You're Invited To 17th Annual Waterfront Alliance City Of Water Day Saturday July 13 - Come Celebrate With iDig2Learn At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park And Many Other New York And New Jersey Waterfront Locations
You're invited to the Waterfront Alliance City Of Water Day celebration at Roosevelt Island's FDR Four Freedoms Park Saturday July 13.
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
FDR Four Freedoms State Park & iDig2Learn team up again to celebrate 2024 City of Water Day on Roosevelt Island at the Park. City of Water Day is a NY/NJ wide day with events citywide started by NY/NJ Hudson & Estuary Program & the Water Alliance. FREE and family friendly join us for water-themed crafts, pop-up library and a touch table of aquatic plants with iDig2Learn.
Get ready for the 17th Annual City of Water Day, set for Saturday, July 13! This regional day of celebration will see 60+ free, family-friendly events on or near the water, and is the perfect way to cool off this summer and engage with your local waterfront. Organized by the Waterfront Alliance and the New York–New Jersey Harbor & Estuary Program (HEP), City of Water Day champions the idea of a climate-resilient harbor and raises awareness about our changing climate.
Like every year, a wide array of festivities will span the entire region—from all five New York City boroughs to Westchester and Rockland counties, and across New Jersey. You can engage in a plethora of waterfront activities — kayaking, rowing, sailing, boat tours, educational workshops, coastal cleanups, nature walks, film screenings, and more! These events not only offer fun and learning, but also foster a deep connection with local waterways, emphasizing an equitably shared and resilient waterfront.
We’ve curated a list of event highlights, organized by area, so you can dive into a City of Water Day event near you. This is just a small sample of what City of Water Day has to offer —you can also check out the City of Water Day map for even more events!...
Here's what we learned about the NYC waterfront at the 2023
and 2022
Roosevelt Island City of Water Day celebrations.
More info about the Waterfront Alliance
0 comments :
Post a Comment