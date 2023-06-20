Roosevelt Island Main Street Smoke Shop/Stationery Store Being Evicted, Trial Scheduled For June 27 Says Hudson Related Representative During Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting
During the June 13 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement meeting, Hudson Related representative Ralph Yoakam reported that the Main Street Smoke Shop/Stationery Store
I followed up the next day asking Hudson Related:
During the June 13 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement meeting, Related's Ralph Yoakam said that on June 27 an eviction trial against the Stationary/Smoke shop is commencing and added that a stipulation might be entered before the trial date.I thought there was a stipulation entered several months ago during eviction proceedings?
A Hudson Related spokesperson replied:
We have a draft stipulation ready for execution for the last two months, but the tenant and his team have refused to sign it.Watch the full hour long Roosevelt Island Public Safety meeting at this prior post.
