Roosevelt Island Teen Mugged Near Subway Station Yesterday Morning, Mask Wearing Thief Escaped Into Subway Station - RIOC Claims Intent To Be Transparent On Public Safety But They Are Silent On This Incident





I am following up on the email below about a mugging near the Roosevelt Island subway station yesterday morning.









08/09/23 – 1019 – Rear of 465 Main St – Robbery – PSD, NYPD and EMS responded – Gone on arrival/ Report filed.





I understand the victim in yesterday's robbery was a male teenager and the mask wearing suspect escaped into the subway station?







Is that true?





Was the victim injured ? Were any weapons used? What was stolen from the teen?







Were there any PSD officers in the subway at the time. During the July 25 PSD community meeting, Kevin mentioned that PSD officers are often stationed in the subway station.

