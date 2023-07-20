What Was That Heavy Black Smoke Belching From Long Island City Ravenwood Power Plant Smokestack Across East River Next To Roosevelt Island Last Night? Owner Rise Light & Power Explains And Describes Transformation Plan For 100% Renewable Energy
Last night a Tipster sent in this photo of heavy black smoke
belching from the Rise Light & Power Ravenswood Generating Station smokestack in Long Island City across the East River from Roosevelt Island.
Today, I asked Rise Light & Power:
There was heavy black smoke coming from the Rise Power & Light smokestack yesterday which raised concerns from Roosevelt Island residents and others.
Does Rise Light & Power have any comment on the matter? What was the cause of the smoke and do you have any response from nearby residents concerned about the health issues associated with the smoke?
Smoke from @RiseLight Ravenswood Power Plant in Long Island City across the East River from Roosevelt Island. What’s happening @RiseLight https://t.co/fCu4Z5msJq pic.twitter.com/NUGBB9a5IZ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 20, 2023
Among the Roosevelt Islander Instagram comments about the black smoke were:
- How do we know all these chemicals will not cause cancer in the long run ?
- My health issues are going absolutely haywire. No I know why! Thought it was all from Canada fires… holy smokes!
- Add this to the Canadian wildfires smoke … really bad
Rise Light & Power Vice President of External Affairs Sid Nathan answered:
Rise Light & Power is committed to providing reliable power to New York City while we work to achieve the State’s nation-leading goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040. These operations are subject to rigorous environmental standards and permits, which include stringent regulations on ‘opacity,’ the technical term for whether the combustion exhaust is visible to the human eye.
As with all environmental matters, we strive to meet or exceed the conditions of our permits. Due to a simultaneous malfunction of two separate pieces of equipment, Ravenswood Unit 10 exceeded its permitted opacity for a period of approximately 12 minutes.
We are grateful to the working women and men of Ravenswood, proud members of the UWUA Local 1-2, who responded as quickly as possible to reduce opacity and still maintain reliable power supply.
We have already self-reported this event to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Looking ahead, we recognize the need to transition to more sustainable forms of energy. That’s why we’ve committed to Renewable Ravenswood, our vision for retiring all 1,800 MW of our 1960’s-vintage fossil generators and replacing them with renewable energy sources. Our plan and new virtual experience for residents is available online at Renewable Ravenswood.
Learn more about
Renewable Ravenswood.
A clean energy future demands bold action. That’s why we’re proud of our #RenewableRavenswood vision to transform New York City's largest fossil fuel plant into a new clean energy hub. pic.twitter.com/EnYanZqDFi— Rise Light & Power (@RiseLight) October 27, 2022
Very proud to announce that we have major plans for #OffshoreWind as the next step in bringing about a #RenewableRavenswood. https://t.co/Zmas4Lmkvu— Clint Plummer (@clint_plummer) August 18, 2022
For 40 years, Ravenswood has been a part of Genevieve’s family, and Genevieve has been of ours. As a second-generation employee, she has grown her career from intern to supervisor, and is part of the team that will help build a better future here in Queens. pic.twitter.com/kg6NpwiBsF— Rise Light & Power (@RiseLight) July 14, 2023
We are excited #AttentiveEnergyOne is the gateway to a Renewable Ravenswood! We launched a new virtual experience w/ our partners @RiseLight to educate the community on our #cleanenergy efforts and dive into #AE1 and the process of bringing #OSW to NY!⚡🗽https://t.co/7rPEw7xxAD https://t.co/Kmjt5MgV9P pic.twitter.com/zR7JL31zrD— Attentive Energy (@ThisIsAttentive) July 19, 2023
“[...] The whole thing is going to be converted from pollution-creating plant, to a clean energy plant which is fantastic story of transformation” - @SecGranholm @MSNBC @SRuhle pic.twitter.com/Bp6Vq1SmNk— Rise Light & Power (@RiseLight) April 13, 2023
