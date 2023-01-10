Adult Tap Dancing 8 Week Workshop Starts Tonight At Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance, Great For Beginners And More Advanced Too - Congrats MST&DA On NYC Cultural Development Fund Grant

According to the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):

Even if you have no tap experience, come and try out something new in 2023! No tap shoes? No problem. Wear sneakers for class today. To reserve a spot, email info@mstda.org .

John Curtis has performed in regional theaters, with choirs, bands, and dance ensembles for over 20 years. John is a University of Tennessee alumnus where he performed at the Clarence Brown Theater, with the UT Singers, and the UT Dance Company. John co produced and performed with the Call Me Crazy jazz band and the Call Me Crazy Dancers. John's choreography has recently been seen in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and the Capital Fringe in Washington, DC. John has written and produced his own songs, including his Day For a Dream album and other songs for the Call Me Crazy Dancers' shows.

John enjoys teaching tap to children and adults at MSTDA. John's Call Me Crazy Dancers performed in On the Eve at MSTDA in December, 2016. John's tap classes emphasize creativity, musicality, and fun in both the Broadway and hoofer styles. The classes are great for beginners, those who haven't tapped in awhile, or those looking to challenge themselves.