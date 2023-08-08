Meet Catherine Kim, New Acting President Of RIVAA Gallery - Her Mission Is To Foster A Supportive And Creative Artistic Community, Present Member And Guest Exhibitions And Contribute To Roosevelt Island's Quality Of Life

Newly appointed Acting President of Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery

Catherine Kim reports:

I am honored by the RIVAA Board of Directors to assume the role of acting president, which I intend to fulfill with humility and integrity. As a friend and sometimes-volunteer of the association since 2014 and as a resident of Roosevelt Island since 2017, I am excited to foster a supportive and creative artistic community in which members and distinguished artists exhibit their work, and in so doing, contribute to the Island’s quality of life.

This past year, I have witnessed great improvements at RIVAA towards hearing from more voices, negotiating a number of guest exhibitions, installing a new point of sales machine, and creating a committee structure, amongst other accomplishments, and I thank former RIVAA President Sandra Gavelyte and the 2022-2023 Board for their work. In the upcoming year, my goals are as follows:

Promote a culture of respect, trust, and collaboration

Build a stable foundation of processes, policies and systems; norms can be codified and transparently communicated to ensure a consistent and fair experience for all

Develop a long-term financial strategy

Make deliberate, data-driven decisions informed by multiple perspectives

My background lends itself to this role. Administering a nonprofit program for several years gave me experience overseeing finances, staffing, communications, and operations on a large scale. In the roles as community organizer and school teacher, building diverse coalitions was integral to my success. More recently, I have found a passion for bringing teams together to accomplish initiatives as a Project Management Professional and “scrum master”. In my current role as product manager, I perform this function and strategize on how best to use technology to maximize nonprofit fundraising and revenue. Finally, I have a deep and enduring appreciation for the arts. Drawing was one of my main joys as a young person, and I hope to rekindle that now, in keeping closely connected to our mission.

As a volunteer organization, RIVAA’s progress is limited only by the commitment of its members. If everyone contributes their unique strengths and skills, we can achieve great things together in a sustainable manner. I look forward to partnering with you all this year in my capacity as a steward of RIVAA.