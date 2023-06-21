RIOC Announces June 28 Date For Roosevelt Island Residents To Sign Up For Free Ticket Lottery To View Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration At FDR Four Freedoms Park

As reported last May 27:

Roosevelt Island will have fantastic views

with the Macy's East River Fireworks Barges lined up approximately at East 40th Street to East 20th Street.

It’s almost time to reserve your tickets!



Registration for the Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Family Fireworks Celebration will be opening WEDNESDAY JUNE 28TH at 12 PM for residents. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to register for advanced tickets as TICKET QUANTITIES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED. If any tickets remain, they will be released to the public on Friday, June 30TH 12 PM.

How do I get resident access to tickets?

Residents must sign up for RIOC Advisories.

The resident access code and link to register for tickets will be sent out via the Advisory system on WEDNESDAY JUNE 28 TH just as the ticket registration period goes live.

Sign Up for RIOC Advisories!

Unable to sign up? Stop into PSD Headquarters, valid island resident I.D. required, to get the resident code.

Event Information

FDR Four Freedoms State Park will host a limited-ticket viewing from 6 PM-10:30 PM:

Registration is required and will open to island residents on WEDNESDAY JUNE 28TH at 12 PM.

1,500 tickets are available for Four Freedoms Park.

You can register for up to FOUR (4) free tickets PER HOUSEHOLD using your name, address, and email address.

Only attendees with tickets will be allowed to enter Four Freedoms Park; no tickets will be available at the door.

Ticket holders MUST bring a digital or printed ticket with barcode to gain access to FFP.

Household ticket holders must arrive together for the event.

No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.

Southpoint Park will be closed for the day.



For an alternative way of viewing the fireworks celebration on Roosevelt Island, see details below:

The Cornell Tech campus lawn will be open and available to the public as a viewing location, starting at 12 PM:

No ticket is needed for access.

Entrance is first-come, first-serve.

All visitors will be subject to bag checks and security wanding.

No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.



Please be aware that upon any potential safety concerns or overcrowding, we reserve the right to limit access to Roosevelt Island and the fireworks viewing locations.

