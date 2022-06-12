Roosevelt Island July 4 Fireworks Viewing Celebration Online Registration For 1500 Tickets At FDR Four Freedoms Park Sold Out In Minutes Today, Same As Ever - Did You Get Tickets?

Dear RIOC Board and staff,





This was a terrible experience. We logged in one minute before 12 and tried constantly to get even one ticket for our family of four. It just kept saying no tickets available even when refreshing the page, clearing history, trying different browsers, etc. And at some point it said that even the code would not be valid. We think we did everything right and are now left with zero tickets for our family for the “family celebration”. We extra delayed our summer travel because our children wanted to see the fireworks. Many families have the same frustrating experience, as just shared on the Roosevelt Island Parents’ Network. Very sad.





Please if you can release more tickets to Roosevelt Island families and residents. Thank you.