my usual short cut to the Tram and was faced with signs showing the new temporary entrance to the Tram. The Metro Card machine was blocked. I was told this new entrance was created today. You must walk a full block as if you are going to the tennis bubble. A warning would have been welcomed.

But until last evening there was no official word from RIOC of the change in Tram service starting today. A Roosevelt Island resident reported today:

Another resident adds:

If RIOC doesn’t want more criticism than please inform the community better by all media necessary.

I was so mad this morning after running (with a bad knee) to catch the tram and seeing the convoluted new entrance… needless to say, I missed the tram by 10 seconds

Furious that in my morning commute I was at tram and needed to add more money on my metro card and I was told I must walk all the way to subway station to refill. You must be kidding!!!!!! Terrible for each and every resident commuting.

No card machine… and no OMNY… well done

The Metro Card machine was working at the Manhattan Tram Station.

Here's some of the work done on Splice Day during the first phase of the Tram Haul Rope Replacement project on the South Cabin last month.



According to RIOC, the Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle:



Boarding Locations/Routes: Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: board at the R.I. Tram Station. Shuttle will make all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217)

Manhattan to R.I.: board at the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street. Shuttle will make all southbound local stops (beginning at 591 Main Street) to the Tram station.

Frequency: departing on the half hour, traffic depending.

Last Trip- Manhattan to R.I.: 8:30 PM Roosevelt Island to Manhattan: 8:00 PM We encourage riders to plan accordingly and anticipate increased wait times for both the Tram and Red Bus shuttle. Please also consider alternate transportation options such as the F-train subway, ferry or Q102 bus. We appreciate your patience.

RIOC has refused requests from residents and NYC Council Member Julie Menin to offer morning Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle service during the time of this project for those who may not be able to use the subway, bus or single Tram cabin.

Also today: