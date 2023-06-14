Watch Video Of Very Informative June 13 RIOC Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting With Roosevelt Island Residents - Topics Include Recent Crime Updates, Smoke Shop, Tram Lines, Illegal Parking, Marijuana Smoking, Bread & Butter Construction, Southpoint Park July 4 Closing And More

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a community engagement meeting last night at the Good Shepherd Chapel.



Thank you to everyone who joined us for last night’s PSD Community Engagement meeting, we greatly appreciate the open and honest dialogue on the important island issues. Special thank you as well to Related and the NYPD 114th for participating in the meeting! pic.twitter.com/rjt81BFLaM — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) June 14, 2023

RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown, Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, Hudson Related's Ralph Yoakam, NYPD 114 precinct Lieutenant Dickson and about 35 Roosevelt Island residents attended the hour long meeting.

Chief Brown began the meeting reviewing and updating recent Roosevelt Island crime incidents followed by Mr Yoakam who reported on

the pending eviction proceedings against the Stationery/Smoke shop and the Bread & Butter Deli construction work being done at Island House without the landlord's approval.

Among the other Roosevelt Island public safety issues discussed were:

Roosevelt Island Tram Lines - how to make it easier for residents to get back and forth on the Tram when it is crowded with tourists. Use Metro Card to skip in front of line, said Chief Brown. Priority boarding for residents was also discussed but dismissed by Chief Brown using the F train analogy again.

Illegal Parking on Main Street - suggestions included issuing more tickets, towing illegally parked cars and issuing parking sticker permits for residents only.

Marijuana smoking on Main Street - Nothing can be done because Manhattan DA's office will not prosecute for smoking marijuana. Security during Pride Month events. Southpoint Park closing during July 4 Fireworks celebration due to NYPD security precautions.



Watch video of the full meeting.

PSD Chief Kevin Brown did an excellent job moderating the meeting and responding to concerns.



Yesterday, a Roosevelt Island Tipster reported:

This morning 11.30 on my way to the subway (I am resident of the island), I was attacked by a confused but aggressive man just in front of Starbucks. This man shout on me, kicked my cart and spit on me. People around did not move at all. I called public safety as they were not there. Where are they? Why are they not staying in that location where all the neighborhood is passing by? At least they have to install cameras to monitor the aggressions. I can’t believe this is happening here at Roosevelt Island.

and sent an email to Chief Brown about the incident.

Chief Brown replied:

I am extremely sorry for your incident today. The person who you spoke about was a male who was apprehended by the Roosevelt Island PSD officers. The male was evaluated by NYC EMS and was transported to NY Presbyterium hospital as an Emotionally Disturbed Person. Again, I am sorry for your incident but anytime you have any incident please call RIOC PSD we will always respond as quickly as possible.

The Tipster replied to Chief Brown:

Thank you very much for your quick course of action. Thankfully you are around. Is there any plan to improve the safety around the subway station as this episode is just one among others? Did you evaluate the potential of having video recordings or stationary PS agents? I am not concern for myself but for our community, including the youngest and the oldest, who may not be able to handle the situation with someone who was trained to fight (as this man mentioned). I will attend the meeting tonight.

This incident was mentioned during the Public Safety meeting last night. Chief Brown noted that the the emotionally disturbed person was apprehended by a Public Safety Officer 4 minutes after receiving a call about the matter.

The Tipster noted:

The chief was very satisfied by the 4 minutes spent to arrest this man, I am more concerned by the absence of prevention of such unfortunate events.