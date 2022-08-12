Sponsored Post - 2022 New York August Primary Early Voting Begins Saturday August 13 Thru Sunday August 21, Election Day Is Tuesday August 23 - On Ballot Are US House Of Representatives And NY State Senate Seats
The 2022 NY August Primary Early Voting begins Saturday August 13 thru Sunday August 21. Election Day is Tuesday August 23.
On the ballot are Democratic Party candidates for:
- US House Of Representatives and
- NY State Senate
There is no Republican Party Primary Election.
Early voting on Roosevelt Island takes place at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street Main Street).Early Voting Days and Hours are:
Primary Election Day is Tuesday August 23.Click here to find sample ballot for August 2022 Primary Election.
