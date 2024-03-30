Insane Long Lines At The Roosevelt Island Tram Today Filled With Tourists, Line Stretched To 60th Street Halfway Up To Third Avenue - Tram Cabin Rocking & Rolling Over Second Avenue Today Too
With no Roosevelt Island F Train service this Easter weekend combined with the popularity of the Roosevelt Island Tram on social media, the lines at the Manhattan and Roosevelt Island Tram stations were very long.
I took the 12:15 Tram to Manhattan. The Tram platform was very crowded but no line outside the turnstile.
I took the 4:30 Tram from Manhattan back to Roosevelt Island. That line was insane stretching to 60th street and halfway up Third Avenue. I'm told it took more than an hour on the line to get to the staircase.
There was also a long line at the Roosevelt Island Tram station.
As I approached the Manhattan Tram station at about 4:25, I noticed the Tram suddenly stopped, rocking back and forth over Second Avenue.
Take a look at some Roosevelt Island Tram scenes from today.
UPDATE: RIOC is extending the hours for the planned Manhattan Red Bus shuttle this weekend to help residents with off-island travel while the F-Train is out of service. The shuttle will now run from 11am to 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/CgXCOEsyqk— Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) March 27, 2024
