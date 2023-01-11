Join Nursing Homes Lives Matter Virtual Meet Up January 12 Sponsored By Open Doors Reality Poets Of Roosevelt Island's Coler Nursing Facility - Discuss NHLM Bill Of Rights, Share Stories Of Fighting For Rights In Long Term Care And Preview Clips Of Covid Documentary Fire Through Dry Grass

The Roosevelt Island Open Doors Reality Poets living at the Roosevelt Island Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility are hosting a Nursing Home Lives Matter webinar 4 PM Thursday January 12.

You're invited to attend and learn more the the Nursing Home Lives Matter movement.



According to Open Doors, the Reality Poets are:

... an artist collective of current and former residents of a long-term care facility on Roosevelt Island in NYC. Guided by the Reality Poets’ lived experience and vision, our work focuses on disability justice, community building and gun violence prevention....



... During the pandemic racist, ableist systems dehumanized and confined the Reality Poets. Realizing that they had the microphone at the center of the storm, the group began advocating for those living and working in long-term care, particularly Black and brown nursing home residents who saw twice the amount of Covid deaths as their white counterparts. The Reality Poets have launched the Nursing Home Lives Matter movement and are working on a documentary film about their harrowing year on “lockdown” fighting for their lives and their freedoms....