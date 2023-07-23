Roosevelt Island Bridge Closed To Traffic Last Night Blocking Access To And From Roosevelt Island Due To Motorcycle Collision With Car At 36th Ave Vernon B'lvd Intersection

For several hours last night beginning at about 8:50 PM until about 12:30 AM the Roosevelt Island Bridge was closed to traffic

Photo Credit Alexandre Tolipan

blocking access to and from Roosevelt Island due to a traffic accident at the intersection of Vernon B'lvd and 36h Avenue in Long Island City.

Traffic was backed up

Photo Credit Alexandre Tolipan

on both sides of the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

According to a NYPD spokesperson, at about 8:30 PM last night, a car exiting the Roosevelt Island Bridge turning left on Vernon B'lvd was struck on the passenger side by a Motorcycle. The 48 year old male motorcyclist tumbled over the car onto the street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 21 year old male operator of the car remained at the scene. The NYPD investigation of this incident is ongoing.

The incident was reported on social media last night.



We witnessed a fatal bike car crash at the signal of ROOSEVELT islandbridge. The bridge is still closed for traffic. @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/38UjKut7Ec — Dr.Mariam Shaikh (@DrMariamShaikh1) July 23, 2023

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) sent out an email advisory at 12:48 AM this morning reporting:

The Roosevelt Island Bridge is now open due to the NYPD investigation being completed. Traffic is now allowed to come on and off Roosevelt Island. We thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience.