You're Invited To Opening Reception For Strange Terrain Digital Paintings By Artist Tony Vita At The Octagon RIVAA Gallery Friday July 12 - Immerse Yourself In This Beautifully Surreal, Unique And Slightly Unsettling World Of Strange Terrain

Reception: Friday, July 12 from 5 - 8PM

Exhibition Dates: July 1 - September 27, 2024

The Octagon

OPENING RECEPTION TOMORROW

Strange Terrain: Digital Paintings by Tony Vita

You are invited to the Octagon tomorrow, July 12, 2024 from 5-8 PM. The exhibition space is located at 888 Main Street on Roosevelt Island.

Once there you will encounter the beautifully surreal, unique and slightly unsettling digital paintings that comprise the world of Tony Vita’s latest exhibition, Strange Terrain.

Can’t make the opening? We will miss you! The good news is that you can immerse yourself in the absorbing world of Strange Terrain anytime from July 1- September 27, 2024 at the Octagon. You will be glad that you made the trip.

SUPPORT RIVAA