Blue Bus Project And Noguchi Museum Invite You To An Outdoor Afternoon Of Art Making At The Sanctuary On Roosevelt Island Tuesday August 9 - Create Your Own Recycled Lamp Inspired By Isamu Noguchi's Akari Lantern

The Blue Bus Project and Long Island City based Noguchi Museum invite you to a Lantern RecyclingWorkshop Tuesday, August 9 at The Sanctuary Events Space/Outdoor Cafe on Roosevelt Island from 1-3 PM.



Click here to register for the free Lantern Recycling Workshop.



According to the Noguchi Museum

The Blue Bus Project is:

... is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that brings participatory arts events into underserved communities throughout NYC, heightening awareness about social and environmental issues, and encouraging change through visual, performance, and interdisciplinary art workshops. As a mobile platform, the repurposed school bus hosts projects in public parks, community centers, and NYCHA housing complexes, partnering local organizations with artists to design programs for the specific needs of a community...

Watch this video to learn more about Isamu Noguchi's Akari Lanterns

and visit the Noguchi Museum website for more info.

Also, visit the Noguchi Museum in person - it's only a short 10-15 minute walk from the Roosevelt Island Bridge at 9-01 33rd road.