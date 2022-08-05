Roosevelt Island Resident Rescues Man From Bronx Subway Station Tracks As Train Approaches - Watch The Video
According to Washington Square News:
** Third Ave, 138 St. station— abby wilson (she/her) (@aabbyywilson) August 5, 2022
Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
“It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the incident. “While I was actually on the track, I did hear a train getting louder and louder and I didn’t know if it was on that track or another track at first. I knew that I could get out of the way quickly, but I was worried about carrying him out.”...
Click here to read the full Washington Square News story.
0 comments :
Post a Comment