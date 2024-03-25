Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Celebrates Purim With Worship Service, Holiday Fun Performing Maestra Esther Heimer Purimschpiel Play & Delicious Home Made Hamantaschen Fruit Pastry

Janet Falk reports on the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) Purim celebration last Saturday evening. According to Ms. Falk:

Maestra Esther Heimer: A Purim Celebration on Roosevelt Island

Purim, a joyous and comedic holiday celebration filled with fun and parody based on the Biblical story of Esther, was celebrated by the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) on Saturday evening, March 23, with about 50 people participating in a full evening of activities for all ages.

Following a pizza dinner, Amber Levanon Seligson led the evening worship service.

Then, Rabbi Laurie Gold, dressed as a pirate, led the reading of the megillah, or traditional scroll, which recounts the story of the holiday, marking the survival of the Jewish people at a time of a threatened massacre. Ably assisted by Gad Levanon, Michal Melamed and Dvir Koenigstein, her reading was interrupted by children and adults wielding groggers to blot out the recitation of the name of the man, Haman, who purportedly attempted to destroy the Jews.

Interspersed among the sections telling the Purim story was a Purimschpiel, or play based on this narrative. Written by Mickey Rindler and Janet Falk, Maestra Esther Heimer combined the narratives of three summer blockbuster movies: Barbie, Maestro and Oppenheimer.

The audience was invited to join in a song to a very familiar melody, here called Sweet Esther Stein, as Queen Esther gathered her courage to petition the King and secure the safety of the Jews. The cast featured Emily Kalb, Michal Melamed, Scott Piro, Mickey Rindler and Charlie Schwartz, plus teen members of the congregation, Tamar & Lucia,

The Purimschpiel's broad humor, plus references to past & current Roosevelt Island affairs, drew much laughter, groans and many cheers from the audience. This was the latest and most successful Purimsphiel from our great Team of Rindler & Falk, who have been writing them for many years.

The evening concluded with delicious home-made Hamantaschen, a traditional fruit pastry treat, baked by the Levanon-Seligson family.

Mishloach Manot holiday gifts were prepared and donated by RIJC friends and neighbors.

The RIJC is the oldest, longest-serving, welcoming Jewish organization on the Island. For more information about the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation, please visit our website or email Nina Lublin, RIJC President, at ninalublin1@gmail.com.