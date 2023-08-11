MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Track Rehab Project Starts August 28, Preparation Work Begins This Weekend With No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan

There will be no Roosevelt Island F train service to Manhattan this weekend as the MTA begins preparation for the 63rd Street Tunnel Track Rehab project beginning August 28.

According to the MTA, the 63rd Street Tunnel Direct Fixation Track project will replace:

... track along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36 St in Queens. The project will improve reliability, mitigate leaks to prevent future corrosion and deterioration and extend the life of existing infrastructure. Crews will remove existing direct fixation track and construct new concrete track and new direct fixation track, install new contact rail, protection boards, brackets and insulators, remove and replace cables, furnish and install new signal equipment, repair spalled concrete and cracks and seal active leaks. The following service changes will be in effect through the first quarter of 2024: Beginning Monday, August 28, F service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.... ... Weekdays and weekends between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., F shuttle trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 shuttle buses will operate between the 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations. Overnights between midnight and 5 a.m., F shuttle train service is suspended and free Q94 shuttle buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations....

The Q94 (overnight shuttle from Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza) is scheduled to run every ten minutes, not necessarily on the hour.

The Q95 (daytime shuttle between 21st Queensbridge and Queens Plaza) will run every 10 minutes off-peak, and as frequently as every 4-6 minutes during peak hours.

Cornell Tech created these maps showing how to get to and from Roosevelt Island by subway and bus shuttle during the project.



from Manhattan between 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18 and 5 a.m. on Monday, August 21 and

to and from Manhattan between 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 25 and 5 a.m. on Monday, August 28.



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: The MTA will be doing track work that will affect F-Train service for several weekends in August before the start of their major Track Replacement Project on August 28th. To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan during the following weekends: August 12-13

August 19-20

August 26-27 The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start Saturdays at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217). Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram. The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted scheduled to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service. Please keep an eye out for future communications regarding this upcoming MTA project. Thank you! -Team RIOC

As of today, RIOC has not announced any plans for increased Roosevelt Island Tram service during the 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project.

Here's a summary of the MTA's project presented to the June 7 CB 8 Transportation/Roosevelt Island committees



and a presentation by MTA representatives to the June 29(RIOC) Board of Directors meeting , describing the project to those in attendance.

Stay tune for more info as it becomes available.