Roosevelt Island Teen Mugged Near Subway Station Yesterday Morning, Mask Wearing Thief Escaped Into Subway Station - RIOC Claims Intent To Be Transparent On Public Safety But They Are Silent On This Incident
The NYPD 114 precinct responded to a report of a mugging
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:
I understand there was a mugging this morning on Main Street near the subway station and suspect escaped into the subway station? The victim was a teen?Is that true?Was the victim injured ? Were any weapons used?Do you have any more info on the incident?
There was no response from RIOC.
I followed up today with another email to Chief Brown and Mr Jamal:
As you may recall, during the July 25 PSD Community Engagement meeting, Kevin said that PSD wants to be 100 percent transparent in reporting Roosevelt Island public safety incidents. Being timely with reporting PSD incidents is part of being transparent.I am following up on the email below about a mugging near the Roosevelt Island subway station yesterday morning.According to the RIOC PSD blotter:08/09/23 – 1019 – Rear of 465 Main St – Robbery – PSD, NYPD and EMS responded – Gone on arrival/ Report filed.I understand the victim in yesterday's robbery was a male teenager and the mask wearing suspect escaped into the subway station?Is that true?Was the victim injured ? Were any weapons used? What was stolen from the teen?Were there any PSD officers in the subway at the time. During the July 25 PSD community meeting, Kevin mentioned that PSD officers are often stationed in the subway station.Do you have any more info on the incident?
Still no response from RIOC.
