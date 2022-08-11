NY1 Summer Stops Series With Roger Clark Visits Roosevelt Island, Watch The Video - Roger Is Amazed To Learn There Was Once A Queensboro Bridge Elevator To Roosevelt Island

You guessed it! The fifth stop in our #NY1SummerStops with @RogerClark41 is Roosevelt Island, where you can take in plenty of amazing sights, tons of history and a unique high-flying trip. #MorningsOn1 pic.twitter.com/Z4oo950IDl — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 11, 2022

Roosevelt Island in almost a day - highlights from the latest #NY1SummerStops with history, architecture, tram rides and a rooftop bar at the @GraduateHotels @NY1 #NYC pic.twitter.com/9zh8JIU585 — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) August 11, 2022

Click here to watch the full NY1 video from Roger Clark.

Here's more info on the Queensboro Bridge elevator and staircase to Roosevelt Island.

