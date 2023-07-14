"Double Take" Mosaic By Artist Diane Cooper Unveiled At MTA's Roosevelt Island East River Ventilation Shaft Last Week - Was Worth The 10 Year Wait Says RIHS President Judy Berdy Who Advocated For The Pubic Art Project Instead Of A Brick Wall

On Wednesday July 6, the plywood wall was removed from the front of the MTA's East River Ventilation shaft across from the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station to unveil the Double Take mosaic by artist Diane Cooper.

According to Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy:

THE WALL IS REVEALED IT TOOK OVER 10 YEARS! The story starts in February, 2013 when the RIHS asked RIOC to find a better design for the wall outside the vent shaft building across from our subway station. When at a RIOC Operations Committe meeting I learned of the project and that a brick wall was the idea planned for the wall. The RIOC Operations Committee approved the idea and informed New York Transit. Little did I know this would be a 10 year odyssey. The first step was for architects to come and examine the site. They arrived by subway and commented on the ugly site of the vent shaft building obstructing the Manhattan skyline. A time later MTA Arts for Transit (now MTA Art & Design) held a meeting with a committee of professional including curators, artists, political representatives and staff to select a group of artists to be asked to submit designs. After reviewing the work of about 25 artists the group was down to five candidates. After submissions by three artists (two were not available) Diana Cooper was chosen. This was just the beginning of the project that suffered from many delays....

Click here for full RIHS article.

Ms Berdy adds:

We are thrilled that when you emerge from the subway your vista will include this vibrant mosaic mural. It has been a long time coming but definitely worth the wail. Next month Diana Cooper will be here to see her mural installed. A celebration will take place very soon. In the meantime enjoy the longest artpiece on the island 96 feet long and 8 feet high.

In May 2022 I spoke with Double Take mosaic artist Diane Cooper

and Ms Berdy who describe the 10 year effort to create and install the Double Take mosaic.



According to this July 11 MTA Press release:

