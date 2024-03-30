Insane Long Lines At The Roosevelt Island Tram Today Filled With Tourists, Line Stretched To 60th Street Halfway Up To Third Avenue - Tram Cabin Rocking & Rolling Over Second Avenue Today Too

With no Roosevelt Island F Train service this Easter weekend combined with the popularity of the Roosevelt Island Tram on social media, the lines at the Manhattan and Roosevelt Island Tram stations were very long.

I took the 12:15 Tram to Manhattan. The Tram platform was very crowded but no line outside the turnstile.

About 15 people were left on the platform.





When we got to Manhattan the line stretched to 59th street and the wait was 15 minutes to get to the bottom of the stairs. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department was managing the crowd and allowing approximately 100 people at a time from the line up the stairs to go to the platform and then enter the cabin.

I took the 4:30 Tram from Manhattan back to Roosevelt Island. That line was insane stretching to 60th street and halfway up Third Avenue. I'm told it took more than an hour on the line to get to the staircase.

There was also a long line at the Roosevelt Island Tram station.

As I approached the Manhattan Tram station at about 4:25, I noticed the Tram suddenly stopped, rocking back and forth over Second Avenue.

Take a look at some Roosevelt Island Tram scenes from today.



