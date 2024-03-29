Good Luck Getting To And From Roosevelt Island This Weekend, No F Train Shuttle Service To And From Manhattan And Expect Long Lines At The Roosevelt Island Tram - Regular F Train 63rd Street Tunnel Service Expected To Resume April 1

and that extended red bus hours have been added to the Red Bus Shuttle between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island this weekend.

According to this March 27 RIOC Advisory:

UPDATE: RIOC is extending the hours for the planned Manhattan Red Bus shuttle this weekend to help residents with off-island travel while the F-Train is out of service. The shuttle will now run from 11am to 7:30pm. Details are highlighted below:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

The MTA has informed us that there will be no F- shuttle service on Roosevelt Island on the weekend of March 30-31, starting on Friday 3/29 at 11:30 PM.

At this time, it is anticipated that F, E, and M train service will resume normal operation between Queens and Manhattan starting at 5AM on April 1st.

During the outage, the MTA will once again provide free shuttle buses for island residents to utilize:

Starting at 11:30 PM on Friday 3/29 and for the remainder of the weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route. This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Other Methods of Travel

In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during the weekend:

Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle: RIOC will once again run a Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan on Saturday March 30th and Sunday March 31st from 11:00am– 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.

Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork. Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this MTA work takes place, so you should plan your travel accordingly. Extra PSD officers will be stationed at both the Roosevelt Island and Manhattan Tram stations during these weekends, and if you are elderly or disabled and need help reaching the Manhattan side Tram platform, please make sure to speak with one of the PSD officers on site.

NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.

Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.

Thank you. -RIOC Transportation