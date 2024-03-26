Watch Fascinating Video Of RIHS Lecture About Redevelopment Of Roosevelt Island From Blackwell's & Welfare Island To Visionary Phillip Johnson/John Burgee 1969 Master Plan To Present Day Deviations

Last Tuesday, March 19, the Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) hosted a presentation by Hunter College Urban Policy and Planning graduate student Dylan Brown. He is currently working on a research project with RIHS President Judy Berdy exploring the history of Roosevelt Island's development from its beginning as Blackwell's Island to Welfare Island to the 1969 Roosevelt Island Master Plan by architects Phillip Johnson/John Burgee and continuing to the present day. Approximately 30 residents attended his very interesting and informative lecture at the Roosevelt Island NYPL branch.

RIHS President Judy Berdy introduced Dylan and reported he:

According to Mr Brown:

... Last semester I started a research project on Roosevelt Island and that is how I met Judy. That research project has still not finished ... because it is so detailed and in depth. I really felt like I could not wrap myself around how much history has happened on Rosevelt Island ... to focus on just one aspect is almost impossible. What I'm going to try to do to you guys today is explain a very long history about probably one of the most interesting places in New York City...

My research prompt for this was: How did Roosevelt Island deviate from its master plan in 1969 and why?

... I'm a nerd. I like urban planning. I knew about Rosevelt Island beforehand and I read the Master Plan. I thought it was fascinating but I never really dove into it until this project. I noticed that there was a lot of things that either happened or didn't happen or were altered so basically the presentation we're going to go through will be in four sections.

The first section is going to be history. We're going to be looking at the history of Roosevelt Island pre-development and post-development.

Then we're going to be looking at the Island That Nobody Knows. That's the 1969 plan devised for the Island.

Then we're going to be looking at building Northtown which is where you're sitting in right now...

... Finally we're going to look at the deviations and how, what you experienced of Roosevelt Island from the 1969 plan that was laid out.