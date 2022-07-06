Watch The Spectacular View Of July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration On Roosevelt Island From FDR Park, Rooftop Panorama Cocktail Bar, East River Promenade And Manhattan Park - Tasty Offerings From Food Trucks, Plenty Of Bathrooms & Efficient Security Made For A Very Enjoyable Night

July 4th from Roosevelt Island pic.twitter.com/wgR999qEVY — Rajeev Raizada (@raj_raizada) July 5, 2022

The view of the July 4 Macy's Independence Day Fireworks celebration from Roosevelt Island was spectacular whether you were among the 1500 with tickets to the free event at FDR Four Freedoms Park (watch this 4 minute finale),

on the East River waterfront promenade facing Queens just outside of the Southpoint Park entrance (thank you Eva Bosbach for the video),

at the Graduate Hotel Panoram Room rooftop cocktail bar paying $250 - $1700 or



Great job tonight at Four Freedoms Park for the fireworks RIOC. Plenty of toilets. Cold water. Full ADA accessibility. Even mist. Job very well done. 👏👏👏👏@Rooseveltisland — Paul Krikler (he/him) 🚲🛴🦽🚠🚂 (@PaulKrikler) July 5, 2022

What an amazing team!! Thank you so very much for making the Roosevelt Island Fourth of July celebration a successful event!! The planning, execution, enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile were all key components in creating a wonderful experience for all to enjoy. 👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/wV8xVNntyf — Shelton J Haynes, RIOC President/CEO (@RiocCeo) July 5, 2022

July 4th Celebration Recap! We wanted to sincerely thank our RIOC team, our partners and stakeholders for your commitment and assistance. A special thank you to the RIOC planning committee: Altheria Jackson, Mary Cunneen, Kevin Brown, Anthony Amoroso and Wanda Coleman pic.twitter.com/o8uQAsfgTs — RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) July 5, 2022

from a Manhattan Park building rooftop.Before the Fireworks started people were picnicking and relaxing on the Cornell Tech campus hilltop, playing soccer and enjoying the treats from a variety of Food Trucks.After the fireworks were over, it took only about 40 minutes for the crowds to safely and quickly leave Roosevelt Island by Tram and Subway.

Excellent job by the folks at RIOC, NYPD and MTA organizing a safe and enjoyable Roosevelt Island July 4 Fireworks celebration.