Join Nursing Homes Lives Matter Virtual Meet Up January 12 Sponsored By Open Doors Reality Poets Of Roosevelt Island's Coler Nursing Facility - Discuss NHLM Bill Of Rights, Share Stories Of Fighting For Rights In Long Term Care And Preview Clips Of Covid Documentary Fire Through Dry Grass
The Roosevelt Island Open Doors Reality Poets living at the Roosevelt Island Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility are hosting a Nursing Home Lives Matter webinar 4 PM Thursday January 12.
You're invited to attend and learn more the the Nursing Home Lives Matter movement.
According to Open Doors, the Reality Poets are:
... an artist collective of current and former residents of a long-term care facility on Roosevelt Island in NYC. Guided by the Reality Poets’ lived experience and vision, our work focuses on disability justice, community building and gun violence prevention....
... During the pandemic racist, ableist systems dehumanized and confined the Reality Poets. Realizing that they had the microphone at the center of the storm, the group began advocating for those living and working in long-term care, particularly Black and brown nursing home residents who saw twice the amount of Covid deaths as their white counterparts. The Reality Poets have launched the Nursing Home Lives Matter movement and are working on a documentary film about their harrowing year on “lockdown” fighting for their lives and their freedoms....
Click here to register for the Nursing Home Lives Matter January 12 webinar.
The Nursing Home Lives Matter movement began on Roosevelt Island during the Covid Pandemic. Remember?
Powerful a nursing Home Lives Matter Message Projected on wall of Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility last night at end of vigil remembering those who died and in support of those still in lockdown during Covid 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/95xPgWNhKT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 15, 2021
