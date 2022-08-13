Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Anything At All Restaurant Chef Megan Brown Profiled On WPIX Channel 11 News - Watch The Video

A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported yesterday:

Hi thought you might be interested, while having lunch at the Graduate Hotel Anything At All restaurant, a camera man and a “reporter” from WPIX came in, I personally had no clue who it was. However, I did ask “what they were doing here”. He told me “he was here to interview the chef”. Pretty good interview.

The WPIX 11 reporter was Greg Mocker doing a story about Anything At All restaurant chef Megan Brown.



Story of resilience: New Roosevelt Island restaurant openshttps://t.co/0npVu7n3yi — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 12, 2022

More info on Roosevelt Island's Anything At All restaurannt menu and info here.

Also, take a look at this January 2022 Roosevelt Islander story about chef Megan Brown's journey from homelessness to the Culinary Institute of America and now Roosevelt Island's Graduate Hotel Anything At All restaurant.