You're Invited To 17th Annual Waterfront Alliance City Of Water Day Saturday July 13 - Come Celebrate With iDig2Learn At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park And Many Other New York And New Jersey Waterfront Locations

Get ready for the 17th Annual City of Water Day, set for Saturday, July 13! This regional day of celebration will see 60+ free, family-friendly events on or near the water, and is the perfect way to cool off this summer and engage with your local waterfront. Organized by the Waterfront Alliance and the New York–New Jersey Harbor & Estuary Program (HEP), City of Water Day champions the idea of a climate-resilient harbor and raises awareness about our changing climate.

Like every year, a wide array of festivities will span the entire region—from all five New York City boroughs to Westchester and Rockland counties, and across New Jersey. You can engage in a plethora of waterfront activities — kayaking, rowing, sailing, boat tours, educational workshops, coastal cleanups, nature walks, film screenings, and more! These events not only offer fun and learning, but also foster a deep connection with local waterways, emphasizing an equitably shared and resilient waterfront.

We’ve curated a list of event highlights, organized by area, so you can dive into a City of Water Day event near you. This is just a small sample of what City of Water Day has to offer —you can also check out the City of Water Day map for even more events!...