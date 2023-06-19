A History Of Today's Juneteenth Federal Holiday Celebrating The End Of Slavery In United States

Because it is a federal and bank holiday, nonessential federal offices will be closed, including post offices, and commercial banks may be closed or have modified hours. It is also a U.S. stock market holiday.

The measure received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, with only 14 House Republicans voting against it. Opponents of the bill called it an attempt to celebrate identity politics and to remake the country’s ideology with critical race theory, which examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, at its center.