Unexpected Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Directors "Special" Meeting Held Today In Executive Session Closed To The Public - What's Going On?

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Directors do not usually hold full Board meetings during the summer and before last week the next meeting was not scheduled until September 14. But something happened recently which caused the RIOC Board to schedule a "Special" meeting today.

The meeting is in executive session which means that it is being held in secret, closed to the community and media. As of now, any specifics about today's RIOC Board meeting are not known publicly.



Among the two agenda items is:

... proposed, pending or current litigation;..



The use of the word "proposed" may be telling because in the past, RIOC Board executive sessions involving litigation were about "pending or current litigation". I do not recall a previous meeting involving "proposed" litigation.

Here's the agenda for today's RIOC Board meeting. to RIOC:



NOTICE OF THE AUGUST 7, 2023 SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a special meeting of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss: a. proposed, pending or current litigation; and b. the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation. 4. Adjournment

Is there some "proposed" litigation involving RIOC being discussed by the Board Directors today?



Proposed by whom?

And does the agenda item 3 (a) "proposed" litigation have anything to do with agenda item 3(b)?



What could this be?

Stay tune.